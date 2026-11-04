Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Midweek Samba and Live Music — November 4, 2026
Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife
Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Wednesday 4 November 2026, is a midweek night of live music with no big arena show: samba at Beco do Rato, a small bar in Lapa, and at Rio Scenarium, a live-music house in the centre, plus a R$50 show at Audio Rebel, a concert club in Botafogo. Weather is mild and dry, with about 25°C (77°F) at 6 p.m. and almost no chance of rain.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Wednesday, 4 November 2026, a normal working day. Times are Rio time (UTC-3, three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time).
- —Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 24.6°C (76°F) at 6 p.m. and 23.6°C (74°F) at 8 p.m., with a chance of rain of 0 to 1 per cent.
- —Top pick Rio Scenarium, a live-music house on Rua do Lavradio in the centre, open tonight from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Lapa, Rio’s old nightlife quarter under the white arches of the former aqueduct, where small bars open their doors to live samba.
- —Entry prices Audio Rebel, a concert club in Botafogo, lists R$50 (about US$9) for tonight’s show. R$ is the Brazilian real. Rate: US$1 = R$5.49 (PTAX, the central bank’s official daily dollar rate, 3 November).
- —Safety note Lapa is crowded and phones are a target. Keep yours out of sight on the street and book a ride app home.
Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
If You Only Go to One Place
Rio Scenarium, Rua do Lavradio 20, Centro, open 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Rio Scenarium is a long-running live-music house in the old centre, a short ride from the Lapa arches. Its own site lists Wednesday hours of 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. but does not name tonight’s act or give a price, so check its ticket page or call before you go.
Tonight’s Top 3 (Evening and Late Night)
1. Rio Scenarium, Centro
Rio Scenarium is a live-music house on Rua do Lavradio, the antiques street of old central Rio. Its website lists Wednesday opening hours and says it presents live Brazilian music in the evening, but names no act for tonight.
- WhenWednesday 4 November 2026, open 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- GenreLive Brazilian music, usually samba and related styles.
- EntryThe site sells tickets through a booking page and shows no price on the home page. We could not confirm tonight’s price.
- AddressRua do Lavradio 20, Centro.
- VerdictThe only large room we could confirm as open tonight. For foreigners: book ahead through the ticket link, because a named act and price may be posted only on that page, and take a ride app rather than walking at night.
2. Beco do Rato, Lapa
Beco do Rato is a small bar on a side street in Lapa, known for samba de raiz, the older roots style of samba. Public listings give Wednesday hours of 6 p.m. to midnight, and the bar names no act for tonight.
- WhenWednesday 4 November 2026, open 6 p.m. to midnight.
- GenreLive samba.
- EntryListings point to no cover or a low one. We could not confirm tonight’s price.
- AddressRua Joaquim Silva 11, Lapa.
- VerdictA relaxed midweek roda, or samba circle, in a small room that fills fast. For foreigners: arrive early for a seat, and message the bar on WhatsApp, the messaging app (the number is on its website) to ask who plays.
3. Audio Rebel, Botafogo
Audio Rebel is a townhouse concert club in Botafogo, a neighbourhood in Rio’s South Zone, with several rooms. Its agenda lists one show tonight, the artist Fi Barreto with a show called “Giro Moderno-Br”, at 7 p.m.
- WhenWednesday 4 November 2026, 7 p.m.
- GenreNot stated on the agenda page.
- EntryR$50 (about US$9), by PIX, the Brazilian instant bank payment, or online through a partner site. Not listed as sold out.
- AddressRua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.
- VerdictThe only ticketed show we could confirm in the city tonight, and a cheap one. For foreigners: the box office is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, so you can buy at the door, but we could not verify the style of music, so listen to the artist online first.
Also Tonight
- —Vaca Atolada, Centro A samba bar at Avenida Gomes Freire 533, in Centro on the edge of Lapa, that Time Out Rio, a city guide, lists as open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. with live samba whenever it opens. The guide gives a price range of R$50 to R$70 (about US$9 to US$13), and we could not confirm whether a cover applies tonight.
- —Concerts tonight Vivo Rio, a large Flamengo concert hall, lists no show tonight: it has a concert by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, an Argentine duo, on 20 November. Blue Note Rio, a Copacabana jazz club, shows no booking for today on its page.
Later This Week
- —Thursday 5 November Vaca Atolada gives Thursday evenings to Alma de Sambista, a samba group, according to Time Out Rio.
- —Friday 20 November CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso play Vivo Rio, according to the venue’s Songkick listing, the concert-listing site.
The Night in Context
Midweek is a good time for live music in Rio. Rio Scenarium opens at 7 p.m. tonight, and Beco do Rato and Vaca Atolada are open as well.
The big halls are quiet tonight. The venue agendas we checked list few large shows, so the samba bars and small clubs carry the night.
For a first-time visitor, Lapa and the centre are the easiest place to start. They sit close together, they are well served by ride apps, and several bars lie within a few minutes’ walk of each other.
Prices stay low by international standards. The one ticket we could price is R$50 (about US$9), and the samba bars either charge a small cover or none.
The forecast helps the plan. Open-Meteo shows no real rain risk after 6 p.m., and the temperature holds between 23°C and 25°C (about 74°F to 77°F) into the late evening, so light clothes are enough.
Practical Notes
- —Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, for the trip home. Lapa, the centre and Botafogo are all well served.
- —Tickets Buy through the venue’s own page or at the door, and avoid street sellers outside any venue.
- —Weather Expect about 24°C (75°F) after dark and dry streets all evening.
- —Safety Carry a copy of your passport rather than the original. Keep your phone out of sight in crowded streets in Lapa and do not carry more cash than you need.
What We Could Not Confirm
- —Rio Scenarium The site gives opening hours but no act or price for tonight.
- —Beco do Rato No act, price or cover charge is published for tonight.
- —Audio Rebel The agenda lists the show and price but not the music style.
- —Vaca Atolada Time Out Rio gives general hours and a price range, not tonight’s act.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Wednesday 4 November 2026?
We could confirm Fi Barreto at Audio Rebel in Botafogo at 7 p.m. (R$50, about US$9), plus live samba bars: Beco do Rato in Lapa from 6 p.m. and Rio Scenarium in the centre from 7 p.m.
What is the weather in Rio tonight?
Open-Meteo forecasts 24.6°C (76°F) at 6 p.m. and 23.6°C (74°F) at 8 p.m., with almost no chance of rain.
What is the cheapest night out in Rio tonight?
The one ticket we could price is Audio Rebel at R$50 (about US$9). Beco do Rato publishes no price, and we could not confirm whether it charges a cover.
Is Rio Scenarium open tonight?
Yes. The venue’s own site lists Wednesday hours of 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sources: Rio Scenarium, Beco do Rato, Audio Rebel, Time Out Rio, Songkick, Blue Note Rio, Open-Meteo (weather service, 4 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.4935, 3 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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