Omdurman National Bank and Bank of Khartoum branches beside Omdurman market. File photo, 2015. (Photo: ASIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SUDAN · BANKING

Sudan’s central bank has told commercial banks to hold and freeze the accounts of dozens of companies and individuals in money-laundering cases, according to two letters dated 15 and 16 November 2026 that Sudanese outlets have published. Neither the central bank nor the prosecutor has issued a public statement, and we have not seen the letters from the bank itself.

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The letters cite requests from the Anti-Money-Laundering and Terrorism-Financing Prosecution, the public prosecutor’s specialist unit. The lists cover gold and jewellery, imports and exports, petroleum, solar energy, telecoms and engineering firms, plus individuals.

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Key Facts Order Sudan’s central bank told banks to hold and freeze accounts of dozens of firms and individuals.

Dates Two letters to bank managers, dated 15 and 16 November 2026, name the accounts.

Size The 16 November list carries 28 names; the 15 November list adds more.

Sectors Gold, imports and exports, petroleum, solar power, telecoms and engineering, reportedly including some state firms.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

A freeze only holds money while prosecutors trace it, and the account holders have not been convicted of anything.

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What the Letters Say

The central bank’s banking-supervision department asked bank managers to carry out the holds and freezes listed in attached schedules. The 16 November letter asked them to report back within one working day, and its list is grouped under four prosecution case numbers, covering 28 names in all.

The freezes rest on criminal complaints and investigations, according to local reporting that cites a prosecution source who was not named. A freeze stops account holders from moving money while investigators trace its origin, and it is not a conviction.

A road bridge across the Nile at Khartoum, pictured in 2010. (Photo: Petr Adam Dohnalek, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why It Matters

Those affected are the listed account holders and the banks that must comply. The sectors named are the most closely tied to foreign-currency flows and smuggling routes in Sudan’s war economy, a banking expert told a Sudanese outlet on 16 November.

We are not repeating the names, because no court has ruled on any of them. The central bank had already issued tighter anti-money-laundering rules for banks in 2026, according to local reporting.

What Is Not Known

The published schedules list more than 60 entries across both letters, but the sums involved and the identity of the state-owned firms are not confirmed. We found no on-record statement from the central bank, the prosecutor or the account holders.

It is also unclear whether further lists will follow. Whether any freeze will be challenged in court is not known either.

More on Sudan

For the economic backdrop, see who holds the levers of the Sudanese economy and how the pound fell past 10,000 to the dollar. All our coverage is in Sudan news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Sudan’s central bank frozen accounts?

It told banks on 15 and 16 November 2026 to freeze accounts of dozens of firms and individuals, according to letters published by Sudanese outlets. The bank has not commented publicly.

Why would the accounts be frozen?

The letters cite prosecutors’ money-laundering and terrorism-financing cases. A freeze lets investigators trace funds and is not a conviction.

Sources: Central Bank of Sudan, banking-supervision department, letters to bank managers of 15 and 16 November 2026, as published by Sudanese Arabic-language outlets on 16 November 2026 (letters not seen directly by The Rio Times); Rio Times research in Arabic-language press, 16 and 17 November 2026.





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