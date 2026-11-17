Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Tuesday 17 November 2026, has one show we could confirm on the organiser’s own page: Bernardo Ramos, a Brazilian guitarist and composer, at Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo. The show starts at 8 p.m., and the door price is R$35 (about US$6).

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, shows almost no chance of rain tonight, with about 23°C at 8 p.m. We list an event only when the organiser’s page shows both a start time and a price.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather Rain chance 0 to 4 per cent from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; 23°C at 8 p.m. (Open-Meteo, 17 November).

— Top pick Bernardo Ramos at Audio Rebel, 8 p.m., Rua Visconde de Silva 55.

— Neighborhood in focus Botafogo, the Rio district where the club Audio Rebel sits.

— Entry prices R$35 (about US$6) at the door; R$25 (about US$4) if bought in advance, until the day before.

One show is confirmed tonight: Bernardo Ramos at Audio Rebel in Botafogo, 8 p.m., R$35 at the door. Anything we could not check on an organiser page stays out.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Pick

Bernardo Ramos, Audio Rebel Bernardo Ramos debuts his new group, provisionally called “Terceira Máquina” (Third Machine), with percussion, bass and live electronics. The show is the 43rd edition of Funarte Ações Continuadas, a programme of Funarte, Brazil’s federal arts foundation. When Tuesday 17 November 2026, 8 p.m. The page lists no separate door time.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Entry R$35 (about US$6) at the door; R$25 (about US$4) in advance, per Audio Rebel’s page. The page says advance tickets must be bought by the day before the event, and it lists no half-price tier.

For foreigners The page says paying the ticket price by Pix, Brazil’s instant bank-transfer system, avoids service fees, and asks for the receipt by email, while the partner ticket site adds fees. Free entry applies to holders of CadÚnico, Brazil’s single register for social programmes, and to the club’s “lista trans”, its guest list for trans people.

File photo: musicians at a samba roda, an informal circle of players, in Copacabana. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 17, 2026.

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The Night in Context

Tonight’s list has one entry. We print an event only when its start time and its price are both on the organiser’s own page, and Audio Rebel’s page carries both.

Audio Rebel’s page describes the repertoire as works from the albums “Cangaço” and “Poemas Para Trio”, plus new pieces written for the group. Open-Meteo shows rain is unlikely, with about 23°C at 8 p.m.

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Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. The venue is at Rua Visconde de Silva 55 in Botafogo.

— Tickets Buy through Audio Rebel’s own page, by Pix to the club, or through its partner ticket site, which adds service fees. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Open-Meteo forecasts 23.9°C (75°F) at 6 p.m., 23.3°C (74°F) at 8 p.m. and 22.8°C (73°F) at 10 p.m., with rain chances of 4 per cent or less.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.7324, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate, of 16 November; the 17 November rate was not yet published.

What We Could Not Confirm

Audio Rebel’s page does not name a music genre or say whether advance tickets are sold out. We found no Sympla listing, Sympla being a Brazilian ticket platform, for Beco do Rato, a Lapa bar, tonight.

Blue Note Rio’s website listed no shows, and the pages of the Circo Voador concert hall and the Theatro Municipal opera house did not load, so none of them is listed.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Tuesday 17 November 2026?

Bernardo Ramos plays Audio Rebel in Botafogo at 8 p.m. It is the one show whose start time and price we confirmed on the organiser’s page today.

How much is entry at Audio Rebel tonight?

Entry is R$35 (about US$6) at the door. The R$25 (about US$4) advance price applies to tickets bought by the day before the event.

Is there free entry at Audio Rebel tonight?

Audio Rebel’s page says holders of CadÚnico, Brazil’s single register for social programmes, and the club’s “lista trans”, its guest list for trans people, enter free. The page does not say what proof the door requires.

Sources: Audio Rebel (agenda page for Bernardo Ramos, read 17 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 17 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.7324, 16 November 2026).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error