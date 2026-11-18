Colombia: Travel and Security

Colombia’s largest unions and opposition groups plan a nationwide strike on Thursday 19 November 2026, and the US Embassy in Bogotá has warned American citizens to expect disruption. The alert, issued on Tuesday 17 November 2026, lists meeting points in five cities.

The strike targets the Ley de Rescate Económico (Economic Rescue Law), a fiscal bill that President Abelardo de la Espriella’s government filed on 29 October 2026. Protests are expected mainly in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga.

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Key Facts When. Thursday 19 November 2026; gatherings start from about 9:00 a.m. and about 3:30 p.m. in Barranquilla, Colombia time.

Where. Protests are expected in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga, and possibly other cities.

Risks. Traffic jams, interrupted public transport, road blockades and possible clashes between protesters and security forces.

Cause. Unions and allies oppose the Economic Rescue Law, a tax and spending bill filed on 29 October 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The US Embassy in Bogotá has told Americans to avoid protest gathering places on Thursday. The strike opposes a tax and spending bill that organisers say would hit families hardest.

Why Colombia’s Unions Are Striking

Colombia’s main labour unions and civil-society groups announced the strike between 31 October and 4 November 2026. These include the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT, the largest union federation), Fecode (the teachers’ federation), and Indigenous, student and women’s groups.

The Pacto Histórico (Historic Pact), the left-wing party of former president Gustavo Petro, supported an earlier protest day on 14 October 2026, though reports differ on how closely it took part. Its role on Thursday is not confirmed to us.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The government filed the bill on 29 October 2026 to stabilise public finances, cut the fiscal deficit and trim state spending. It is Bill 477 of 2026 in the House of Representatives, and our 30 October report explains it.

No government response to the strike call was available at the time of writing. Expected turnout is not known.

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Where and When to Expect Crowds

According to the embassy’s alert, Bogotá’s gatherings start between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. at Parque Nacional, a central park. A march could go from there to Plaza de Bolívar, the main square beside Congress and the Palace of Justice.

In Medellín, demonstrators meet about 10:00 a.m. at ADIDA, the teachers’ union of Antioquia department. In Cali, they meet about 9:00 a.m. at Plazoleta Jairo Varela.

In Bucaramanga, the gathering is at the Industrial University of Santander at about 9:00 a.m. Barranquilla’s gathering comes later, at Plaza Esthercita Forero at about 3:30 p.m. The embassy expects interrupted public transport, including TransMilenio, Bogotá’s bus rapid transit system, and temporary road blockades. It also sees a risk of clashes between protesters and security forces, as on earlier protest days.

File photo, 2011: the Palacio de Justicia on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, the square where a march from Parque Nacional could end. Photo: Baiji, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

What the Bill Would Change

The bill would end the 5% reduced rate of value-added tax (VAT) from 2028. It would also remove the VAT-excluded status of fresh fruit, vegetables and dry grains.

From 2027, employee health contributions would climb in steps, reaching 8% for those earning 20 to 25 minimum wages. The general corporate income tax rate would fall from 35% to 33% in 2027 and 31% from 2028.

A wealth tax on very high net worth would apply from 2027 to 2030.CUT says that 75.32% of the proposed adjustment would come from higher taxes and contributions and 24.68% from spending cuts. The government says the opposite, with about 70% from spending cuts and 30% from taxes.

The Government’s Position

President Abelardo de la Espriella, in office since August 2026, promised on Sunday 15 November 2026 that the family food basket will pay no VAT. As filed on 29 October, the bill would remove the VAT-excluded status of fresh fruit and vegetables from 2028.

No amended text had been published as of Monday 16 November 2026. Our report on the food basket pledge adds that Colombia’s Finance Ministry is studying a general VAT rate of 18% or 17%, which is still under evaluation.

Why It Matters

Marches in five major cities can slow transit and close shops for a day. The bill’s tax design decides who pays more, and unions say families would carry most of the load.

What Happens Next

The first checkpoint is the strike itself on Thursday 19 November 2026, with gatherings from about 9:00 a.m. Colombia time and Barranquilla’s from about 3:30 p.m. The second is the bill’s debate in Congress, date not confirmed.

What It Means for You

The embassy advises US citizens to avoid the gathering places, and local media will report closures. More is in our Colombia coverage.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the embassy’s own page, so the alert’s details are taken from reports that reproduce it. Turnout and the date of the Congress debate are not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the protests take place?

The embassy alert expects protests mainly in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga on Thursday 19 November 2026. They may spread to other cities.

What time do the gatherings start?

Gatherings in Cali and Bucaramanga start about 9:00 a.m. Colombia time, which matches US Eastern Standard Time in November. Bogotá’s start between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m., Medellín’s about 10:00 a.m. and Barranquilla’s about 3:30 p.m.

Who called the strike and why?

Unions including CUT and Fecode, with Indigenous, student and women’s groups, called it between 31 October and 4 November 2026. They oppose the government’s Economic Rescue Law, filed on 29 October 2026.

What does the embassy advise?

The embassy advises US citizens to avoid the gathering places. It expects traffic jams and interrupted public transport.

Sources US Embassy Bogotá security alerts · Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) · The bill “Ley de Rescate Económico” as filed in Congress by the Finance Ministry, 29 October 2026 · CUT statements, 31 October to 4 November 2026.