Photo: Dr. Ondřej Havelka / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Musa Hilal, a Darfur tribal leader who backs Sudan’s army, urged the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to act to free detainees held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, in Darfur, a region of western Sudan. In a statement as head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council, his political group, he named Daqris, Shala and Kubar prisons in South and North Darfur.

The appeal has so far appeared in one Sudanese news report, and we could not confirm it with his council or the UN. The abuse allegations in it, including torture and killings, are Hilal’s own and are unverified.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Musa Hilal, head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council, a Darfur political group.

Ask UN and Red Cross should act to free RSF-held detainees, including at Daqris, Shala and Kubar prisons.

Not confirmed The appeal and its abuse allegations rest on one report and are unverified.

Prediction markets Polymarket betting site lists 11% chance of Sudan ceasefire by end-2026 (yes share: 16 cents).

As of 18 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

A Darfur leader’s appeal puts the fate of detainees on the agenda while the war continues, but the claims behind it remain unverified.

What Hilal Asked For

Hilal asked for access for humanitarian and rights groups to detention sites, medical care for detainees and contact with their families. He also asked for the fate of missing and abducted people to be disclosed, for an end to detention for ransom and for accountability.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

He argued that freeing detainees could build trust and prepare the way for future prisoner exchanges and for dialogue. The statement was addressed to the UN, the UN Human Rights Council (the UN’s rights body in Geneva), the ICRC and regional and rights organisations.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sudan Email address Follow

Who Is Musa Hilal

Hilal is a leader of the Mahamid, an Arab tribe in North Darfur, with a base in Mistariha. He was arrested in November 2017 and freed in March 2021 under a pardon by Sudan’s Sovereign Council, then the transitional ruling body.

In February 2026 the RSF seized Mistariha, his home base, and his council said he survived a drone strike there. Hilal has publicly backed the army, which is in a war with the RSF that has spread to Kordofan, in southern-central Sudan.

File photo, 2013. A busy street beside a mosque near Omdurman Market, Sudan. Photo: عاصم الرشيد التوم, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

The treatment of detainees is one of the questions any ceasefire would have to settle, and prisoner exchanges are among the trust-building steps Hilal himself names. The UN fact-finding mission on Sudan, an independent UN-mandated panel, told the Human Rights Council in June 2026 that conditions in detention facilities held by both the army and the RSF remain deeply concerning.

Because Hilal backs the army, the appeal may also be read as a political move against the RSF, and readers should weigh it that way. Our earlier explainers set out the army, the RSF and their backers and the outside powers behind each side.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money on events, lists an 11% chance of a Sudan civil war ceasefire by 31 December 2026, with US$119,643 traded across all deadlines in this market (18 November 2026). Prices are bets, not polls, and the trading panel showed 16 cents for a yes share at the same time.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Treat the figures and allegations in this appeal as one side’s claims until the UN, the ICRC or another independent body visits the sites. Watch for any reply from the RSF or from the UN human rights office (OHCHR), which would show whether access is on the table.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many people are held at the three prisons Hilal named, or whether any independent body has been allowed in. We found no response from the RSF, the UN or the ICRC to the appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Musa Hilal?

Musa Hilal is a Darfur tribal leader and head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council. Hilal has publicly backed Sudan’s army in its war with the Rapid Support Forces.

What did Hilal ask for?

He asked the UN, the Red Cross and rights groups to act to free detainees held by the RSF in Darfur. He also asked for access, medical care and family contact for detainees.

Has the RSF responded?

We found no RSF response to the appeal as of 18 November 2026. The allegations in it are Hilal’s own and have not been independently verified.

Sources: Statement by Musa Hilal, head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council, 17 November 2026 (one Sudanese news report, published in English and Arabic; we have not seen the original); UN News, briefing of the UN fact-finding mission on Sudan, 15 June 2026; Polymarket, Sudan civil war ceasefire market, 18 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →