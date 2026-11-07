Tanzania Jails Opposition Leader for 4 Years

TANZANIA · POLITICS AND COURTS

Key Facts What happened Tanzania’s High Court sentenced opposition leader Tundu Lissu to four years for incitement on Friday, 6 November.

How big Judges cleared him of treason, which carries the death penalty, after 577 days in custody.

What it means Lissu, who leads main opposition party Chadema, stays in prison while Chadema’s lawyers prepare an appeal.

The catch Judges convicted him of a lesser offence, incitement, that he says he was never charged with.

Who ruled A three-judge panel led by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru ruled in the High Court’s Dar es Salaam registry.

What comes next Chadema’s lawyers say they will appeal and apply for bail, because incitement is a bailable offence.

Tanzania’s High Court has jailed the leader of the country’s main opposition party for four years after clearing him of treason. The ruling keeps Tundu Lissu in prison and adds a new test to Washington’s review of its ties with Tanzania.

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Tanzania’s High Court sentenced Tundu Lissu, chairman of the main opposition party Chadema, to four years in prison on Friday, 6 November 2026. A three-judge panel convicted him of incitement for urging the public to disrupt the October 2025 general election, a lesser offence than the treason charge on which he had been tried.

The judges acquitted Lissu of treason, which carries the death penalty, after he spent 577 days in custody. For US readers the verdict matters because the US State Department said on Thursday, 4 December 2025 that it was reviewing its relationship with Tanzania over repression and violence after the disputed vote.

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What the Court Decided

The panel, led by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, held that prosecutors had failed to prove the second element of treason, that Lissu intended to intimidate the government. Lissu was charged under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, which requires intent to intimidate the executive, legislature or judiciary.

The court then used Section 319(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which lets judges convict an accused person of a lesser offence even if it was not separately charged. It found that his public statements urging people to block and disrupt the 2025 election amounted to incitement under Section 390 of the Penal Code.

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The judges chose prison rather than another penalty, and the sentence was handed down in the High Court’s Dar es Salaam registry. They said obstructing an election infringes other people’s rights under Article 30(1) of the Constitution, and Justice Ndunguru told Lissu that he has the right to appeal.

The Case Behind the Verdict

The charge centred on a meeting on 3 April 2025 at Chadema’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam, where Lissu was alleged to have encouraged disruption of the coming election. Police arrested him six days later, on 9 April 2025, at a rally in Mbinga town, and he was charged the next day in Dar es Salaam.

Treason is not bailable under Tanzanian law, so Lissu stayed in remand until the verdict. The prosecution called 17 witnesses, and Lissu defended himself, testified and called four witnesses of his own.

A presiding officer in ceremonial robes sits between the Tanzanian national flag and the parliamentary flag at the National Assembly, undated. Photo: Parliament of Tanzania, parliament.go.tz.

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What Lissu and Chadema Say

Lissu told the court “I was not charged with incitement” and “I am completely innocent,” and he accused the judges of acting on political instructions. Those are his allegations, not findings of the court, which said it relied on its assessment of the evidence and its legal power to convict for a related lesser offence.

Rugemeleza Nshala, a lawyer for Lissu, said on Friday that the defence would appeal and apply for bail. Chadema’s lawyers argue that the maximum sentence for incitement is five years and that Lissu has already served about one year and seven months.

ACT Wazalendo, another opposition party, questioned the conviction and called it a blow to the rule of law. British and EU lawmakers also called the case politically motivated and demanded Lissu’s immediate release.

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What It Means for US Readers

Washington’s review of ties with Tanzania began after the State Department condemned repression and violence against civilians during protests that followed the October 2025 election. A prison term for the leader of the main opposition party is likely to be read in the United States as a test of how far Tanzania’s government tolerates political opposition.

US investors, travellers and companies with Tanzanian exposure should watch whether Washington changes its approach after the verdict. The treason acquittal removes the prospect of a death sentence, but the four-year term and the court’s refusal of bail pending appeal keep the opposition leader in custody.

What Is Not Known

Whether Lissu will be freed on bail pending appeal: the High Court refused his request for bail pending appeal, and the defence says it will apply again once an appeal is lodged.

Whether the verdict changes Washington’s review of ties with Tanzania: only the US State Department spokesperson can answer, and its next briefing is the first place to ask. The review was announced on 4 December 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Tundu Lissu?

Tundu Lissu is the national chairman of Chadema, Tanzania’s main opposition party. He is a lawyer who has been held in custody since his arrest on 9 April 2025.

Was Lissu convicted of treason?

No, the High Court acquitted him of treason because prosecutors did not prove he intended to intimidate the government. It convicted him of incitement, a lesser offence, and sentenced him to four years.

What is incitement under Tanzanian law?

Section 390 of the Penal Code covers anyone who solicits or incites another person to commit an offence, whether or not the incitement produces the intended result. Chadema’s lawyers say the maximum sentence is five years.

Can Lissu appeal?

Yes, Justice Ndunguru told him he has the right to appeal. Chadema says it will appeal and apply for bail while the appeal is prepared.

Why does this matter to the United States?

The US State Department said on 4 December 2025 that it was reviewing its relationship with Tanzania over repression and election violence. The Lissu verdict is a new data point in that review.

Sources: High Court of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, judgment and sentence in the case of Tundu Lissu, 6 November 2026 (court proceedings as read in open court); statements by Lissu’s lawyers and ACT Wazalendo, 6 November 2026; US State Department statement on its review of the US-Tanzania relationship, 4 December 2025. Accessed Saturday, 7 November 2026.