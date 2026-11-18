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Africa · Football

Published Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12:05 a.m. ET (6:05 a.m. Lagos) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) match reports, Polymarket

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Mali booked their place at next summer’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-0 win in Rwanda on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Mali’s Modibo Sagnan scored on 27 minutes and teammate Gaoussou Diarra added a second two minutes from time.

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The win, confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s governing body, sends Mali into the 24-team finals. It makes Mali the latest team through from AFCON 2027 qualifiers, in which they lead Group K ahead of Rwanda.

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Key Facts Result. Rwanda 0, Mali 2, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Scorers. Modibo Sagnan on 27 minutes, and Gaoussou Diarra two minutes from time.

Group K. Mali top the table. Rwanda are second on 6 points, Liberia and Cape Verde on 3.

Qualified. Nine of the 24 finalists are known. The other 15 places are settled in March.

Prediction markets. Polymarket puts Mali at 98.0% to win Group K (US$33,327 traded, Nov. 17, 11:48 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Congo Coach to Quit After Comoros Defeat

Mali are through to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Rwanda in Kigali, on a night that also sent Morocco, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cameroon through.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s national-team championship. Teams qualify through small groups, and the 2027 edition has 24 teams and will be played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17.

How Mali Won in Kigali

Sagnan put Mali ahead on 27 minutes at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali’s national stadium. Diarra sealed the win two minutes from time.

Mali had already beaten Rwanda 3-2 in Bamako on Friday, Nov. 13, after twice trailing, as we reported. Mali have now won both games against Rwanda, the second-placed team in the group.

File photo: a main road in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. It was not taken at the match.

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Where Group K Stands Now

Mali sit top of Group K, with Rwanda second on 6 points. Liberia and Cape Verde follow on 3 points each.

Liberia won 2-0 at home in Monrovia, through Kpah Sherman two minutes after half-time and Sylvanus Nimley in the 86th minute. The qualifiers conclude in March, so the race behind Mali is still open.

See the full Group K table.

Who Else Went Through on Tuesday

Burkina Faso beat Mauritania 3-1 in Nouakchott, with goals from Aboubaccar Camara, Lassina Traore and Elohim Kabore. The win left Burkina Faso level on 10 points with Benin at the top of Group F, the group Benin and Burkina Faso share, and both have qualified.

Morocco beat Niger 1-0 in Rabat through Abdellah Ouazzane on 22 minutes. Morocco have 12 points and qualified with two games to spare.

Cameroon, on 10 points, also qualified with two matches to go, as Comoros won 1-0 in Brazzaville through Ben Chayeel Hamada. Nine teams are now through: co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, plus Morocco, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal and Mali.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market where people trade real money on outcomes, put Mali at 98.0% to win Group K as of 11:48 p.m. ET on Nov. 17. It gave Cape Verde 1.9%, Rwanda 1.5% and Liberia under 1%, on US$33,327 traded.

The prices come from separate bets on each team, so they do not add up to exactly 100%. They are wagers, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

For American fans of African football, Mali are now a known name for the 2027 finals in East Africa, which run from June 19 to July 17. Nine of the 24 places are filled.

We have not confirmed a US broadcaster for the tournament.

What Is Not Known

CAF has not published the kickoff time, so we give no ET kickoff. Reports differ on Mali’s exact points total in Group K, so we do not state it.

We found no comments from the Mali or Rwanda coaches or players. Attendance and the referee are also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mali qualified for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

Yes. Mali beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and CAF confirmed their place at the 24-team finals.

Who scored for Mali against Rwanda?

Modibo Sagnan scored on 27 minutes and Gaoussou Diarra added a second two minutes from time.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF) match report, Nov. 17; Polymarket (AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group K Winner).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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