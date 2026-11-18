File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

A drone struck a school sheltering displaced families in Ghubeish, West Kordofan state, Sudan, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, a local monitoring group, said on 18 November that at least 16 civilians were killed and about 10 were injured.

Those figures are preliminary and could not be independently verified. For readers abroad, it shows a war reaching places people fled to for safety, which shapes aid access and ceasefire odds.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, a local monitoring group, reports at least 16 displaced civilians killed.

Where The Musab ibn Umair school, Ghubeish, West Kordofan, at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday 17 November.

Not known Who flew the drone, the final toll and the victims’ identities are not confirmed.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction-market platform, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 9% (18 November, 9:00 a.m. ET).

As of 18 November 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET

A drone hit a school used as a shelter in West Kordofan, and a local monitoring group counts at least 16 dead. The toll is preliminary, and who flew the drone has not been independently established.

The Big Picture

Sudan’s war began on 15 April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the regular army, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group. Kordofan, a region in the centre-south of the country, is now a front in that fight.

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Ghubeish had been seen as relatively safe since the war began, compared with areas of direct fighting between the SAF and the RSF. That made it a haven for people fleeing Nuhud, also written El Nuhud, and elsewhere in Darfur.

The Observatory said the shelling paralyses daily life and threatens about 80,000 displaced people the area hosts. It said attacks on shelters violate international humanitarian law, the rules that protect civilians in war.

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What We Know

The Observatory said a drone struck the western Musab ibn Umair school at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday 17 November. It said at least 16 displaced civilians were killed and about 10 were injured, based on preliminary information.

It was the third consecutive day of bombardment of Ghubeish, the Observatory said, with drones also over the city on Sunday 15 and Monday 16 November. On Sunday a drone attack killed a resident, Qurashi Ali Ahmed Hamid, it said.

The group called on rights organisations to document the attacks and for urgent protection and access for aid. Who flew the drone has not been independently established.

File photo: herders move cattle in search of grazing and water in Sudan, March 2021. Photo: Reem Ahmed Elomarabi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why It Matters

A shelter gathers people who have already lost their homes, so one strike can reach many families at once. The Observatory said on 18 November that the area hosts about 80,000 of them.

On 16 November the Observatory said at least 15 civilians, including four children, died in a drone strike on Abu Qalb, Abu Zabad district, West Kordofan. It said a drone attributed to the army hit a football field there on Sunday 15 November.

The Emergency Lawyers Group, a Sudanese lawyers’ group, gave a preliminary toll of 13 women and children for Abu Qalb. The Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), a bloc aligned with the RSF, accused the army of targeting civilians and reported nine deaths.

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said in October 2026 that alleged drone strikes attributed to military government forces (the army) on shelters in Ghubeish and El Nuhud killed at least 25 civilians between 6 and 10 October. In May 2026 a drone strike on a market in Ghubeish killed 28 civilians, a local rights group said.

The army denied targeting civilians in the May strike and said it hit RSF vehicles. None of the figures above could be independently verified.

Earlier Rio Times coverage said drone strikes killed 306 people in three weeks of October, and we also covered an earlier Kordofan strike. Those tallies are separate from the Observatory’s preliminary figures for Ghubeish.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on whether the army and the RSF agree an official Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 showed a 9% implied probability at 9:00 a.m. ET on 18 November. About US$15,100 had been traded on this market, which is thinly traded, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, the main stakes are civilian safety and whether aid agencies can reach displaced people. The dated number to hold is the 9% market price: on 18 November, traders saw a ceasefire by year-end as unlikely.

What to Watch

No date is confirmed for an inquiry, a UN statement or a ceasefire step: date not confirmed. The Observatory asked rights groups to document the attacks, so a revised toll may come from it.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who flew the drone, because the claims could not be independently checked. The final toll, the victims’ identities and any child victims are also unknown.

Damage to the school has not been described. All casualty figures remain preliminary and could not be independently verified.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Ghubeish on 17 November?

A drone struck the Musab ibn Umair school at about 8 p.m., the Kordofan Human Rights Observatory said. It reported at least 16 displaced civilians killed and about 10 injured, based on preliminary information.

Who was responsible for the strike?

That has not been independently established. Earlier Observatory statements on Kordofan attributed strikes to the army, and the army has previously denied targeting civilians.

How many displaced people does the area host?

The Observatory says the area hosts about 80,000 displaced people. It says the shelling paralyses daily life and threatens them.

What are the odds of a Sudan ceasefire?

Polymarket priced a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 9% on 18 November at 9:00 a.m. ET. That is a bet-based probability, not a poll.

Sources: Kordofan Human Rights Observatory statements (16 and 18 November 2026); UN human rights office (OHCHR) statement (October 2026); Polymarket market data (18 November 2026, polymarket.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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