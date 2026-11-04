Rio de Janeiro Rents by Neighborhood in 2026
BRAZIL · HOUSING
Key Facts
- What we counted Fipe, a Brazilian research institute, lists average asking rents in reais (R$) per square meter (m²) for ten Rio neighborhoods.
- Highest Leblon asks R$124.7 per m² (about US$23.0), the most in Rio, followed by Ipanema at R$118.1 (about US$21.8).
- Lowest Tijuca asks R$38.8 per m² (about US$7.2), less than a third of Leblon.
- Why it matters Rio rents rose 14.80% in 12 months, more than three times Brazil’s inflation of 4.58%.
Rio de Janeiro is one city with a three-to-one gap in rents. A 60 m² flat in Leblon asks about R$7,480 (about US$1,385) a month, while the same size in Tijuca asks about R$2,330 (about US$430).
Our numbers come from the FipeZAP Residential Rental Index for September 2026, the newest monthly report from Fipe, a Brazilian economic research institute. The index is built from online property listings and tracks average advertised rents per square meter (m²) for ready-to-live-in apartments offered for new leases in 36 Brazilian cities.
These are asking rents from online listings, not signed contracts, and they are averages. Fipe publishes figures only for the neighborhoods best represented in its sample, so some well-known areas are missing.
Prices are in reais (R$), converted at R$5.41 per US dollar, the average of the Central Bank of Brazil’s daily PTAX selling rates from 28 October to 3 November 2026 (four trading days, because 2 November was a public holiday). To compare flats easily, we multiplied each per-m² price by 60, a flat size we chose for illustration.
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods
Leblon averages R$124.7 per m² (about US$23.0), the highest in Rio. A 60 m² flat there asks about R$7,480 (about US$1,385) a month, and prices rose 8.5% in 12 months.
Ipanema, next door, averages R$118.1 per m² (about US$21.8). A 60 m² flat asks about R$7,090 (about US$1,310), up 13.7% in a year.
Lagoa, the neighborhood around the lagoon behind Ipanema and Leblon, averages R$90.7 per m² (about US$16.8). A 60 m² flat asks about R$5,440 (about US$1,005), and rents rose 18.2% in 12 months.
The Middle of the Market
Botafogo (R$77.4 per m², about US$14.3), Copacabana (R$77.3, about US$14.3) and Barra da Tijuca (R$76.8, about US$14.2) are almost tied. A 60 m² flat in any of them asks about R$4,610 to R$4,640 (about US$850 to US$860) a month.
Copacabana, Flamengo and Botafogo posted the biggest 12-month jumps of the ten, at 20.2%, 19.6% and 19.5%. Flamengo averages R$73.3 per m² (about US$13.5), or about R$4,400 (about US$815) for 60 m².
Laranjeiras averages R$63.4 per m² (about US$11.7), close to the city-wide average of R$61.86 per m² (about US$11.4). A 60 m² flat asks about R$3,800 (about US$705), and rents rose 15.4% in a year.
Where Rents Are Lowest
Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a beach district in Rio’s West Zone, averages R$43.0 per m² (about US$7.9). A 60 m² flat asks about R$2,580 (about US$475), and rents rose only 5.0% in 12 months, close to inflation.
Tijuca averages R$38.8 per m² (about US$7.2), the lowest in the report, and rents rose 12.9% in a year. A 60 m² flat asks about R$2,330 (about US$430), less than a third of the Leblon figure.
In plain English
An asking rent is the monthly price advertised for a new lease, not the contract a tenant finally signs. A square meter (m²) measures floor space, so a 60 m² flat is about 645 square feet.
IPCA is Brazil’s official consumer-price index, run by the statistics office IBGE. PTAX is the dollar exchange rate that the Central Bank of Brazil calculates each business day.
What It Means for You
If you are budgeting, start with Laranjeiras, Flamengo and the Botafogo and Copacabana group, where a 60 m² flat asks about US$705 to US$860 a month. Leblon and Ipanema ask about US$1,310 to US$1,385 for the same size, while Tijuca and Recreio ask below US$480.
Rents rose about three times faster than inflation, so a lease signed today may cost noticeably more than one signed a year ago. Ask what the rent includes, because building fees (condomínio) and property tax (IPTU) are often charged on top.
For costs beyond rent, see our guide to the cost of living in Rio de Janeiro and the Brazil cost-of-living table by city. Our Asunción rents by neighborhood guide shows how another South American capital compares, and our Brazil coverage has more on the economy.
What Is Not Known
We cannot say what tenants actually sign for, because the index covers advertised rents for new leases. It also does not follow existing contracts, which are adjusted each year under their own terms.
Fipe’s report has no figures for Gávea, Urca, Centro or Santa Teresa, so we leave them out instead of guessing. We also do not know the apartment sizes or the number of listings behind each average.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the most expensive neighborhood to rent in Rio?
Leblon, at R$124.7 per m² (about US$23.0) in September 2026. Ipanema follows at R$118.1 (about US$21.8).
How much does a 60 m² apartment rent for in Rio?
From about R$2,330 (about US$430) a month in Tijuca to about R$7,480 (about US$1,385) in Leblon. These are our estimates from Fipe’s average asking rents per m².
How fast are Rio rents rising?
Fipe’s index rose 14.80% in the 12 months to September 2026, against inflation of 4.58%. In September alone it rose 0.74%.
Are these the rents tenants actually pay?
No, they are advertised rents for new leases, and signed rents can differ. Building fees and property tax are often extra.
Sources: Fipe, FipeZAP Residential Rental Index, September 2026 report; IBGE, IPCA consumer-price index, table 1737, September 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX dollar rate, 28 October to 3 November 2026; Rio Times calculations.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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