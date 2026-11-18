Photo: Tatsuko56 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PERU · EARTHQUAKE

A strong earthquake struck the Pacific off southern Peru at 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday 18 November 2026, both Lima time and US Eastern time (06:07 UTC). The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), the national quake-monitoring agency, measured magnitude 6.0, while the US Geological Survey (USGS), the American federal quake agency, measured 5.9.

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It is the second strong quake in the same patch of sea in five days. The first struck on Friday 13 November and is in our earlier report, and we found no report of damage from either.

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Key Facts What A magnitude 5.9 to 6.0 quake struck off Peru at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday 18 November.

Where 96 km west of San Juan de Marcona, a port town in Ica, at sea.

Impact Shaking reached intensity IV at San Juan de Marcona; no damage report found.

Pattern It followed quakes of 5.9 on 13 November and 5.4 on 16 November nearby.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A strong quake shook the sea off southern Peru early on Wednesday, days after a similar one nearby. No agency we could open reports damage.

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What the Instruments Recorded

The IGP’s public quake list places the event at 01:07 Lima time, 96 kilometres west of San Juan de Marcona in Nasca province, at 15.23 degrees south and 76.05 degrees west. It gives a depth of 36 kilometres and a magnitude of 6.0.

The USGS lists magnitude 5.9, a depth of about 22 kilometres and a position 85 kilometres west-north-west of San Juan. Small gaps between agencies are normal, since each uses its own stations and method.

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The USGS rates its automated damage estimate, called PAGER, as green, the lowest of its four alert levels, and flags no tsunami. Only three people had sent it felt reports when we read the page on 18 November 2026 at about 08:30 UTC.

At 07:24 UTC (2:24 a.m. in Lima) the IGP logged a magnitude 4.0 quake 94 kilometres west of San Juan de Marcona. It is the only other quake the IGP lists near the epicentre that morning.

The Paracas coast in Peru’s Ica region. File photo, not taken after the quake. Photo: Inti Runa Viajero, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A Sequence Off the Ica Coast

By the IGP’s coordinates, Wednesday’s quake lies roughly 10 kilometres from Friday’s, which the IGP put at magnitude 5.9 and 102 kilometres west of the same town. The USGS measured Friday’s quake at 5.8.

In between, on Monday 16 November, the IGP listed a magnitude 5.4 quake 128 kilometres west of the town and a magnitude 5.1 quake near Palpa, an inland town in Ica. That makes four quakes of magnitude 5 or higher with an Ica location since Friday, by the IGP’s list.

Clusters like this are common along subduction zones, where one tectonic plate slides under another. Peru sits where the Nazca plate dives beneath South America, which is why the country records frequent quakes.

Why It Matters

The same IGP list shows only seven quakes of magnitude 5 or higher with an Ica location between 1 January and 12 November, so four in six days is a sharp rise in tempo. Whether the cluster is one sequence is not something any agency has said.

Ica region holds the Nazca Lines, a desert site of giant ground drawings, and the Paracas coast, both popular with foreign visitors. Quake readiness was already on the agenda in Ica.

A regional official made that case in our piece on Ica quake preparedness, before this latest quake.

In Plain English Magnitude measures the energy released at the quake’s source, while intensity measures how hard the ground shook at a given place. The IGP reports both, which is why one quake can be 6.0 in magnitude and IV in intensity. A quake’s epicentre is the point on the surface above where it began. Here that point is in the sea, so the shaking on land is weaker than it would be under a town.

What It Means for You

For travellers heading to Ica, Nazca or Paracas, we found no report of damage or closures. Peru’s civil defence agency, Indeci, publishes damage assessments after significant quakes, and the IGP posts each new bulletin on its website.

For US readers with family, staff or cargo on Peru’s southern coast, the sensible step is to check those two sources before assuming anything. Our Peru news hub will carry any official change.

What Is Not Known

Damage and injury figures from Indeci are not confirmed, because we found no statement from the agency on this event. We also did not find a bulletin from the Peruvian Navy’s hydrography directorate, so the tsunami point rests on the USGS flag alone.

The IGP and the USGS may refine their magnitudes and depths in the coming hours. No agency has said whether more strong quakes are likely.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was there a new earthquake in Peru on 18 November?

Yes. The IGP measured magnitude 6.0 at 1:07 a.m. Lima time on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and the USGS measured 5.9.

Is this the same quake as the one on 13 November?

No. The 13 November quake struck at 11:43 a.m. Lima time, while Wednesday’s is a separate event about 10 kilometres from it.

Is there a tsunami threat from the Peru quake?

The USGS flags no tsunami for this event. We did not find a bulletin from the Peruvian Navy, so we cannot confirm its position.

Were people hurt or buildings damaged?

We found no report of damage or injuries. The USGS damage estimate is at its lowest alert level, green.

Sources: Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP), latest quakes and its 2026 quake list, read 18 November 2026; US Geological Survey, event us7000tyy8, read 18 November 2026; Instituto Nacional de Defensa Civil (Indeci), checked 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error