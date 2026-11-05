Tanzania Treason Ruling on Opposition Leader

TANZANIA · ANALYSIS

Key Facts What is happening Tanzania’s High Court is due to rule on Friday 6 November on a treason charge.

Why it matters The case tests how far Tanzania tolerates opposition speech after its disputed October 2025 election.

Who is who Tundu Lissu leads Chadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party (Party for Democracy and Progress); a three-judge panel hears his case.

What to watch Watch the judges’ reasoning, any sentence, and AGOA, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (US trade preferences for Africa), which expires 31 December 2026.

What it means for you US investors should watch a review of ties with Tanzania by the State Department, the US foreign ministry, open since December 2025.

Tanzania’s opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, learns on Friday 6 November 2026 whether a court will convict him of treason. For readers in the United States, the ruling matters because Washington has already put its relationship with Dar es Salaam under review.

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Tanzania is an East African republic, and the court hearing this case sits in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. This analysis explains the charge, the possible outcomes and the politics behind them, building on the Rio Times Africa Intelligence Brief of 5 November.

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The Charge and the Court

Tundu Lissu chairs Chadema, the Party for Democracy and Progress, which is Tanzania’s main opposition party. He faces one count of treason under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, the limb that covers intent to threaten the government.

Prosecutors point to a speech Lissu gave on 3 April 2025 in Dar es Salaam. It came during the party’s “No Reforms, No Election” campaign.

The prosecution’s theory is that Lissu incited the public to stop the 2025 general election. Separately, Lissu pleaded not guilty to a charge of publishing false information.

The Bench and the Lawyers

The High Court sits as a three-judge panel chaired by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, with Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde. The panel is due to deliver judgment on Friday 6 November 2026.

The prosecution called 17 of the 30 witnesses it had listed. Lissu is representing himself in court, although he also has a team of lawyers.

Closing submissions began on 23 September 2026, and the defence finished on 28 September. The hearing time and the security arrangements for Friday have not been announced.

File photo: downtown Dar es Salaam, where the High Court sits, seen from the harbour.

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How the Case Got Here

The case runs from a party speech in early 2025 to a judgment in late 2026. The main dates are below.

3 April 2025: the speech at the centre of the case.

9 April 2025: Lissu is arrested in Mbinga, a town in the southern Ruvuma region, after a party rally.

10 April 2025: he is charged with treason at Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court, a lower court in Dar es Salaam.

16 June 2025: he announces he will act as his own counsel.

17 August 2026: the prosecution closes its case.

21 August 2026: the panel rules that Lissu has a case to answer.

From 23 September 2026: closing submissions.

Lissu has been on remand since his arrest on 9 April 2025. The timeline above lists only the dates we could confirm.

In late October 2026 Chadema said Lissu began a hunger strike because prison officers denied his lawyers private meetings, which an earlier High Court ruling had said he was entitled to. The prison service says he was not on a hunger strike, and he ended any refusal of food after a private meeting with his brother on 27 October.

Lissu’s brother, Alute Mughwai Lissu, died in Arusha on Sunday 1 November 2026, after a long illness, the family says. We have not confirmed whether he was the brother Lissu met on 27 October.

Possible Outcomes and Scenarios

Treason can carry a penalty up to death in Tanzania under Sections 39 and 40 of the Penal Code. Whether that is mandatory or a maximum is legally unclear, and sources differ.

The following are scenarios, not forecasts. In the first, the court acquits Lissu, and attention turns to his release and to the other cases Chadema members face.

In the second, the court convicts and passes a sentence, and attention turns to an appeal and to foreign reaction. In the third, the judges’ reasoning draws a line between protected speech and incitement, and that line would matter well beyond one defendant.

The prosecution told the court it had proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt. The defence argues that the state failed to prove it, and no official guidance on appeal routes or timing after judgment has been published.

Politics, Investors and US Policy

The Political Backdrop

Chadema was barred from the 2025 election after it refused to sign the electoral code of conduct. President Samia Suluhu Hassan then won the 29 October 2025 vote with 97.66 per cent, according to the National Electoral Commission.

A government-appointed commission led by Mohamed Chande Othman, a retired Chief Justice, reported on 23 April 2026 that 518 people died in the election violence, mostly from gunshot wounds. The opposition rejects that figure, and Chadema says about 700 people were killed.

The Money and the US Angle

In December 2025 the State Department, the US foreign ministry, announced a comprehensive review of its relationship with Tanzania, citing repression and violence around the election. Separately, a partial suspension of US immigrant and some non-immigrant visas for Tanzanians took effect on 1 January 2026 under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which widened US travel restrictions.

A bipartisan US Senate bill, S.4577, would require a formal reassessment of ties, suspend Millennium Challenge Corporation aid (a US development agency) and allow sanctions on named officials. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the chamber’s foreign-policy panel, voted on 17 June 2026 to advance it, and the bill was reported to the Senate on 27 July, with no floor vote found.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act, or AGOA, is the US law that gives eligible African exporters duty-free access. It was extended on 3 February 2026 through 31 December 2026, with effect from 30 September 2025.

Whether the State Department review has concluded is not confirmed. A verdict that Washington reads as political could harden its stance, while a measured one may leave room for talks.

What It Means for You

For a US investor with East African exposure, the practical point is timing. The verdict arrives about eight weeks before AGOA expires on 31 December 2026, and the State Department review has no stated end date.

For readers who follow aid and human rights policy, the case shows how Washington may respond when an election is followed by deaths and treason charges. A conviction could add weight to the arguments behind S.4577.

For Latin American readers, the case has no direct link to the region. The comparison is a general one about how courts treat opposition leaders after disputed votes.

What Is Not Known

Sources differ on which edition of the Penal Code applies, and the exact wording of the penalty clause has not been confirmed. It is also unclear whether the judges will read the full verdict on the day.

The status of a separate charge of publishing false information, filed on 10 April 2025, is unknown. No official US document on the outcome of the review has been published.

What to Watch

Friday 6 November 2026: the judgment, and the judges’ stated reasoning on speech versus incitement.

After the verdict: any sentence, mitigation hearing or appeal notice.

Before 31 December 2026: the US review, Senate bill S.4577 and the AGOA expiry.

Reactions from the United States and the European Union to the verdict.

Street security in Dar es Salaam on the day of judgment.

Lissu’s health and his lawyers’ access to private meetings.

See also: Belize Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tundu Lissu charged with?

Lissu faces one count of treason under Section 39(2)(d) of Tanzania’s Penal Code. Prosecutors allege that a speech on 3 April 2025 incited the public to stop the 2025 general election. Lissu has been in custody since 9 April 2025.

When will the verdict in the Lissu trial be delivered?

The High Court is due to deliver judgment on Friday 6 November 2026. A panel of three judges, chaired by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, will decide the case.

What is the penalty for treason in Tanzania?

Treason can carry a penalty up to death under Tanzania’s Penal Code. The legal reading, mandatory or maximum, is unclear.

Who is Tundu Lissu?

Lissu chairs Chadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party. He was arrested on 9 April 2025 and has been in custody since.

Why does the Lissu case matter to the United States?

The State Department announced a review of US ties with Tanzania in December 2025. AGOA, the US trade preference law, expires on 31 December 2026, so the verdict arrives as US decisions on Tanzania are pending.

What happens after the verdict?

A conviction would bring a sentence, and either side could consider an appeal. No official guidance on appeal routes or timing has been published, so those steps remain unconfirmed.

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