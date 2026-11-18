Photo: Roman Deckert / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Hundreds of people fled Abu Zabad, a town in Sudan’s West Kordofan state, on Saturday 14 November 2026 as the army said it was advancing towards areas held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations migration agency, counted about 750 people leaving in a single day.

A report published in Sudan on 17 November put the total at 1,150 over three days and said about 3,000 people had fled the nearby area of Abu Qalb. We could not match those figures to an IOM release, so they are reported, not confirmed.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Abu Zabad IOM counted about 750 people leaving on 14 November, mostly to Al-Sunut, Al-Salam and Lagawa.

Front line Army says it took Al-Khuwai and is advancing on Al-Nuhud, both West Kordofan towns.

Not confirmed Reported 1,150 displaced over three days, and 3,000 from Abu Qalb nearby.

Prediction markets Polymarket betting site lists 11% chance of Sudan ceasefire by end-2026 (yes share: 16 cents).

As of 18 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Fresh displacement in West Kordofan adds to the civilian toll as the army pushes towards areas the RSF holds.

What We Know

IOM described the situation in Abu Zabad as tense and volatile. Most of those who left went to Al-Sunut, Al-Salam and Lagawa, all in West Kordofan.

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The army and allied armed groups say they took Al-Khuwai, a town in West Kordofan, on Friday 13 November, and the army has announced an advance towards Al-Nuhud, a town in the same state. We reported the army’s claim in our earlier report on the Khuwei fighting.

On Sunday 15 November a strike hit Abu Qalb, an area of Abu Zabad locality, and Emergency Lawyers, a group of Sudanese lawyers, counted at least 13 civilians dead. The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, a local monitoring group, counted 15, as set out in our report on the Abu Zabad strike.

File photo, 2024. A street in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan. Photo: Tawsol58, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Reported but Not Confirmed

A report published in Sudan on 17 November said about 400 more people left Abu Zabad on 15 and 16 November, taking the total to 1,150 over three days. The same report quoted the Kordofan Human Rights Observatory as saying about 3,000 people had fled Abu Qalb.

We have not found an IOM release for these newer figures. We therefore treat them as reported, not confirmed.

Why It Matters

West Kordofan was already hosting about 421,578 displaced people as of 30 July 2026, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, a regular field survey cited by the EU Asylum Agency. Each new flight may add to that caseload while the fighting moves closer to towns such as Al-Nuhud.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money on events, lists an 11% chance of a Sudan civil war ceasefire by 31 December 2026, with US$119,643 traded across all deadlines in this market (18 November 2026). Prices are bets, not polls, and the trading panel showed 16 cents for a yes share at the same time.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Readers following Sudan should treat the newest displacement counts as provisional, because the only figure matched to an aid agency covers one day in one town. The next IOM update for West Kordofan may show whether the 17 November numbers hold.

What Is Not Known

The IOM count covers one town and one day, so it does not show the scale across West Kordofan. It is also not known how many people remain in Abu Zabad.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people fled Abu Zabad?

IOM counted about 750 people leaving on Saturday 14 November 2026. A report of 17 November put the three-day total at 1,150, which we could not confirm.

Where did the displaced people go?

Most went to Al-Sunut, Al-Salam and Lagawa in West Kordofan, IOM said. IOM called the situation tense and volatile.

What are the Rapid Support Forces?

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are a Sudanese paramilitary group fighting the army since April 2023. The two sides are contesting Kordofan.

Sources: International Organization for Migration, Displacement Tracking Matrix, Sudan, figures for 14 November 2026 as reported; EU Agency for Asylum, West Kordofan displacement, citing IOM DTM data, as of 30 July 2026; Emergency Lawyers (Sudan) and Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, statements on Abu Qalb, 15 to 17 November 2026; Polymarket, Sudan civil war ceasefire market, 18 November 2026

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