SUDAN · EXPAT GUIDE

Sudan is a country at war, and the US government tells Americans not to go. The State Department rates it Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning, reissued on Friday 15 May 2026.

The US Embassy in Khartoum suspended its operations in April 2023. This guide sets out what a move would involve for a US citizen, and it is not an invitation, because the record shows severe risk and almost no official help.

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Key Facts US advisory Level 4, Do Not Travel, reissued 15 May 2026; entry needs a Sudanese visa.

Money Foreign cards rarely work, and the pound trades at about 11,000 per US dollar on the market.

Health Cholera is widespread; UK officials say medical evacuation is likely for anything beyond basic care.

Safety The UN counted over 1,000 civilians killed by drones in Sudan from January to May 2026.

As of 17 November 2026, 14:20 GMT.

For Americans, a move to Sudan today means working around war, a failing currency and closed embassies, with very little official safety net.

Shoppers and sellers at an open-air market in Khartoum, in a file photo. Photo: Dr. Ondřej Havelka, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How Sudan Got Here

Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, have fought since April 2023. A rivalry between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, turned into war, Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, reported on 15 June 2026.

The UN calls it the world’s worst humanitarian and displacement crisis, with about 13.6 million people displaced, according to the World Health Organization as quoted in the same report. The army says it cleared the whole of Khartoum state of RSF fighters in 2025, Al Jazeera reported on 3 November 2026, and fighting continues mainly in the southeast.

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That is the strongest argument for a move. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, counted about 5.27 million displaced Sudanese back home in nine states by 30 September.

Against it, the UN refugee agency UNHCR warned in August 2026 that many of the roughly 2.5 million people back in Khartoum state found homes damaged and work scarce. For who is fighting and why, see our guide to who backs each side.

Entry Rules and Visas

The Embassy of Sudan in Washington says it issues entry visas for business or official travel, and its page names no tourist category. Applicants send a signed form, a photo and a passport valid for at least six months.

They also need a letter from a sponsoring company stating the work, the stay and who pays. The fee is US$154 and processing takes up to 10 working days.

The embassy rejects sponsor letters from uncertified companies, and humanitarian workers need a certificate from Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission. For official and diplomatic visas it collects the passport only after Sudan’s Foreign Ministry approves the entry.

It takes payment by money order or cashier’s check, not by card. Britain’s Foreign Office (FCDO) lists rules that apply in the country.

Visitors must register with the Aliens Department, the immigration office at the Ministry of Interior, within three days and carry photo ID at all times.A single-entry visa may require an exit visa, though the FCDO says this is not always enforced.

Leaving the Red Sea State, where Port Sudan lies, needs a travel permit, and a passport with an Israeli stamp means refused entry. The two governments differ on vaccines.

The embassy calls yellow fever and cholera shots “not required but recommended”, while the FCDO says a yellow fever certificate is needed to enter.

What Life Costs in Pounds and Dollars

The Sudanese pound was about 11,000 to the US dollar on the market on Sunday 15 November 2026, Sudan Tribune, a Sudanese news site, reported. We convert every pound price below at 11,000 per dollar.

On Monday 16 November the same outlet said a sack of sugar costs above 430,000 pounds (about US$39). A sack of flour costs above 200,000 pounds (about US$18), it added.

Why it matters: the state taxes imports at a rate well below the market. From 16 November the customs rate is 6,539 pounds per dollar, up 16% from 5,631 and the sixth rise this year, Sudan Tribune reported.

Each rise lifts the pound value of imported goods for duty, so costs climb as the market rate runs ahead. Traders told the outlet the repeated rises will push up import costs, and the outlet expects prices to climb further; our report on the customs rate has the detail.

We found no dated public survey of rents or of restaurant and hotel prices in Khartoum or Port Sudan, so we give none. Our Sudan economy guide names who sets the economic rules.

Housing, Power and Water

Much of Khartoum is rebuilding from damage. Al Jazeera, on 3 November 2026, quoted a returnee who said his family sleeps on the floor of a destroyed home and rents elsewhere because repairs cost too much.

The same report said access to water, electricity and health care is still difficult. The returnee said “Khartoum is almost entirely in darkness now”, which is one man’s account, not a utility figure.

Foreigners face a separate problem when choosing where to live. The FCDO reports a high threat of detention, kidnapping and unlawful arrest across Sudan, and says several Britons and other westerners were recently detained against their will.

Health Care and Disease Risk

The FCDO says the conflict has severely affected health services, and that medical evacuation is likely to be necessary for all but the most basic treatment. It adds that emergency services are often unresponsive, so patients may have to make their own way to hospital.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says active cholera transmission is widespread in Sudan. It recommends malaria prevention medicine for all travellers and hepatitis A vaccination for the unvaccinated.

The CDC also recommends hepatitis B vaccination for travellers under 60. It lists a level 2 polio notice, updated on 23 September 2026.

Safety and Security

The State Department cites unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, landmines and health threats as reasons for Level 4. UN rights chief Volker Türk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 15 June 2026 that drone strikes killed more than 1,000 civilians in the first five months of the year.

See our report on drone deaths for the latest UN count. The FCDO says Khartoum and Port Sudan airports run limited flights, have both been hit by drone strikes, and could close again.

The FCDO lists looting, home invasions, checkpoint demands for money and motorbike bag-snatching among the crimes. It also warns that terrorists are likely to try attacks, including at hotels and transport hubs.

Local law adds risks. The FCDO says same-sex activity and sex outside marriage are illegal, and that inviting guests to a hotel room is an offence.

It also advises against photographing government buildings, bridges, airports or petrol stations. Plain-clothed security officers watch those places, it says.

Banking, Cash and Connectivity

The FCDO says non-Sudanese credit and debit cards are hard to use and most banks and cash machines will not release cash. It advises bringing US dollars, says notes dated before 2006 will not be exchanged, and says to change money only at banks or official bureaus.

The FCDO also reports regular communication blackouts, with phone and internet service not always available. Satellite phones, recording devices, radio transmitters and powerful cameras may need a licence, and it tells travellers to ask the Sudanese embassy first.

What US Citizens Must Know

The State Department says the US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations in April 2023, so Americans have no open US mission in the country to turn to. Britain’s embassy is also closed, and the FCDO says the UK is no longer evacuating people.

The FCDO adds that anyone who leaves must cover onward travel from neighbouring countries at their own cost and risk. It also warns that travel insurance can be invalidated when someone travels against its advice.

The advisory at travel.state.gov is the document that applies to US citizens, so read it before any decision. Sudan is a different country from South Sudan; see our South Sudan explainer for the neighbour and our Sudan hub for daily news.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the State Department’s own advisory page because it refused our connection, so the level, date and reasons above come from published copies of it. We found no published date for the next review of either the US or the UK advisory.

We also found no current official Bank of Sudan rate for the pound. The embassy page does not say whether Americans can get a visa for tourism or long-term residence rather than for business, official or humanitarian work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can US citizens travel to Sudan?

The State Department rates Sudan Level 4, Do Not Travel, and the US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations in April 2023. Entry also requires a Sudanese visa.

Can foreigners get a visa for Sudan?

The Embassy of Sudan in Washington issues entry visas for business, work, humanitarian and official travel, for US$154. It requires a letter from a certified sponsor, and it does not accept cards.

Do US bank cards work in Sudan?

The FCDO says foreign cards are hard to use and most banks and cash machines will not release cash. It advises bringing US dollars dated 2006 or later and changing money only at banks or official bureaus.

Sources

US State Department, Sudan travel advisory, 15 May 2026; Embassy of Sudan in Washington, entry visa page, read 17 November 2026; UK Foreign Office, Sudan travel advice, updated 11 May 2026, current 17 November 2026; US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sudan traveler view, read 17 November 2026; Sudan Tribune, 16 November 2026; Al Jazeera, 15 June 2026; Al Jazeera, 3 November 2026.