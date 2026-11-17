Mexico Must Beat Jamaica to Reach Final Four
Mexico host Jamaica in Monterrey on Tuesday night with a place in the Final Four at stake, as our Mexico vs Jamaica live coverage follows. Concacaf, the governing body of soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, runs the competition.
Key Facts
- Who. Mexico, ranked No. 10 in the world and reigning champions, host Jamaica in a Nations League quarter-final second leg.
- When. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local), at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey.
- Score. Jamaica lead 3-2 after the first leg in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 14.
- Tiebreak. The Jamaica Observer says away goals break a level tie; we found no official Concacaf text.
- Prediction markets. On Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, Mexico is at 34% to win the Nations League (US$17,352 traded; 10:27 a.m. ET, Nov. 17).
This story is part of our coverage of the Mexico vs Jamaica. Kick-off times in ET, TV and tickets for both legs are in our Mexico vs Jamaica guide.
Kickoff and Stakes
Mexico host Jamaica at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, with kickoff at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. local). Jamaica lead the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final 3-2 after winning the first leg in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
The winner of the tie reaches the Final Four, the tournament's last four teams, in Los Angeles. It also qualifies for the 2027 Gold Cup, the region's main national-team championship, according to Concacaf.
Mexico are the reigning Nations League champions. Jamaica lead after a first leg in which they scored three goals against Mexico for the first time in their history, according to the Jamaica Observer.
Which Tiebreak Applies
The Jamaica Observer, a Kingston newspaper, reports that the away-goals rule is in effect. Under that rule, a tie level on aggregate (the combined score of both legs) goes to the team that scored more goals away from home; Mexico scored both of its goals in Kingston, so Jamaica advance with a draw, while Mexico would go through with a 1-0 or 2-1 win.
If away goals are also level, a further report describes two 15-minute periods of extra time and then a penalty shootout. We could not find the rule in an official Concacaf release.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
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Mexico — Live Market Board
-1.15%
169,816.64
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213.50
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277.85
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+1.88%
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248.79
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Jamaica's Short Turnaround
Jamaica left home early Sunday and reached Monterrey late that evening, travelling in two groups via Miami and Panama. Their only training session was at BBVA Stadium on Monday evening.
Rudolph Speid, Jamaica's coach, said the team is "really not worried" and is "focused on Mexico". He said Jamaica could field a side similar to Saturday's, "barring any late issues".
Speid said: "If we sit back and just watch the Mexico team play, they'll just take us apart eventually." He added that Jamaica pressed in calculated moments rather than constantly, and the Observer notes they led 3-0 after 69 minutes on Saturday.
Pressure on Márquez
Rafael Márquez, who succeeded Javier Aguirre as Mexico's coach in July, has yet to win in charge and is under heavy pressure from Mexican media. He said the defensive line is almost the same one that played at the World Cup and that players must demand more of themselves.
Mexico are ranked No. 10 in the world. Jamaica's only previous semi-final came in 2023/24, when they finished third, the Observer says.
By the Observer's count, Jamaica have never beaten Mexico in Mexico in 10 senior men's attempts. The last meeting there was a 2-2 draw in March 2023.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Mexico at 34% to win the 2026-27 Nations League, behind the United States at 54% and ahead of Canada at 10.8%. Jamaica trade at 0.1%, with US$17,352 traded in total as of 10:27 a.m. ET on Nov. 17.
These prices are bets, not polls, and a market this thin can lag the first-leg result. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.
We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
Kickoff is 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so the match will run late on the East Coast. We did not find confirmed US broadcasters for the second leg.
For the first leg, US listings named TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, the TUDN app and ViX, with PlazaSports on YouTube for English-language viewers. The winner will play in the Final Four at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
What Is Not Known
The Jamaica Observer cites the away-goals rule, and a further report describes extra time and penalties if that fails. We could not verify either against an official Concacaf regulation.
Confirmed starting lineups and any Mexico injuries or suspensions were not available to us, and predicted lineups differ. We found no poll by a named institute.
Second-leg US broadcasters and the final lineups are also unconfirmed. Any late injury news would change the picture.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where is Mexico vs Jamaica?
The second leg is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. ET at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey. That is 8:30 p.m. local time in Monterrey.
What does Jamaica need to advance?
Jamaica lead 3-2 on aggregate and, according to the Jamaica Observer, need only a draw. Under the away-goals rule, Mexico would need a 1-0 or 2-1 win to go through.
What is at stake for the winner?
The winner reaches the Final Four in Los Angeles and the 2027 Gold Cup, according to Concacaf. Mexico are the defending Nations League champions.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error