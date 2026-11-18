Salt crust at the southern end of the Salar de Atacama, near the lithium operations, June 2005 (Photo: Bachelot Pierre J-P, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · COMPANIES

SQM, the Chilean lithium producer, earned US$1.57 billion in the first nine months of 2026, 288% more than a year earlier. The company published its third-quarter results on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and said lithium prices could be considerably lower in the final three months of the year.

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For US readers, the result matters because SQM shares trade in New York under the ticker SQM and because lithium sets the cost of electric-car batteries. The profit boom is real, but the average lithium price already fell about 10% from the second quarter.

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Key Facts The company SQM, a Chilean lithium producer, reported third-quarter results on 17 November.

The profit Nine-month net income hit US$1.57 billion, up 288% from US$404.4 million.

The quarter Third-quarter profit was US$544.2 million, up 205% year on year but below the second quarter.

The warning SQM said fourth-quarter lithium prices could be considerably below the third quarter’s.

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SQM’s average lithium price fell about 10% in the third quarter, and the company says it could be lower still.

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What Happened at SQM on 17 November

SQM, whose full name is Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, said net income for January to September 2026 reached US$1.57 billion, against US$404.4 million in the same period of 2025. Revenue for the nine months was US$6,340.5 million, up 95% on the year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, rose to US$3,189.7 million from US$1,067.5 million. The adjusted margin climbed from 32.8% to 50.3%, which means half of every dollar of sales turned into operating profit.

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Lithium Did the Heavy Lifting

Lithium and its derivatives brought in US$4,481.8 million over the nine months, up 188.8% from US$1,551.8 million, and made up about 71% of company revenue. In the third quarter alone, lithium sales reached US$1.52 billion, 151.3% higher than a year earlier.

Volumes grew too: SQM sold 232,300 metric tons of lithium products in nine months, 28% more than in 2025. Novandino, the joint company SQM runs with the Chilean state copper miner Codelco at the Salar de Atacama salt flat, sold about 73,300 tons in the third quarter, 16% more than a year ago and 3% below its second-quarter record.

Why the Quarter Looks Weaker

SQM’s third-quarter profit of US$544.2 million was 205% above the US$178.4 million of a year earlier. It was also about 18% below the US$660.0 million the company earned in the second quarter of 2026, according to its August results release.

The reason is price: Novandino’s average realised price was about US$19.6 per kilogram in the third quarter, down about 10% from roughly US$21.8 in the second. That is still 123% above the third quarter of 2025, but the climb has stopped.

The Fourth-Quarter Warning

SQM said prices realised in the fourth quarter could be considerably below those of the third quarter. The company also estimates that global lithium demand will grow roughly 30% in 2026.

The company gave no figure for the expected fall. Our Lithium Wrap of 17 November follows the daily moves of the lithium mining stocks that investors watch.

What It Means for You

If you own SQM through a US brokerage or a lithium fund, the nine-month profit is already in the numbers, and the fourth-quarter price warning is the part still to come. This is a description of the company’s own guidance, not a recommendation to buy or sell.

If you are shopping for an electric vehicle or home battery, cheaper lithium can lower battery costs over time, though carmakers decide how much of that reaches car prices. Our report on SQM shares before the results shows how the market reacted going in.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how far prices could fall in the fourth quarter, because SQM gave a direction and no number. The size of next year’s profit depends on that price path and on demand from battery makers.

SQM’s detailed cash flow and debt for the quarter are not part of the figures above. The split of profit between SQM and its partner Codelco is not known either.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did SQM Earn in Nine Months of 2026?

SQM earned US$1.57 billion from January to September 2026, up 288% from US$404.4 million a year earlier. Third-quarter profit was US$544.2 million.

Why Did SQM’s Profit Rise So Much?

Lithium prices and volumes both rose: lithium revenue reached US$4,481.8 million, up 188.8%. The company sold 28% more lithium than in 2025.

Will SQM’s Profit Keep Growing?

SQM said fourth-quarter lithium prices could be considerably below the third quarter’s. It gave no number for the size of the fall.

Where Does SQM Trade?

SQM shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SQM and on the Santiago Stock Exchange. This is not investment advice.

Sources: SQM investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results, 17 November 2026; SQM second-quarter 2026 earnings release, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 21 August 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error