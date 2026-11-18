File photo of ships and cranes in Port Sudan harbour at dusk. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

SUDAN · ECONOMY

Diesel in Sudan now costs close to US$1.40 a litre in several states, as new price notices push it above 15,000 Sudanese pounds. Northern State’s official notice of 16 November 2026 sets diesel at 15,644.87 pounds a litre (about US$1.42).

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Diesel, which Sudanese Arabic calls “gazolin”, runs the trucks, pumps and generators that move food in a country at war. Dollar figures here use about 11,000 pounds per US$, the unofficial street-market rate in mid-November, so they are approximate because the bank rate is lower.

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Key Facts Price Sudan’s Northern State sets diesel at 15,644.87 pounds a litre (about US$1.42), per a 16 November notice.

Elsewhere Other states are reported at 14,700 to 15,520 pounds (US$1.34 to US$1.41), not independently confirmed.

Kassala Kassala locality in eastern Sudan reportedly raised diesel 41% to 15,471 pounds (US$1.41) on 17 November.

Rate About 11,000 pounds per US$ on the unofficial market in mid-November; the bank rate is lower.

Context The army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, have fought since April 2023.

Diesel is near US$1.40 a litre in Sudan’s north and east. In a war economy, the price of fuel sets how far food can travel.

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The Big Picture

Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces have fought since April 2023, and the pound has fallen sharply against the dollar. It neared 11,000 pounds per US$ on the unofficial market by mid-November, as our pound coverage tracked.

On 12 October 2026 the government opened jet fuel imports to qualified national companies, which we covered in our jet fuel report. The record we found does not say why the new diesel prices arrived now.

Women at a market in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. File photo. Photo: Dr. Ondřej Havelka, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened

Northern State’s price notice of 16 November 2026 sets diesel at 15,644.87 pounds a litre (about US$1.42). A separate price report of 18 November also puts Northern State diesel above 15,600 pounds (about US$1.42).

Reported, not independently confirmed: on Tuesday 17 November 2026 Kassala locality in eastern Sudan raised diesel from 10,939 pounds (about US$0.99) to 15,471 pounds (about US$1.41), a rise of 41.4%. Price reports of 18 November also list diesel at more than 15,520 pounds (about US$1.41) in White Nile state, 14,700 pounds (about US$1.34) in River Nile state and 15,512 pounds (about US$1.41) in Blue Nile region.

The notices come from individual states and one locality. No national price decision was found.

Why It Matters

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-backed hunger monitor, warned on 12 October 2026 that the risk of famine is growing in parts of Sudan, including Darfur and Kordofan, regions in western and central Sudan. The alert named Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan.

Fuel is a main cost of moving food by road and pumping irrigation water, so a higher diesel price raises what hungry households pay. The notices we found give no figure for how much transport costs have changed.

What To Watch

No dated checkpoint is scheduled in the notices we found. The next signals are whether more states publish prices above 15,000 pounds and whether a national decision follows.

What It Means for You

Anyone moving goods by road in Sudan, including relief groups, buys the same diesel. For US readers, the price is a gauge of how costly it is to move food where the IPC warns of famine risk.

What Is Not Known

The Kassala, White Nile, River Nile and Blue Nile prices were not independently confirmed. The reason for the timing and any national decision are not documented.

The exact current street dollar rate is also not confirmed, so every US$ figure is approximate. Dealers quoted a range rather than one price.

More: Sudan news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the diesel price in Northern State?

Northern State’s price notice of 16 November 2026 sets diesel at 15,644.87 Sudanese pounds a litre (about US$1.42). A separate report of 18 November puts it above 15,600 pounds.

Why are Sudanese fuel prices hard to compare?

Each state or locality publishes its own notice, and the pound trades at different rates. The unofficial street rate was about 11,000 pounds per US$ in mid-November, and the bank rate is lower.

Why does fuel matter for hunger in Sudan?

Diesel moves food trucks and powers farm pumps. The IPC, a UN-backed hunger monitor, warned on 12 October 2026 that famine risk is growing in Darfur and Kordofan.

Sources: Northern State price notice, 16 November 2026; state and locality price notices of Kassala, White Nile, River Nile and Blue Nile, reported 18 November 2026 (not independently confirmed); Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), alert of 12 October 2026.

Read more: Sudan’s fuel shortage and the war economy · How the fuel shortage deepens hunger risk · Sudan opens jet fuel imports · Sudan news

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