Tanzania October Inflation Eases to 4.2%

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.16% USD/CLP969.50▲ 0.23% USD/COP3,269▲ 4.77% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.49 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 967.11 ▼ 0.01% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 4.70% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Tanzania Africa

Tanzania October Inflation Eases to 4.2%

By · · 3 min read
Shoppers and vegetable sellers at Kariakoo market in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Vegetable sellers and shoppers at Kariakoo market in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's largest city. (Photo: Moongateclimber, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · Tanzania

Key Facts

  • The figure Mainland Tanzania’s annual inflation was 4.2% in October 2026, down from 4.3% in September.
  • Versus forecast The consensus forecast was 4.4%, so inflation came in 0.2 points lower.
  • The trend A year earlier, in October 2025, inflation was 3.5%.
  • Band The central bank aims for 3% to 5%, so inflation sits inside that range.
  • What ends it A November rate above 4.3% would show the dip was temporary.

Mainland Tanzania’s annual inflation eased to 4.2% in October 2026, back to its July level after two months at 4.3%.

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What Changed

Tanzania’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over 12 months, was 4.2% in October 2026, as reported on the RT economic calendar. That is down from 4.3% in September and August, and level with July.

The consensus forecast, the average of analysts’ estimates, was 4.4%. The reading came in 0.2 points lower, and the dip is small.

Ship leaving the harbour of Dar es Salaam with container terminal and grain silos on the far shore
File photo. The harbour of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s main port. photo. The harbour of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 2018. Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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Where It Sits in the Trend

In September the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official statistics agency, reported 4.3%, with transport the fastest-rising group at 14.0%. Food inflation was 3.9% and core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was 4.1%.

A year earlier, in October 2025, inflation was 3.5%. Prices now rise faster than then, but the pace has stopped climbing.

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Why It Moved

The October breakdown by group is not confirmed here. For September the NBS pointed to continued upward pressure from fuel prices.

Energy, fuel and utilities were up 7.8% in September. If fuel costs eased in October, that would fit the small dip.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Tanzania imports much of its fuel, so oil prices feed quickly into transport and food costs. Steady inflation keeps the cost of doing business for companies and travellers more predictable.

The Bank of Tanzania, the central bank, targets inflation of 3% to 5%. A reading inside that band lets it watch before it acts.

What Would Confirm or End the Dip

A November rate at or below 4.2% would suggest inflation is holding lower. A rate back at 4.3% or above would show October was a pause.

A move above 5% would breach the central bank’s band. The October reading is well inside it.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known which price groups drove the October dip. The bureau’s full release for the month has not been reviewed here.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Tanzania inflation in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tanzania’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 4.2%, down from 4.3% in September, on the RT economic calendar. The consensus forecast, the average analyst estimate, was 4.4%.

Is 4.2% within the central bank’s target?

Yes. The Bank of Tanzania aims for inflation between 3% and 5%, so 4.2% sits inside the range.

What pushed prices up this year?

Fuel prices lifted energy and transport costs. In September transport prices were 14.0% higher than a year earlier, according to the NBS.

What would show inflation is easing?

A November reading at or below 4.2% would. A rate back at 4.3% or above would show the dip was a pause.

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