Key Facts Ibovespa: Brazil’s main stock index rose 0.31% to 169,817, still 18.8% below its 9 October peak.

Brazil’s main stock index rose 0.31% to 169,817, still 18.8% below its 9 October peak. Real: One US dollar cost 5.7797 reais, 0.07% fewer, near the real’s weakest level in 12 months.

One US dollar cost 5.7797 reais, 0.07% fewer, near the real’s weakest level in 12 months. Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Next: The budget bill returns to Congress’s lower house; the US 10-year yield stands at about 5.1%.

The budget bill returns to Congress’s lower house; the US 10-year yield stands at about 5.1%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the December Selic (Brazil’s benchmark rate) decision at 81.0% (US$110,904 traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market clawed back a little ground on Tuesday. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange (known as B3), rose 0.31% to 169,817 points. The real, Brazil’s currency, firmed slightly too. One US dollar cost 5.7797 reais, 0.07% fewer than the session before. It is a small bounce after a very large fall. The index is down 17.19% over 20 sessions and sits 18.8% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Two things held the rebound back. Investors regard the government’s budget-adjustment bill as a correct but insufficient step, and a nervous Wall Street (the S&P 500 fell 1.03%) kept global money cautious. What matters today. The bounce is real but fragile: the Ibovespa still sits just under the 170,000 line and the real is still near its weakest level in 12 months.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 The session in one read

Tuesday brought a small relief after a miserable start to the week. On Monday 16 November the dollar had touched its 12-month high of 5.78 reais, the real’s weakest close in a year.

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, sagged during the day but ended at 169,817, up 0.31%. It was the first gain after a run of losses.

For anyone outside Brazil, the real strengthened a touch. It took 5.7797 reais to buy one US dollar, 0.07% fewer than before.

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Think of it as a patient who sat up in bed rather than walked out of hospital. The direction is better, but the recovery has barely started.

Assessment — A bounce, not yet a turn MEDIUM The evidence favours relief rather than recovery. The Ibovespa rose on a day when the S&P 500 fell 1.03% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 11.13% to 25.46, which points to bargain-hunting after a heavy fall rather than a fresh wave of optimism. The real’s moves tell the same story: it firmed 0.07%, but the dollar is still 14.85% dearer in reais over 20 sessions. Our best-supported reading is that fiscal worry, not global forces alone, set the tone, and the variable to watch is how the budget-adjustment bill fares when it returns to the lower house of Congress.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa close 169,817 +0.31% Small bounce after a deep sell-off USD/BRL (reais per dollar) 5.7797 −0.07% Real firmer, still historically weak 12-month high (9 October 2026) 209,067 −18.8% Index sits 18.8% below its peak 12-month low (21 November 2025) 154,770 +9.7% Index sits 9.7% above its low Key level to clear 170,000 — Round-number resistance, within reach

The table shows a market closer to its lows than its highs. The Ibovespa is 9.7% above its 12-month low of 154,770 and 18.8% below its 12-month high of 209,067.

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The longer picture is less gloomy than the short one. Over 60 sessions the index is up 1.1%, so the damage is mostly the work of the last four weeks, in which it fell 17.19% over 20 sessions.

The currency has moved the same way. The dollar is 18.1% above its 12-month low of 4.89 reais, set on 11 May, and it has risen 14.85% over 20 sessions.

Put plainly, Brazilian assets did not drift lower; they dropped, and then paused.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.76 -1.48% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% Ibovespa169,816.64 +0.31% Mexico 70,388.96 -1.15% S&P/BMV IPC70,388.96 -1.15% Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P IPSA10,477.22 -0.46% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% RENT3 29.66 +1.19% ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Antalya Climate Summit Faces a Divided Draft Read →

03 Why it moved — fiscal doubts and a nervous Wall Street

The first cause, with medium-to-high confidence, is fiscal worry. The government’s budget-adjustment bill, rushed through the Senate last week, is due to return to the lower house, and local analysts called it a correct step that is still insufficient.

The market’s reaction to date, with the dollar holding near 5.78 reais, is what ‘insufficient’ looks like in practice. Fiscal means the government’s budget: when investors doubt it will balance, they ask for a higher price to hold Brazilian assets.

The second cause, with medium confidence, is a global chill. The S&P 500 fell 1.03%, the Dow Jones fell 1.64%, and the VIX rose 11.13% to 25.46 as US investors waited for Nvidia’s results.

The US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government debt, stands at about 5.1%, up from about 4.8% in early November. Higher US yields pull money out of emerging markets.

US data were mixed. October retail sales rose 0.2%, in line with the consensus, while industrial production fell 0.4% against a 0.1% rise expected (RT economic calendar).

The third cause is Brazil itself. The usual drivers disagree with the move: the dollar index was almost flat at +0.05%, oil was up 0.15%, and yet the Mexican peso strengthened while the real lagged.

That points to a Brazil-specific story rather than a general emerging-market one. Our best explanation, with medium confidence, is that investors bought the dip after Monday’s fall but refused to chase it while the fiscal question is open.

Politics adds noise. Brazil’s labour minister said President Lula is due to sign a decree on Thursday ending the six-days-a-week work schedule, moving towards a 42-hour week.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 7,341 −1.03% Wall Street weak, 6.1% below its 12-month high Dow Jones 50,759 −1.64% Steepest of the three US indices Nasdaq 24,328 −0.74% Tech steadier, focus on Nvidia results VIX fear gauge 25.46 +11.13% Higher reading means more nervous investors US 10-year yield about 5.1% — Up from about 4.8% in early November US dollar index 103.60 +0.05% Dollar broadly flat against major currencies Oil (USO fund) 140.24 +0.15% Little help for oil-linked Brazilian shares

Company-by-company figures for São Paulo were not verified for this session, so we do not rank individual shares. The live board above carries them.

The table therefore shows the weather rather than the individual trees. Brazil rose against a falling US market, which is why the bounce looks like relief and not conviction.

Oil is the one commodity worth a line. The US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report (eia.gov) put commercial crude stocks at 414.4 million barrels, up 4.7 million on the prior week, a supply cushion that limits oil’s upside.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P/BMV IPC Mexico −1.15% IPSA Chile −0.46% Merval Argentina +0.40% COLCAP Colombia −2.17%

Brazil and Argentina rose; Colombia’s COLCAP fell the most, down 2.17%, Mexico’s IPC fell 1.15% and Chile’s IPSA lost 0.46%.

The currencies split from Brazil’s. The Mexican peso gained (USD/MXN 18.4225, down 0.52%), the Chilean peso gained (992.33, down 0.72%) and the Colombian peso was flat (3,317, down 0.03%), so the real’s weakness is a local story. The live market board above carries the full closes.

For a Mexican or Chilean investor, the lesson is that Brazil’s problem is not yet contagious. For Colombia, the worry is at home: third-quarter output fell 0.8% on the quarter (−0.8% against a forecast rise of 1.6%) and grew 0.5% on the year after 3.5% before, and its COLCAP index fell 2.17%.

A weak real helps Brazilian exporters who earn dollars and hurts importers and anyone with dollar debts. Brazilian travellers abroad and expats paid in reais feel it first. For a US investor, the Ibovespa’s 0.31% gain and the real’s 0.07% rise add up to roughly 0.4% in dollars on the day, so the bounce was small but positive.

06 The technical picture

The chart now has a ceiling and a floor. Resistance, the level where sellers tend to appear, is the round number of 170,000, and beyond it the 12-month peak of 209,067 on 9 October.

Support, where buyers tend to step in, starts at 160,000 and then the 12-month low of 154,770 from 21 November 2025. A close above 170,000 would suggest the sell-off is over; a close below 160,000 would suggest it is not.

For the real, the ceiling is the psychological level of 6.00 reais per dollar, with the 5.78 high from 16 November as the first hurdle. A move back towards 5.50 would suggest the pressure is easing, and the dollar is up 3.42% over five sessions, so it has not eased yet.

History offers a hint, not a promise. In our own price records since 2007, the Ibovespa fell at least this far in 20 sessions in 6 earlier independent cases, and it was higher 20 sessions later in 4 of the 6, a median gain of 5.4% but a worst case of a further 13.9% loss.

The dollar tells a more evenly split tale. After 6 earlier rises this large, it was higher again 20 sessions later in 3 of 6 cases, with a median move of −0.8%; history is not a forecast.

07 What to watch

Fiscal bill: The budget-adjustment bill returns to the lower house after the Senate vote; a clean passage would ease the main worry, while delay or dilution would keep the real under pressure.

The budget-adjustment bill returns to the lower house after the Senate vote; a clean passage would ease the main worry, while delay or dilution would keep the real under pressure. Foreign exchange flows (18 November): Brazil’s flow data, previous reading −2.059, shows whether foreign dollars are leaving or returning.

Brazil’s flow data, previous reading −2.059, shows whether foreign dollars are leaving or returning. Labour decree (Thursday): The planned decree ending the six-day work week will show how costly business may find the 42-hour transition.

Background: Brazil’s XP Profit Up 4%, Inflows Down 26%.

Background: Brazil Stocks Fall 1.8% as Real Hits a Low.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Brazil’s December decision on its Selic benchmark rate, with US$110,904 traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices no change at 81.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 5.9%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 4.0%, a 0.25-point rise at 2.6% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 1.9%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the central bank to hold the Selic in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa?

It is Brazil’s main stock index, tracking the most traded companies on the São Paulo exchange, B3. It closed at 169,817 on Tuesday, up 0.31%.

Why did Brazilian stocks rise while Wall Street fell?

Investors bought after a deep fall, but doubts over the government’s budget-adjustment bill kept the gain small. Our confidence in this reading is medium.

What does 5.7797 mean for a traveller?

It is how many Brazilian reais one US dollar buys, so a dollar goes further in Brazil than a year ago. The dollar is 18.1% above its 12-month low of 4.89 reais.

Does history say the market will bounce?

In 4 of 6 earlier falls this large, the Ibovespa was higher 20 sessions later, but the worst case was a further 13.9% loss. History is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

Daily series ← Previous session: November 16, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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