La Última del Año Concert Listed in Bogotá on 28 Nov

COLOMBIA · MUSIC

Key Facts What is happening Tuboleta lists four singer duels at El Corazón de Bogotá arena on Saturday, 28 November 2026, at 18:00.

Doors and age Doors open at 17:00, the minimum age is 18, and the special guest is Pastor López Jr.

Prices First-stage tickets run from COP 188,000 to COP 880,000 (about US$58 to US$272), service included.

Who is who Eventos Sírvalo Pues S.A.S. is the responsible company; Tuboleta is a Colombian ticket seller.

Not confirmed Only Tuboleta lists the show; the arena’s own events page did not show it on 4 November.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

La Última del Año, a year-end popular music show, is listed at El Corazón de Bogotá arena on Saturday, 28 November 2026. Tuboleta sells tickets from COP 188,000 (about US$58).

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Tuboleta, a Colombian ticket seller, lists the concert La Última del Año at El Corazón de Bogotá on Saturday, 28 November 2026. Doors open at 17:00, and the show, with four singer duels, starts at 18:00.

First-stage tickets run from COP 188,000 (about US$58) to COP 880,000 (about US$272). Conversions use the official rate of 3,235.59 pesos per US$ from Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, on 4 November 2026.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Night Is

The ticket page describes the night as a popular-music concert and calls it the best way to close the year. It lists four duels, which it calls mano a mano, Spanish for hand to hand.

The first duel pairs Jhonny Rivera with Jhon Alex Castaño. The second pairs Andariego with El Charrito Negro.

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The third duel pairs Luisito Muñoz with Andrés Franco, known as El Agropecuario. The fourth pairs La Banda del Aventurero with Los Legendarios.

Pastor López Jr appears as special guest. The page does not give a running order or a set length, and the line-up may change.

Eventos Sírvalo Pues S.A.S. is the responsible company named on the page. The page does not describe the style of music beyond calling it popular music.

Dates, Times and Tickets

The concert is on Saturday, 28 November 2026, with doors at 17:00 and the show at 18:00. The minimum age is 18.

Presales ran in late September for customers of the Movistar Total phone plan and for fans of Sírvalo Pues. The first general stage opened on Monday, 28 September 2026, and runs until sold out.

Prices in the first stage include the service charge. Palco Invitados Especiales costs COP 880,000 (about US$272), and Palco Alfombra Roja costs COP 855,000 (about US$264).

Palco Diamante costs COP 780,000 (about US$241), and Palco Oro costs COP 630,000 (about US$195). Palco Plata costs COP 500,000 (about US$155), and Palco Bronce costs COP 380,000 (about US$117).

Tribuna Fan Sur costs COP 495,000 (about US$153). Piso 2 costs COP 327,000 (about US$101), or COP 295,000 (about US$91) with a partial view.

Piso 3 costs COP 270,000 (about US$83), and Piso 3 sectors with partial or no view cost COP 188,000 (about US$58). The page lists no later-stage prices, so costs may rise once the first stage sells out.

Buyers may purchase up to six tickets per transaction. Web, call-centre and point-of-sale purchases carry an extra delivery fee shown before payment.

Buyers who pay with an international card collect their tickets at the box office, and only the cardholder may do so. Ask Tuboleta how this works before you travel.

El Corazón de Bogotá and Getting There

The arena’s website gives the address as Diagonal 61C number 26-35 in Bogotá. The ticket page also calls the venue Movistar Arena, and its sector rules use that name.

The arena says visitors can use the TransMilenio station called Corazón de Bogotá. Bus routes 599, 59B, 142 and F410 run along Calle 63.

Routes T11, T26, T163, 191, 599, H608 and H631 run along Carrera 30. Check route numbers on the day, because they can change.

Partner car parks are at the El Campín stadium, north and south, and at the Palacio de los Deportes. For some events the arena runs free buses, and prices depend on each car park.

The arena has more than 100 free bicycle spaces, so bring your own lock. It also lists two Tembici bike-share stations, one beside the skate park and one at El Campín.

For taxis and ride apps, tell the driver you are going to El Corazón de Bogotá. The arena says organised access points drop visitors near the main entrances.

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Entry Rules for the Concert

Sectors 206, 214, 306 and 314 are alcohol-free, with no sale or consumption of alcohol. Sectors 201, 219, 301 and 319 may have limited views, and the buyer accepts this at purchase.

Visibly pregnant women may not enter, following the recommendations of the authorities. Guests with reduced mobility should tell Tuboleta when buying and tell staff on the day.

The page says nothing about bag rules. Times and line-up may change for operational, weather or official reasons.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The State Department says US citizens need no visa for stays of 90 days or fewer. The passport must be valid on entry and for the whole stay.

Colombia’s migration authority describes Check-Mig, an online trip pre-registration, to be filled in from 72 hours to one hour before travel. Its page lists the form as required when minors leave Colombia, so check whether it applies.

The department rates Colombia Level 3, Reconsider Travel, in an advisory dated 17 April 2025, citing crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping. Its Level 4 areas include Arauca, Norte de Santander and the Venezuelan border region.

The advisory says US government employees may not use street taxis or any public transport that is not prearranged. It also says demonstrations are common and can close roads without notice.

Agree a meeting point with your group and keep your phone out of sight near the arena. Book a ride in advance for the late return.

What It Means for You

A US visitor can fit this night into a late-November Bogotá stay, but the show is a Spanish-language, adults-only event. Buy only through Tuboleta, and never pay a stranger for a ticket file.

Plan the late return before you buy. Pre-book a ride or use the TransMilenio station while it still runs, and avoid walking alone near the arena after the show.

What Is Not Known

Only Tuboleta lists this show, and the arena’s own events page did not carry it on 4 November. No announcement from the responsible company or independent report has been found.

The ticket page does not say whether first-stage prices are still available or which sectors have sold out. No running order, set length, bag rules or capacity have been published.

The listing names El Corazón de Bogotá as the venue, but its sector rules refer to Movistar Arena. The line-up may change.

Connected Coverage

The Rio Times Bogotá city page and What to Do in Bogotá in November 2026 give background and current events. The Colombia hub collects all Colombia coverage.

More shows at the same arena are in Dimash Plays Bogotá’s Movistar Arena on 22 November, First Colombia Show. A later one is in Pixies Play Bogotá on Saturday 17 April 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is La Última del Año in Bogotá?

Tuboleta lists La Última del Año on Saturday, 28 November 2026, at El Corazón de Bogotá arena. Doors open at 17:00 and the show starts at 18:00.

How much are La Última del Año tickets?

First-stage tickets cost COP 188,000 to COP 880,000 (about US$58 to US$272), including service. The page lists no later-stage prices.

What is the minimum age for La Última del Año?

The minimum age is 18. The ticket page says visibly pregnant women may not enter.

Sources: Tuboleta, La Última del Año; El Corazón de Bogotá, how to get there; El Corazón de Bogotá, events; US State Department, Colombia country information; US State Department, Colombia travel advisory; Migración Colombia, official website; Banco de la República, official exchange rate (TRM) of 4 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).