Tanzania Signs US$1.2 Billion for Rail Line

TANZANIA · RAILWAY FINANCE

Key Facts The country Tanzania, an East African country, is building an electrified railway to Lake Tanganyika.

What happened Tanzania signed a US$1.2 billion bank facility for the 411 km Tabora-Kigoma railway section.

Who lends Nine banks lend, with Deutsche Bank and Société Générale as co-arrangers, plus HSBC and Commerzbank.

The guarantee The African Development Bank guarantees up to US$800 million but is not a direct lender.

What it means US$480 million rests on Tanzania’s own credit, which Tanzanian debt investors will watch.

Still open The remaining US$1.1 billion of the US$2.3 billion package, from export credit and a co-guarantor.

Tanzania has signed a US$1.2 billion commercial financing facility to build the 411-kilometre electrified Tabora–Kigoma section of its standard gauge railway, a modern line built to the international track width, the African Development Bank said in a statement on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The Ministry of Finance confirmed the deal through Benny Mwaipaja, Director of the Government Communication Unit, who gave no further details.

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The US$1.2 billion is not a direct loan from the African Development Bank, the development lender that arranged the deal. Instead the bank provided a partial credit guarantee of up to US$800 million, which covers the principal of the guaranteed portion and two years of interest if the borrower fails to pay.

Who Is Lending the Money

Deutsche Bank of Germany and Société Générale of France co-arranged the facility, alongside HSBC, Commerzbank, Nedbank, Stanbic Bank Tanzania, First Abu Dhabi Bank, FirstBank UK and Bank of Africa United Kingdom. Together the nine banks supply US$720 million in guaranteed lending and US$480 million in lending extended on the strength of Tanzania’s sovereign credit.

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Insurance broker Texel arranged credit insurance that spreads US$405.5 million of the exposure among international insurers, including syndicates at Lloyd’s, the London insurance market. The bank said the structure combines development finance, commercial lending and insurance to attract different kinds of investors while managing the risks of large infrastructure projects.

Ships moored at the port of Kigoma on Lake Tanganyika, Tanzania, the western end of the planned Tabora-Kigoma line. Photo: Erasmus Kamugisha, 2020, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Railway Is For

The Tabora–Kigoma line is expected to carry farm produce, minerals and other goods from western Tanzania to domestic markets and to the port of Dar es Salaam. Through the ports of Kigoma and Kalemie, which face each other across Lake Tanganyika, it is also meant to ease trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Prof Godius Kahyarara, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, said the financing means Tanzania is assured of connecting Tabora, Kigoma and Burundi through Lot 6, the section that starts in Tabora. The wider railway programme also aims to improve links with Burundi and eastern Congo.

The bank announced in December 2024 a coordination agreement with Deutsche Bank and Société Générale to raise up to US$1.2 billion for Tanzania’s standard gauge railway. The November 2026 signing, almost two years later, is the result of that effort.

The Wider US$2.3 Billion Package

The US$1.2 billion forms part of a US$2.3 billion package for the section, which also includes an export credit agency tranche and a further component to be raised with a co-guarantor. Tanzania had asked the bank to structure and mobilise up to US$3.2 billion for its regional railway development programme.

An export credit agency is a government-backed lender that finances sales of its country’s goods and services abroad. The builder is a joint venture of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and China Railway Construction Corporation, which signed a US$2.21 billion contract with Tanzania Railways Corporation on 20 December 2022 for the 506-kilometre Tabora–Kigoma works.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in emerging-market infrastructure can read the deal as a template: the guarantee covers part of the lenders’ risk, while the bank itself does not lend the money. That lets private lenders back a project they might not fund alone.

The US$480 million lent on Tanzania’s own credit is sovereign borrowing, which is the part investors in Tanzanian debt will watch. Companies that ship minerals or farm goods from western Tanzania or eastern Congo may also gain a cheaper route to the coast if the line is completed.

What Is Not Known

The interest rate and repayment period of the facility have not been reported. The Ministry of Finance can answer, but Benny Mwaipaja gave no further details and no date has been given.

The export credit agency, the co-guarantor and the closing dates of those two tranches have not been reported. The African Development Bank, which was mandated to raise the money, can say, but no timetable has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the standard gauge railway?

The standard gauge railway, or SGR, is Tanzania’s modern electrified line built to the international track standard, which carries heavier and faster trains than older narrow lines. It is being built in sections called lots, and Lot 6 starts in Tabora.

Is the US$1.2 billion a loan from the African Development Bank?

No. The bank arranged the facility and guarantees up to US$800 million of it, while nine commercial banks lend the money.

Which banks are lending?

Deutsche Bank and Société Générale co-arranged the facility, with HSBC, Commerzbank, Nedbank, Stanbic Bank Tanzania, First Abu Dhabi Bank, FirstBank UK and Bank of Africa United Kingdom. Their commitments are US$720 million in guaranteed lending and US$480 million on Tanzania’s sovereign credit.

Where will the railway run?

The 411-kilometre electrified line connects Tabora to Kigoma on Lake Tanganyika. From Kigoma and Kalemie, ports on the lake, trade can reach the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the wider programme aims to link Burundi.

How much more money is still to be raised?

The US$1.2 billion is part of a US$2.3 billion package for the section, so roughly US$1.1 billion is still to come from an export credit tranche and a co-guarantor component. Tanzania had asked the bank to mobilise up to US$3.2 billion for its wider railway programme.

Sources: African Development Bank statement of 4 November 2026 on the Tanzania standard gauge railway financing and its December 2024 syndication announcement. Confirmations by Benny Mwaipaja of the Ministry of Finance and Prof Godius Kahyarara of the Ministry of Transport, and the Tanzania Railways Corporation construction contract of 20 December 2022.