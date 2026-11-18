Earnings: Argentina

Corporación América Airports (CAAP), which runs 52 airports in six countries, including Argentina’s, reported third-quarter revenue of US$536.1 million on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. That is 13.6% more than a year earlier, but adjusted EBITDA, a cash-profit measure, slipped 0.9% to US$192.5 million.

Revenue here excludes accounting for construction work, as the company reports it, and all figures are in US dollars. For US investors, whose shares trade as CAAP on the New York Stock Exchange, the quarter shows adjusted EBITDA growing in every other market while Argentina, its largest, weakened.

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Key Facts Sales. Revenue rose 13.6% to US$536.1 million, led by non-flight commercial income, up 22.1%.

Profit. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 42.4% to US$78.4 million, or 48 US cents a share.

Squeeze. Adjusted EBITDA fell 0.9% to US$192.5 million, and its margin narrowed to 35.9% from 41.2%.

Argentina. The government approved an 18-year extension of the Argentine airport licence, or concession, to February 2056.

Traffic. Passengers rose 1.3% to 23.6 million, while aircraft movements fell 2.6%.

Airports are earning more from each traveller, but passenger numbers barely moved, and Argentina, the firm’s biggest operation, weighed on its cash profit.

Main hall of Ezeiza international airport near Buenos Aires. (File photo)

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Sales Up, Cash Profit Flat

Commercial revenue, which covers shops, car parks, cargo warehousing, rents, advertising and lounges, grew 22.1%, and aeronautical revenue, the fees paid by airlines and passengers, grew 5.7%. Chief executive Martín Eurnekian said revenue per passenger rose 12%, well ahead of the 1.3% rise in traffic.

Operating income was US$142.6 million, against US$147.0 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA slipped from US$194.3 million, and the margin shrank by 5.3 percentage points.

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Excluding the effect of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina, adjusted EBITDA fell 2.2% to US$191.0 million. Cargo volume rose 0.5% to 94.0 thousand tons.

In plain English EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, a rough gauge of cash profit. IAS 29 is the accounting rule for countries with extreme inflation; it restates Argentine results into current pesos and can move reported profit sharply.

Why Argentina Held Profit Back

Eurnekian said growth in all markets outside Argentina offset pressure in the largest operation. In Argentina, he cited lower domestic passenger traffic, airport tariffs that were weaker in US dollar terms, a very difficult comparison for cargo revenue a year earlier, and higher operating costs.

Check-in area at Ezeiza international airport. (File photo) Photo: Vmzp85, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On 28 September 2026, CAAP announced that the Argentine government had approved a rebalancing of the concession held by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, its largest Argentine subsidiary. It includes an 18-year extension to February 2056, conditional on US$600 million of committed direct investment not funded by public trust funds, plus tariff increases and inflation adjustments.

Eurnekian pointed to a recent recovery in Argentina’s domestic market. He said an increase in the domestic passenger fee, effective 10 December, should support revenue into 2027.

Runway maintenance at Ezeiza, Buenos Aires’s international airport and now completed, affected traffic in the fourth quarter. Our

earlier report on the investment pledge has the background.

A Jump in Net Income With a Caveat

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$78.4 million, against US$55.1 million a year earlier. Basic earnings per share were 48 US cents, against 34 US cents a year earlier.

Hyperinflation accounting reduced the reported figure by US$28.3 million, so net income would have been US$106.7 million without it. The company held US$476.4 million in cash on 30 September, and net debt, borrowings minus cash, was 0.7 times adjusted EBITDA of the last 12 months after it paid a US$150 million dividend.

After the quarter ended, CAAP raised its indirect stake in Toscana Aeroporti, an Italian airport operator, from about 62% to 68%. Eurnekian said the company would focus in 2027 on operations, commercial performance and disciplined growth.

What It Means for You

Domestic passengers in Argentina face a higher airport fee from 10 December, which the company says should support its revenue. For investors, revenue per passenger was the main growth driver this quarter, because traffic was nearly flat.

The new 2056 end date gives the largest business a longer runway, but only if the US$600 million is invested as agreed. More in our

Argentina coverage.

What We Could Not Confirm

The release text we reviewed does not state the size of the December fee increase or any full-year profit guidance. Analyst forecasts for earnings per share differ between data providers, so we do not say whether the result beat expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Corporación América Airports make in Q3 2026?

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$78.4 million, up 42.4% from US$55.1 million, or 48 US cents a share. Hyperinflation accounting in Argentina reduced the reported figure by US$28.3 million.

Did CAAP’s revenue grow in the third quarter?

Yes. Revenue excluding construction accounting rose 13.6% to US$536.1 million, with commercial revenue up 22.1% and aeronautical revenue up 5.7%. Passenger traffic rose only 1.3% to 23.6 million.

What did Argentina’s concession approval change?

The government approved a rebalancing of the Aeropuertos Argentina concession, including an 18-year extension to February 2056. It depends on US$600 million of committed direct investment and brings tariff increases.

Why did CAAP’s adjusted EBITDA fall?

Adjusted EBITDA slipped 0.9% to US$192.5 million. The company said Argentina weighed on results through lower domestic traffic, weaker dollar tariffs, a tough cargo comparison and higher costs.