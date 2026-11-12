Tanzania in Africa, Its Role, Weight and Alliances

File photo: Ships in Dar es Salaam harbour, with the port's container cranes and silos behind. Photo: Sarvesh Lutchmun, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

AFRICA · TANZANIA

Tanzania is the home of the East African Community and a sea gateway for neighbours without a coast, yet it is also a state whose president won 97.66 percent of the vote in October 2025 and is still facing calls for accountability for the killings that followed. This guide sets out its economic weight, its place in the East African and southern African blocs, its ports, and its ties with the United States, China and Europe.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Economy Real GDP grew 5.9 percent in 2025, and public debt stood at 49.1 percent of GDP.

Blocs Tanzania hosts the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat and belongs to the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Port Dar es Salaam port handled 33.71 million tonnes of cargo in 2025/26, up 21.5 percent.

Politics President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared winner of the 29 October 2025 vote with 97.66 percent.

Travel The US State Department rates Tanzania Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, since 16 October 2026.

Tanzania matters in Africa because of where it sits, what passes through its ports and who it chooses as partners. Its politics now also shape how Western governments treat it.

In Plain English Tanzania is a union of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, an island group that keeps its own president and government. The ruling party is Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), and the president also chairs it. The East African Community (EAC) is a trade and political bloc of eight states with its seat in Arusha. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a bloc of southern African states that also coordinates regional security.

Economic Weight

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, said on 10 July 2026 that Tanzania’s economy grew 5.9 percent in 2025. The same release put public debt at 49.1 percent of GDP in 2025/26, down from 50.3 percent a year earlier, and gross reserves at US$6.7 billion.

That release completed reviews of two IMF arrangements and cleared about US$443.9 million for immediate payment. The IMF also noted that three energy-sector reform measures were not completed and warned of risks from the conflict in the Middle East.

Prices are calm by regional standards, as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official statistics office, put consumer inflation at 4.3 percent in September 2026, according to TanzaniaInvest, a Tanzanian business news site. The Bank of Tanzania, the central bank, lists its policy rate, the Central Bank Rate, at 6.25 percent for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Polisario orders mobilisation as UN mission lapses” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

We could not reach the IMF database for the size of the economy in US$, so we print none, and our guide to who runs Tanzania’s economy lists the main companies and agencies.

File photo, 2021. A ferry and small boats at the Big Tree beach by the ferry terminal in Zanzibar City, the main port of the islands. (Photo: Наумов Андрей, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The East African Community

Tanzania is one of eight partner states of the EAC, a bloc whose treaty entered into force on 7 July 2000, and the bloc’s headquarters are in Arusha, in northern Tanzania. The EAC’s own overview page lists the other partner states as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

The EAC’s Secretary General, its top administrator, is now a Tanzanian diplomat, Stephen Mbundi, who took office in April 2026 for 2026–2031, according to The Citizen of Dar es Salaam and The EastAfrican of Nairobi. At the 25th EAC summit in Arusha on 7 March 2026, Uganda’s president, Yoweri Museveni, took over the chair from Kenya’s William Ruto, according to The Star of Nairobi.

Trade with Kenya, its northern neighbour, fell from US$950 million in 2024 to US$860 million in 2025, according to figures from Kenya’s State House reported by Capital FM, and Business Daily Africa called it the first decline since 2016. During Ruto’s state visit in early May 2026 the two governments committed to remove non-tariff barriers by 30 June 2026, and we could not confirm that the deadline was met.

SADC and Regional Security

Tanzania also belongs to SADC, and it sent Defence Minister Rhimo Nyansaho to the bloc’s 46th summit in Durban on Monday 17 August 2026, according to the summit communiqué. South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa was elected chair, and Zambia is the incoming chair that will host the next summit.

The communiqué reaffirmed solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and commended Mozambique’s counter-terrorism efforts in Cabo Delgado, the northern province hit by an insurgency. It also named Eswatini’s King Mswati III as chair of SADC’s security body, the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

We could not confirm how many Tanzanian soldiers remain in Cabo Delgado or how many serve in UN peacekeeping missions, because the official pages did not open. Our guide to who holds power in Tanzania covers the ministries that run defence and foreign policy.

Dar es Salaam and the Trade Routes

The port of Dar es Salaam handled 33.71 million tonnes of cargo in 2025/26, up 21.5 percent, and transit cargo for other countries rose 17 percent to 14.61 million tonnes, according to Daily News. Cargo bound for the Democratic Republic of the Congo made up 7.77 million tonnes of that transit, ahead of Zambia at 3.41 million tonnes and Rwanda at 2.18 million, the same report says.

Rail is the second leg of the trade route, and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a state-owned builder, is to invest more than US$1.4 billion under a 30-year concession to rebuild the TAZARA line that links Dar es Salaam with Zambia. About US$1.0 billion of that goes to track, according to The Citizen and Railways Africa.

File photo, 2020. A diesel locomotive of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA), the line that carries cargo between Dar es Salaam and Zambia. (Photo: That mbeya guy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Inside Tanzania the state is building a standard gauge railway (SGR), and our report on the US$1.2 billion financing for the Tabora–Kigoma section sets out the latest deal. We could not open the African Development Bank’s own release or the Tanzania Ports Authority site, so the length, the guarantee terms and the port data are not checked at those sources.

Zanzibar and the Union

Zanzibar is part of the United Republic of Tanzania but keeps its own president, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, and its own government. Mwinyi was re-elected in October 2025 with 74.8 percent of the vote, ahead of Othman Masoud Othman of the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo with 23.22 percent, according to The Citizen and Daily News.

The islands’ ports are growing: the Mangapwani Integrated Port, a US$300 million project built by China Harbour Engineering, broke ground in 2026 and is due for completion in 2028, The Citizen and Daily News report. Zanzibar City’s ferry terminal, shown above, is the islands’ main port today.

The 2025 Election and Its Aftermath

Tanzania voted on Wednesday 29 October 2025, and the electoral commission declared President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner on Saturday 1 November with 97.66 percent of the vote, according to The Citizen and Africanews. Our guide to Tanzania’s politics lists the office holders and the opposition parties.

A commission of inquiry led by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman handed the president its report on Thursday 23 April 2026 and concluded that 518 people died in the election-related violence, according to The Citizen. Amnesty International, a human rights group, said on 24 April 2026 that the president had openly refused to make the report public.

Human Rights Watch, a rights group, said on 28 October 2026 that authorities had yet to make any arrests for rights violations committed before and during the vote. It said they had arrested more than 2,000 people on accusations such as destroying government property and treason, and later released some of them.

On Friday 6 November 2026 a High Court panel in Dar es Salaam acquitted opposition leader Tundu Lissu of treason but convicted him of incitement and sentenced him to four years, according to allAfrica. Kenya’s Nation newspaper reported the same verdict.

Our reports cover the sentence and the treason trial in detail. Tanzania also faced its periodic human rights review at the UN in Geneva on Thursday 5 November 2026, and our report on that session shows what other governments asked of Tanzania’s capital, Dodoma.

File photo, 2013. The statue of Julius Nyerere in Nyerere Square in Dodoma, Tanzania’s capital. (Photo: Mchiriku, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Diplomacy and Energy Links

The Julius Nyerere hydropower plant on the Rufiji river, rated at 2,115 megawatts, was commissioned by President Samia on Saturday 22 August 2026, according to Nation and Daily News. We could not confirm how much of the plant’s output is sold abroad.

Tanzania is also the sea outlet for Uganda’s oil, because the East African Crude Oil Pipeline is built to end near Tanga on the Indian Ocean coast. We could not open the pipeline company’s site, so we do not print its completion percentage or first-oil date.

Relations With the US, China and Europe

The United States rates Tanzania Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, in a State Department advisory dated Friday 16 October 2026 that cites crime, terrorism, health, unrest and arbitrary enforcement of laws. The new American ambassador, William Trachman, presented his credentials at State House in Dar es Salaam on Thursday 15 October 2026, according to Daily News.

On 4 December 2025 the State Department announced a review of the relationship, citing violence against civilians, religious freedom and free speech, according to The Citizen and Kenyans.co.ke. We could not confirm the outcome of that review, and our report on the US envoy’s warning shows the tone of recent talks.

China’s Ministry of Commerce data put two-way trade with Tanzania in 2025 at about US$11.28 billion, up 27 percent, a figure repeated by The Citizen and TanzaniaInvest. We could not confirm the split between exports and imports at an official source, so we print none.

On 18 June 2026 the European Parliament voted to object to the European Commission’s draft 2026 aid action plan for Tanzania, citing the election violence, the inquiry findings and Lissu’s detention, according to The Chanzo and TanzaniaInvest. We could not read the Parliament’s resolution text, so we do not state its legal effect.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm a current US$ figure for the economy, the cargo figures at the port authority, the terms of the African Development Bank guarantee or the outcome of the US review of relations. We also could not confirm whether the inquiry report will ever be published or whether Lissu’s party, Chadema, has filed its appeal.

What to Watch

The UN Human Rights Council is due to adopt the outcome of Tanzania’s review on Friday 13 November 2026, a date we have not confirmed with the Council itself. Lissu leads Chadema, the main opposition party, and we found no confirmed filing date for an appeal.

Wednesday 9 December 2026 is a public holiday in Tanzania that marks Tanganyika’s independence from Britain in 1961, the mainland part of the country. The next EAC summit has no confirmed date, and the Bank of Tanzania publishes its 2026/27 meeting calendar on its website.

What It Means for You

A US traveller should treat Tanzania as a Level 2 destination and note that foreign visitors to mainland Tanzania have had to buy inbound travel insurance, US$44 for up to 92 days, since 1 October 2026. An investor or shipper with exposure to Congo or Zambia should watch Dar es Salaam port volumes and the TAZARA works, because those routes carry much of the region’s trade.

The election violence is the main risk to Tanzania’s standing with Washington and Brussels, and the Lissu appeal is the next test. Steady growth, low inflation and a busier port are the factors that could cushion it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Tanzania matter in Africa?

It hosts the East African Community headquarters in Arusha and belongs to both the EAC and SADC. Its port at Dar es Salaam also serves the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia and Rwanda.

Is Tanzania a member of the EAC and SADC?

Yes. The EAC overview page lists Tanzania among eight partner states. Tanzania sent its defence minister to the 46th SADC summit in Durban on 17 August 2026.

How much cargo does the port of Dar es Salaam handle?

Daily News reported 33.71 million tonnes in 2025/26, up 21.5 percent. Of that, 14.61 million tonnes was transit cargo for other countries.

Who won Tanzania’s 2025 election?

The electoral commission declared President Samia Suluhu Hassan the winner on 1 November 2025 with 97.66 percent of the vote, according to The Citizen and Africanews. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have criticised the violence that followed the vote.

Is it safe for US citizens to visit Tanzania?

The State Department rates Tanzania Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, in an advisory dated 16 October 2026. It cites crime, terrorism, health, unrest and arbitrary enforcement of laws.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, press release 26/244, 10 July 2026; SADC, communiqué of the 46th summit, 17 August 2026; East African Community, overview; US State Department, Tanzania travel advisory, 16 October 2026; National Bureau of Statistics, key indicators, November 2026; Bank of Tanzania, Central Bank Rate, fourth quarter 2026; Amnesty International, 24 April 2026; Human Rights Watch, 28 October 2026; Daily News, 2025/26 port cargo report; The Citizen, 23 April 2026; allAfrica, 6 November 2026; Kenyans.co.ke, 7 November 2026; The Star, 7 March 2026; Business Daily Africa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error