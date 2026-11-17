BRAZIL ECONOMY · FISCAL VOTE

Published Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 5:25 p.m. ET · Source: Brazilian Senate

Brazil’s Senate stopped short on Tuesday of finishing the budget fight that shapes the country’s economy in 2027. The vote on four disputed changes to President Lula’s fiscal repair bill now moves to Wednesday 18 November 2026, at 4 p.m. in Brasília (2 p.m. ET).

The bill aims to save up to R$56 billion (about US$9.7 billion) in 2027, at 5.77 reais per dollar (Rio Times market data, 17 November). Senate President Davi Alcolumbre agreed to wait after Senator Eduardo Braga, who shaped the final text, asked for more time to find a deal, the Senate’s news service said on 17 November.

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Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The delay Vote on four disputed changes moves to Wednesday 18 November, 2 p.m. ET.

The risk The main text passed 45 to 31, only four votes above the 41 needed.

The flashpoint A limit on tax credits could be worth up to R$18.3 billion (US$3.2 billion).

Next If the Senate finishes, the bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

Brazil’s Senate delayed the vote that decides how much of the government’s budget repair survives. Wednesday will show whether companies, states or the federal budget carry the cost.

Why the Senate Hit Pause

Braga, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), a centrist party, had tried to build an understanding with the authors of the four requests, known as destaques (motions to vote one passage of a bill separately). He had not reached one, so he asked to decide on Wednesday.

Even on the four requests already pending there was no deal, and the government’s allies wanted all of them rejected to keep the original text intact. The government had hoped to finish on Tuesday and send the bill straight to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

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File photo. The twin towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília. Photo: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado.

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The Clause Business Groups Fight

The sharpest dispute is a clause that lets the government limit how far companies can pay federal taxes with credits they hold against the Receita Federal, the federal tax agency. The government expects it to supply up to R$18.3 billion (about US$3.2 billion) of the 2027 savings, and business groups have pushed back hard.

A motion to delete the clause is among the four pending votes. If it passes, the bill loses a large slice of its promised savings.

What Else Is on the Table

Two other motions concern money for states and cities. The bill would cut Lei Kandir transfers, which compensate states for lost export tax revenue, from R$4 billion to R$1 billion a year (about US$0.7 billion to US$0.17 billion) from 2027 to 2030, and it would cap federal social-security compensation payments at R$3 billion a year (about US$0.5 billion), the Senate said.

Rogério Marinho, the Senate opposition leader from the Liberal Party (PL), said the government offered to drop both changes. In return, he said, the opposition would withdraw its motion on tax credits.

Why a Thin Margin Matters

The main text passed the Senate 45 to 31 on Thursday 12 November 2026, only four votes above the 41 needed. A complementary law, which sets basic budget rules, needs an absolute majority of the 81 senators, so a few absences or defections could change the outcome.

The destaques vote has now slipped once, from Tuesday 17 November to Wednesday 18 November.

What It Means for US Readers

For dollar investors in Brazilian bonds and US-listed shares such as oil company Petrobras and iron-ore miner Vale, this bill is the first test of whether Lula’s fourth term, which begins in January 2027, starts with a tighter budget. The real has already slid on fiscal worries, and the real-to-dollar rate is where a failed vote would show first.

If the tax-credit clause survives, the Treasury gains and large companies lose room to offset their taxes. If it falls, companies win and the government must find savings elsewhere.

What Is Not Known

Which motions will pass is not known, and neither is whether the government accepts the trade Marinho described. If the clause stays and the Senate finishes on Wednesday 18 November, the bill moves to the Chamber of Deputies; if it is deleted, the savings estimate falls by up to R$18.3 billion (about US$3.2 billion).

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Brazilian Senate news service, 17 November 2026 · Statements by Senators Eduardo Braga and Rogério Marinho in the Senate plenary, 17 November 2026 · Brazilian Senate, 12 November 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Brazil’s Senate vote on the fiscal bill?

The Senate rescheduled the vote on four disputed changes for Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 4 p.m. Brasília time (2 p.m. ET). It will be the first item on the agenda.

How much would Brazil’s fiscal bill save?

The government estimates savings of up to R$56 billion (about US$9.7 billion) in 2027. The tax-credit clause could account for up to R$18.3 billion (about US$3.2 billion).