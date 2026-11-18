File photo. Tugboats beside the oil export pier at Coveñas on Colombia's Caribbean coast, January 2018. Photo: Yair Alfonso Murillo Rincón, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts Oil fund: The USO fund tracking WTI crude rose 0.15% to US$140.24, 17.3% below its October high.

The USO fund tracking WTI crude rose 0.15% to US$140.24, 17.3% below its October high. Petrobras: Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant rose 0.64% to US$17.41 but is 33.4% below its October high.

Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant rose 0.64% to US$17.41 but is 33.4% below its October high. Ecopetrol: Colombia’s oil company fell 0.34% to US$14.86, a three-month low.

Colombia’s oil company fell 0.34% to US$14.86, a three-month low. YPF: Argentina’s YPF, the Vaca Muerta shale producer, rose 2.16% to US$36.41.

Argentina’s YPF, the Vaca Muerta shale producer, rose 2.16% to US$36.41. US stocks: Commercial crude stocks stand at 414.4 million barrels, up 4.7 million on the week.

Commercial crude stocks stand at 414.4 million barrels, up 4.7 million on the week. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a drop to US$80 for WTI crude in November at 49.0% and a rise to US$90 at 41.5% (US$2.8 million traded, 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Today’s Focus Oil barely moved on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, but the calm hides a hard month. The fund that tracks US crude, USO, is down 12.68% over 20 sessions and 17.3% below its 23 October high, though it is still 111.9% above its December 2025 low. The sharpest pain is in the shares. Petrobras has lost 32.26% in 20 sessions, far more than crude itself, which suggests stock-specific pressure on top of the oil price. The main weights on crude are more supply and a nervous world. American stockpiles keep growing, and a stronger dollar and about 5.1% US bond yields are pulling money out of risky assets. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Oil’s price is holding while Latin America’s oil shares are falling much faster, so the region’s stock-specific risks now matter more than the commodity.

01 The session in one read

Oil treaded water on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, while the shares of the companies that pump it did not. The oil fund edged up, but Ecopetrol closed at a three-month low and Petrobras remains deep in a hole dug since late October.

The one bright spot was Argentina. YPF gained 2.16%, helped by the long-running story that Vaca Muerta, a huge shale formation in Patagonia, is turning the country into an exporter.

Assessment — Steady crude, fragile oil equities MEDIUM The oil fund’s flat session after a month-long slide looks like a pause rather than a bottom, because the supply news is still heavy and the dollar is firm. The shares of state-linked producers are trading on company-specific worries and fear as much as on crude, so they can fall further even if oil holds. The variable to watch is whether the S&P 500 and the VIX gauge keep deteriorating, since forced selling hits oil shares first.

Oil — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Read the board as two stories. The oil fund, at US$140.24, is a proxy for US crude and moved only 0.15%, so the commodity itself was quiet.

The equities diverged. Petrobras added 0.64% to US$17.41, Ecopetrol lost 0.34% to US$14.86, and YPF led at US$36.41.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$140.24 +0.15% Petrobras US$17.41 +0.64% Ecopetrol US$14.86 -0.34% YPF US$36.41 +2.16%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-17. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.24% USD / MXN 18.44 +0.14% USD / CLP 992.33 -0.72% USD / COP 3,304 -0.42% USD / ARS 1,552 +0.14% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,816.64 +0.31% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,365.93 +0.23% S&P IPSA Chile 10,477.22 -0.46% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% — 10,525.26 10,576 10,414 — IPC MEX 71,365.93 +0.23% +13.56% 71,204.98 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.24% +8.18% 5.78 5.78 5.77 — EUR/BRL 6.34 -0.19% +2.73% 6.35 6.35 6.34 — USD/MXN 18.44 +0.14% +0.08% 18.42 18.46 18.40 — USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% +7.47% 999.55 999.28 990.53 — USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% -11.99% 3,318 3,304 3,304 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.05% +1.52% 3.41 3.45 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,552 +0.14% +11.90% 1,550 1,552 1,552 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% +3.45% 39.27 40.61 40.26 — USD/PYG 6,212 +3.22% -10.33% 6,018 6,212 6,031 — USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% +72.14% 11.29 12.00 11.64 — USD/DOP 60.27 -0.05% -5.09% 60.30 60.42 60.14 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% -9.63% 430.94 450.45 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.17% +1.99% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% USD/PYG 6,212 +3.22% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.17% USD/BOB 11.64 +3.07% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.50% USD/CLP 992.33 -0.72% IPSA 10,477.22 -0.46% USD/COP 3,304 -0.42% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, supply is heavier than the market wants. The US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) put commercial crude stocks at 414.4 million barrels in the week to 6 November, up 4.7 million, and the American Petroleum Institute, a US oil-industry body, reported a further build of 5.278 million barrels against a 0.477 million draw expected (RT economic calendar). Confidence: high.

Second, the money backdrop is tight. The dollar index is at 103.60, up 0.05% on the day, and the US 10-year yield has risen from about 4.8% in early November to about 5.1%. Higher yields make riskier assets like oil shares less attractive. Confidence: medium-high.

Third, fear is spreading. The S&P 500 dropped 1.03% to 7,341, while the VIX jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Even gold looks shaky, with the gold fund down 4.57% in five sessions, which hints at investors selling whatever they can to raise cash.

One signal conflicts: the 10-year yield was little changed on the day, yet stocks still fell. The best reading is that this was a risk-aversion day, not an interest-rate day. Confidence: medium.

For Petrobras, the drop is far larger than crude’s and we could not confirm a single company trigger. Confidence: low.

04 The trend behind it

Crude is 5 sessions from a 0.86% dip, 12.68% lower over 20 sessions, but still 6.1% higher over 60. That is a sharp correction inside a bigger uptrend, rather than a collapse.

Petrobras is a different animal: 4.76% lower in five sessions and 6.4% lower over 60. Ecopetrol has fallen 14.3% over 60 sessions, so the oil shares have been weaker than the commodity for months.

This looks like a continuation of the slide since 23 October, now joined by wider market stress.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the most exposed. Petrobras is 33.4% below its peak, which hits pension funds, retail investors and the government, which owns a large stake and relies on its dividends.

Colombia depends on oil for a large part of its exports and tax revenue, so Ecopetrol’s slide is a budget warning as well as a stock story. Argentina is the winner of the session, with YPF up 2.16%.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras has a base-rate cushion. After 12 earlier falls this big, it was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of them, a median gain of 7.3%, though the worst case was a further 21.6% loss. History is not a forecast.

Oil itself is a toss-up. After 51 similar falls, the oil fund was higher 20 sessions later in 26 cases, or 51%, with a median of +0.4% and a worst case of -52.7%.

07 What would end it

For the oil fund, the nearest support is the round 130 area, then far below at the December low of 66.17. Resistance is the 23 October peak of 169.53.

For Petrobras, watch the 11.54 low from January and the 26.16 peak; for Ecopetrol, the 18.26 high from 15 September.

The slide ends if the VIX falls back, US stockpile builds stop and Brazil’s government signals it will not interfere with Petrobras pricing. Until then, expect choppy trading, not a clean rebound.

08 What to watch

US stockpiles: The next weekly inventory report shows whether crude builds continue; more builds would extend the slide.

The next weekly inventory report shows whether crude builds continue; more builds would extend the slide. Market fear: A VIX reading falling back from 25.46 would signal that forced selling is easing.

A VIX reading falling back from 25.46 would signal that forced selling is easing. Brazil politics: Any Petrobras pricing or dividend signal from Lula’s government will drive the shares.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where WTI crude, the US oil benchmark, will trade in November, with US$2.8 million traded as of 7:40 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026. It prices a fall to US$80 at 49.0%, a rise to US$90 at 41.5%, a rise to US$95 at 18.0% and a rise to US$100 at 9.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see wide swings as likely, which matters for Petrobras, Ecopetrol and YPF, whose shares have fallen faster than the oil price itself.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the oil fund the same as the oil price?

No. USO is a fund that tracks WTI crude, so it follows the oil price closely but is not the price itself.

Why is Petrobras falling faster than oil?

We could not confirm a single trigger; the shares have fallen far more than crude and the market is stressed.

Which Latin American producer is doing best?

Argentina’s YPF, which rose 2.16% on Tuesday as Vaca Muerta investment continues.

Does a big fall mean a rebound is coming?

Not reliably. After 51 earlier falls this large, the oil fund was higher 20 sessions later 51% of the time.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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