Brazil Halts Rate Cuts at 13.75% in November

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.74% USD/MXN18.77▲ 0.79% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.41% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.75% USD/MXN 18.77 ▲ 0.79% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,244 ▼ 0.18% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.96 ▼ 0.89% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.41% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil Halts Rate Cuts at 13.75% in November

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Wednesday 4 November 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Copom statement), IBGE, Polymarket

Brazil’s central bank has stopped cutting interest rates and left the Selic at 13.75%. It says uncertainty has risen sharply.

Key Facts

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  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • What happened At its November meeting, Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75%, ending five straight cuts; the vote was unanimous.
  • The numbers Inflation is 4.58% against a 4.5% tolerance ceiling; the real trades near R$5.49 per US dollar.
  • What to watch Central bank survey Monday 9 November; rate-committee minutes Tuesday 10 November; next decision Wednesday 9 December.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket gives 73.0% to no change in December and 12.5% to a quarter-point cut (4 November, 4:57 p.m. ET).
National Congress towers and dome in Brasília, Brazil
The National Congress in Brasília, in a file photo. The photo does not show the central bank or any economic data.

Brazil’s central bank slammed the brakes on Wednesday, ending five straight interest rate cuts as a political shock rattles the markets. Its rate committee, known as Copom, held the benchmark rate at 13.75% a year in a unanimous vote announced at about 4:31 p.m. ET on 4 November 2026.

The Selic is the rate that sets borrowing costs across Brazil, from loans to government bonds, and it has stood at 13.75% since September. The pause comes days after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s re-election on 25 October, after which the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 13.9% in one day.

What Did the Central Bank Say?

Copom said the outlook is more uncertain, inflation expectations are higher and the economy is slowing faster than it expected. It called this a challenging mix that demands “serenity and caution”, and said it will keep policy restrictive enough to bring inflation back to target.

It also looked abroad: conflicts in the Middle East have lifted oil prices, and monetary policy in rich economies has turned tighter. The committee said that calls for extra care in emerging markets, whose currencies swing more easily.

Why Stop Cutting Now?

Inflation is the main reason. Consumer prices rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, according to IBGE, Brazil’s statistics agency, above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s tolerance range around its 3% goal.

See our guide to Brazil’s inflation outlook.Analysts expect more of the same. The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists sees inflation of 5.2% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027, while the bank’s own forecast for the second quarter of 2028, its policy horizon, is 3.5%.

The weaker real adds pressure, because a cheaper currency makes imports dearer. On Tuesday 3 November the central bank’s official rate was R$5.49 per US dollar, 1.3% weaker than on Friday 30 October; our real-to-dollar guide explains the rate.

In Plain English

Selic: Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank.

Copom: the central bank committee that decides the Selic eight times a year.

A hold: the rate stays where it is. It is neither a cut nor a rise.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 18:09

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,608.52
-0.57%
L 166,249day rangeH 168,994

+8.70% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
67% advancing

10 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.75%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.41%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.48
+4.08%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+1.79%
AZZA3

Consumer Staples
+1.31%
ABEV3

Utilities
+0.27%
ENEV3

Materials
+0.02%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.02%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Energy
-0.83%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
-0.90%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Industrials
-2.18%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,608.52
-0.57%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,819.80
+0.91%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,471.38
-1.40%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,608.52 -0.57% +8.70% 167,563.47 168,994 166,249
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.75% +1.90% 5.46 5.50 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 46.31 -1.72% +49.82% 47.12 48.04 46.13 46,253,600
VALE3 62.70 +0.56% -4.41% 62.35 63.16 62.15 20,426,900
ITUB4 40.15 +1.11% +3.10% 39.71 40.17 39.33 27,945,500
BBDC4 13.83 -1.64% -26.40% 14.06 14.15 13.72 65,511,100
BBAS3 16.54 +0.30% -26.89% 16.49 16.71 16.34 30,976,300
B3SA3 14.32 +0.14% +8.48% 14.30 14.44 14.04 24,023,800
ABEV3 15.45 +1.31% +17.53% 15.25 15.48 15.13 42,010,000
WEGE3 48.26 -3.58% +10.89% 50.05 49.93 47.65 13,046,800
PRIO3 62.18 +0.06% +63.98% 62.14 64.44 61.93 12,563,600
SUZB3 52.36 +0.02% +7.22% 52.35 52.45 51.15 8,314,400
RENT3 29.23 -0.78% -29.68% 29.46 29.71 28.91 12,074,000
AZZA3 14.22 +1.79% -51.20% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,046,200
CSNA3 4.09 +0.25% -53.04% 4.08 4.29 4.01 19,622,500
GGBR4 24.01 -3.50% +25.93% 24.88 25.14 23.75 16,883,700
ENEV3 26.34 +0.27% +39.21% 26.27 26.76 26.01 10,358,400

Largest moves today
WEGE3
48.26
-3.58%
GGBR4
24.01
-3.50%
AZZA3
14.22
+1.79%
PETR4
46.31
-1.72%
BBDC4
13.83
-1.64%
ABEV3
15.45
+1.31%
ITUB4
40.15
+1.11%
RENT3
29.23
-0.78%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.57%, with breadth positive — 10 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Where Does the Selic Stand Now?

The Selic stood at 15% at the start of March, and the bank trimmed it by a quarter-point five times, in March, April, June, August and September. That took it down 1.25 points to 13.75%, still about 9 percentage points above inflation.

A hold is not a hike, and the statement did not say the cuts are over. But it left the next step open, so the December meeting is a genuine question.

Long ministry buildings along the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília under a clear blue sky
The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, where Brazil’s federal ministries sit, in a file photo. The photo does not show economic data.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets on events, prices the next Copom decision on 9 December at 73.0% for no change and 12.5% for a quarter-point cut. It gives about 5.1% to a quarter-point rise, with US$54,491 traded, as of 4:57 p.m. ET on 4 November.

Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The winner is anyone holding Brazilian bonds or reais, who keeps a high yield. The loser is anyone borrowing in reais, and any dollar investor if a sliding real eats that yield.

US holders of Brazilian ADRs (US-listed receipts of foreign shares) face a steadier rate but a shakier currency. These include Petrobras (PBR, the state-controlled oil major), Vale (VALE, an iron-ore miner), Itaú (ITUB, a large private bank) and Nubank (NU, a digital bank).

Travellers and expats paid in dollars got about R$5,490 per US$1,000 at Tuesday’s official rate.

What Is Not Known

Copom did not say how long the pause will last. Nor is it clear how Lula’s government will handle public spending, which could shape inflation expectations.

Brazilian markets could not react on Wednesday, because the decision came after trading ended. The first reaction is due on Thursday 5 November.

What Would Change the Picture?

The next signals arrive quickly. The Focus survey on Monday 9 November shows whether analysts still expect a cut this year, and the Copom minutes on Tuesday 10 November, due at 6 a.m. ET, explain the debate in more detail.

IBGE’s October inflation report follows on Thursday 12 November, and the next rate decision comes on Wednesday 9 December. Inflation staying above the 4.5% ceiling would favour more waiting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Selic rate now?

The Selic is 13.75% a year after the central bank held it on 4 November. It had cut the rate five times by 0.25 points since March, from 15%.

Why did Brazil stop cutting interest rates?

Copom cited higher uncertainty, rising inflation expectations, slower growth and oil-driven global risks. Inflation was 4.58% in the 12 months to September, above the 4.5% tolerance ceiling.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement of 4 November 2026 and Selic target series; Banco Central do Brasil, Focus survey and official dollar rate; IBGE, IPCA consumer prices; B3, Ibovespa closing data; Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December (accessed 4 November 2026, 4:57 p.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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