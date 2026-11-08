Tanzania Pressed at UN Over Election Abuses

File photo, 2019. Downtown Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city, seen from the harbour with a passenger ferry in front. (Photo: Dicksonpicha, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TANZANIA · HUMAN RIGHTS

Key Facts What happened At a UN review in Geneva on 5 November, the UK urged Tanzania to investigate election-related abuses.

The UK asked for independent investigations, prosecution of state actors, and an end to long pre-trial detention.

Lissu The UK cited a UN expert panel’s opinion that opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s detention is arbitrary.

Others Germany and Ireland are reported to have raised similar concerns and urged publication of the inquiry report.

Next The review’s recommendations are due for adoption on 13 November.

Tanzania’s human rights record was put under UN examination in Geneva a year after violence around its October 2025 election. The UK used the review to urge investigations and changes to laws that limit politics and the press.

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On Thursday 5 November 2026, Tanzania appeared before the Universal Periodic Review Working Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva for the fourth time. The UK said it remained deeply concerned by the violence around the October 2025 elections, including reported excessive force by security forces and significant loss of life.

The Universal Periodic Review is a UN process in which other states examine each member state’s human rights record. It matters to US readers because American travellers and companies deal with a government whose security forces are now under international scrutiny.

What the UK Asked For

The UK delivered its statement through its Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders. It asked Tanzania to hold independent investigations, prosecute perpetrators including state actors, and give remedies to victims.

It also asked Tanzania to end prolonged pre-trial detention and to review non-bailable offences used against political opponents, journalists and activists. The UK further urged Tanzania to amend or repeal restrictive parts of its laws on political parties, media, cybercrime, and electronic and postal communications.

The Palais des Nations in Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Council holds its Universal Periodic Review sessions. File photo.

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The Lissu Case and the Unpublished Report

The UK noted the opinion of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, an expert panel, that the detention of opposition leader Tundu Lissu is arbitrary and raises serious fair-trial concerns. It also regretted that the report of the Commission of Inquiry, a panel set up to examine the unrest, was not published.

A day later, on Friday 6 November, Tanzania’s High Court acquitted Lissu, who leads the opposition party Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), of treason but sentenced him to four years in prison for incitement. Our earlier report explains the court’s reasoning.

Other Countries and the Government Reply

Germany and Ireland are reported to have voiced concern about the post-election situation and to have urged that the inquiry’s findings be published. We could not read their statements, so treat this as reported, not confirmed.

Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister Abdallah Ulega is reported to have said that publishing the report too early could compromise evidence and endanger witnesses, and he gave no release date. The review’s recommendations are due for adoption on Friday 13 November, after which Tanzania is expected to respond.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit or invest in Tanzania, watch whether the government accepts the demands on detention and media laws. Check your own government’s travel advice, because the UK’s concerns include the conduct of security forces.

What Is Not Known

Which recommendations Tanzania will accept is not known, and its government is expected to say after the review outcome is adopted. The findings of the Commission of Inquiry remain unpublished, so the public cannot read what it found about the unrest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Universal Periodic Review?

It is a UN process in which each of the 193 member states has its human rights record examined by other states. The review comes around about every four and a half years.

What did the UK ask Tanzania to do?

The UK asked for independent investigations of the 2025 election violence, prosecution of those responsible and an end to prolonged pre-trial detention. It also asked for changes to four laws on parties, media, cybercrime and communications.

When will Tanzania respond to the recommendations?

The recommendations are due for adoption on 13 November 2026. Tanzania is then expected to say which ones it accepts.

More: Tanzania news and Africa news in English. Background: the Lissu treason trial explained.

Sources: UK Government, 53rd Universal Periodic Review of human rights: UK statement on Tanzania, 5 November 2026 (read 8 November); United Nations Human Rights Council, Universal Periodic Review Working Group, 53rd session, Geneva, 2 to 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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