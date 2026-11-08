Kenya Seizes US$28M of Suspected Meth

Containers at the port of Mombasa, from where freight travels inland on the Nairobi-Nakuru road. File photo. (Photo: Kenyan Ministry of East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism)

Kenyan police say they recovered 454 kg of suspected methamphetamine in Kwale County, on Kenya’s south coast near the Tanzanian border. They announced on Sunday 8 November 2026 that the haul has an estimated street value of Ksh3.6 billion, or Kenyan shillings (about US$28 million), and that three foreign nationals are in custody.

Seizure: 454 kg of suspected methamphetamine, worth about Ksh3.6 billion (US$28 million), found in Kwale County.

454 kg of suspected methamphetamine, worth about Ksh3.6 billion (US$28 million), found in Kwale County. Arrests: Three foreign nationals, two Tanzanians and a Ugandan woman, are in custody.

Three foreign nationals, two Tanzanians and a Ugandan woman, are in custody. When: Announced Sunday 8 November 2026 after a search in Kinondo, Kwale County.

Announced Sunday 8 November 2026 after a search in Kinondo, Kwale County. Status: Police describe the drug as suspected methamphetamine; no laboratory result has been reported.

Police describe the drug as suspected methamphetamine; no laboratory result has been reported. Value: The Ksh3.6 billion figure is a police estimate of street value.

The shilling figures in this report are converted at about 129.8 Kenyan shillings per US$, a recent market rate. The same rate applies to every shilling amount below.

What We Know

Police say the operation was multi-agency, led by the Coast Region team of the National Anti-Narcotics Bureau, the police unit that handles drug cases. It followed an arrest across the border in Tanzania.

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The trail began on Thursday 5 November 2026, when Tanzanian authorities arrested Saleh Khamis, a 45-year-old suspect, over alleged drug trafficking. They handed him to Kenyan police at the Lunga Lunga-Horohoro border crossing between Kenya and Tanzania.

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The investigation then led to Ganja la Simba village in Kinondo, an area of Msambweni sub-county in Kwale, where a search found the drugs. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were also seized.

The three suspects remain in custody, and the drugs and vehicles are held as exhibits. Investigators also linked the suspects to a separate seizure of 259 kg of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine in Tanzania.

Police describe the substance as suspected methamphetamine, and no laboratory result has been reported. Suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules.

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An Earlier Seizure in Mombasa

On Thursday 24 September 2026, security agencies destroyed more than one tonne of methamphetamine, worth about Ksh8.2 billion (about US$63 million), at a cement factory in Mombasa County. That cargo came from a vessel that the Kenya Navy intercepted in October 2025.

Six Iranian nationals were prosecuted over that cargo. Our earlier report on the meth case involving a flagless boat in a Kenyan court describes how the case unfolded.

The Kwale seizure is a separate case. The earlier cargo was seized at sea in 2025, while the Kwale haul was found on land.

A lane in Mombasa’s Old Town, on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast. File photo. Photo: Mutisya Maingi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the names of the three people in custody with police. It is not confirmed whether Saleh Khamis, arrested in Tanzania, is one of them.

No charges or court date have been announced. The chain of ownership and the intended destination of the drugs are also unknown.

Laboratory confirmation of the substance has not been reported. Until it arrives, the value of the haul remains a police estimate.

Why US Readers Should Care

For readers in the United States, the case is a reminder that large drug cargoes are being intercepted on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast and its land borders. It matters to anyone following global drug routes.

Travellers to Kenya’s coast should note that we have no information on any change to travel conditions there. Laboratory results, formal charges and a court appearance are the next markers to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kenyan police seize in Kwale?

Police say they recovered 454 kg of suspected methamphetamine worth about Ksh3.6 billion (about US$28 million). Three foreign nationals were arrested.

Who was arrested?

Two Tanzanians and a Ugandan woman are in custody, police say. No charges have been announced.

Is the drug confirmed as methamphetamine?

Not yet. Police describe it as suspected methamphetamine, and no laboratory result has been reported.

Sources: Kenyan police announcement of 8 November 2026; Tanzanian authorities; Kenyan security agencies, Mombasa destruction of 24 September 2026.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error