Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Wednesday 18 November 2026, has one show we could confirm on the organiser’s own page: Andrea Polinelli Quarteto, a jazz group led by an Italian saxophonist, at Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo. Advance tickets cost R$35 (about US$6), and R$45 (about US$8) at the door.

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, shows a 19 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m. and about 24°C. We list an event only when the organiser’s page shows both a start time and a price.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather Rain chance 13 to 19 per cent from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 24°C at 8 p.m. (Open-Meteo).

— Top pick Andrea Polinelli Quarteto, Audio Rebel, Rua Visconde de Silva 55; listed 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Botafogo, the Rio district where the club Audio Rebel sits.

— Entry prices R$35 (about US$6) in advance; R$45 (about US$8) at the door.

One show is confirmed tonight: Andrea Polinelli Quarteto at Audio Rebel in Botafogo, with jazz from Italy. Anything we could not check on an organiser page stays out.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Pick

Andrea Polinelli Quarteto, Audio Rebel Andrea Polinelli is an Italian saxophonist who also writes, directs and works on projects that link music, dance and visual arts, according to the club. He plays Audio Rebel in quartet form, billed “directly from Italy”. When Wednesday 18 November 2026. The club’s agenda lists 8 p.m.; the event page says 8:30 p.m. (20h30).

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Entry R$35 (about US$6) in advance, R$45 (about US$8) at the door, per Audio Rebel’s page. Advance tickets must be bought by the day before the event, if not sold out.

For foreigners Paying R$35 by Pix, Brazil’s instant bank-transfer system, avoids service fees, and the receipt goes to the club by email. The partner ticket site adds service fees to the price.

File photo: the Arcos da Lapa, the white aqueduct arches in Rio’s Lapa district. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 18, 2026.

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The Night in Context

Audio Rebel has run since 2005, and its own release describes a programme built around Rio’s new independent scene and well-known names in rock, MPB (Brazilian popular music), instrumental music, jazz and rap. Tonight’s concert is instrumental jazz.

The club’s agenda also shows what follows: Benjão and Marcelo Callado with Arsonicas on Thursday 19 November at 8 p.m. for R$25 (about US$4), and Trio Ternura on Friday 20 November at 7 p.m. for R$40 (about US$7).

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Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. The venue is at Rua Visconde de Silva 55 in Botafogo.

— Tickets Buy through Audio Rebel’s own page: by Pix to the club, or through its partner ticket site, which adds service fees. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Open-Meteo forecasts 25.1°C (77°F) at 5 p.m., 24.0°C (75°F) at 8 p.m. and 24.0°C (75°F) at 10 p.m., with rain chances of 13, 19 and 15 per cent.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.7851, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 17 November; the 18 November rate was not yet published.

What We Could Not Confirm

Audio Rebel’s pages give two start times for tonight, 8 p.m. on the agenda and 8:30 p.m. in the event text, and we could not tell which is the door time. The page does not say whether advance tickets are sold out.

Our search of club agendas and ticket pages found no other Rio show with both a confirmed start time and a confirmed price for tonight, so none is listed.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Wednesday 18 November 2026?

Andrea Polinelli Quarteto plays jazz at Audio Rebel in Botafogo. It is the one show whose price and start time we found on the organiser’s own page.

How much is entry at Audio Rebel tonight?

Advance tickets cost R$35 (about US$6) and the door price is R$45 (about US$8), per the club’s page. Advance tickets must be bought by the day before the show.

How do I avoid ticket fees at Audio Rebel?

The club says paying the ticket price by Pix to its phone number and emailing the receipt avoids service fees. Its partner ticket site adds fees on top of the price.

Sources: Audio Rebel (agenda and event page for Andrea Polinelli Quarteto, read 18 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 18 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.7851, 17 November 2026).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error