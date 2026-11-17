Mexico: Travel

The US Embassy in Mexico warned Americans in the western state of Jalisco about farmer road blockades on Tuesday 17 November 2026, saying the protests “can be unpredictable”, according to El Financiero, a Mexican business daily, on 17 November. Jalisco is home to Guadalajara, a city of several million people that many US visitors use as a base.

The blockades are part of a wider protest by white corn growers across central Mexico over prices and unpaid support. Five of the 25 protest points are in Jalisco, according to Expansión, a Mexican business magazine, on 17 November.

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Key Facts Alert The US Embassy told citizens in Jalisco to avoid blockade areas, which may be unpredictable.

Where 25 protest points across Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro and Campeche; five in Jalisco.

Demand Growers in Guanajuato want at least 6,500 pesos (US$353) per tonne of corn.

Government Mexico’s interior ministry says it has dialogue tables open and pays support directly to farmers.

As of 17 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Corn growers want a guaranteed price, the government says talks are open, and the US Embassy tells citizens to avoid the blocked roads.

The historic centre of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

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The Big Picture

White corn growers of the Bajío, Mexico’s central farming belt, announced blockades and rallies in Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán and Querétaro, according to Expansión on 17 November. The protests were called the week before over selling prices, pending support payments and a lack of agreement with the federal government.

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The Confederación Agropecuaria de México, a national farm group, called the mobilisation, according to Grupo Animal, a Mexican livestock news site, on 17 November. Its representative Mauricio Pérez Cabrera said in a video posted on Monday 16 November that “el campo mexicano está colapsado” (Mexican farming has collapsed), according to AFmedios, a Mexican news site.

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What We Know

According to Expansión on 17 November, 16 of the 25 protest points are in Guanajuato, five in Jalisco, two in Michoacán, one in Querétaro and one in Campeche. El Financiero listed the Jalisco points on 17 November, including the Guadalajara–Colima highway at kilometre 40 and the Guadalajara–Mexico City highway at the Ocotlán toll booth.

El Financiero also named the Guadalajara–Nogales road at La Venta de Astillero, the La Barca–Atotonilco road and Federal Highway 80 at the Tepatitlán toll booth. The US Embassy gave its assistance numbers and urged citizens to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, the US State Department’s free alert service, according to the same outlet.

Expansión reported on 17 November that Guanajuato growers want an income of at least 6,500 pesos (about US$353) per tonne of corn. It added that the proposal under review by federal and state authorities was 6,000 pesos (about US$326) per tonne, at 18.41 pesos per US dollar, the market rate on 17 November.

Why It Matters

For US readers, the risk is practical: a blocked highway can strand a rental car or delay a transfer between Guadalajara and nearby towns. Two of the five Jalisco points sit on routes toward Mexico City and Colima, according to El Financiero on 17 November.

Mexico is also a large buyer of US corn, so a farm revolt over prices can reach Midwestern growers through trade. Pérez Cabrera said pork and cattle producers struggle to compete with imports, according to Grupo Animal on 17 November, though no tonnage was given.

What the Government Says

Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said at the morning press conference on Tuesday 17 November that “no hay necesidad de bloquear” (there is no need to block), according to Expansión. She said support goes to producers “sin intermediarios” (without intermediaries) and totals 26 billion pesos (about US$1.41 billion).

Rodríguez said negotiations are led by the Agriculture Ministry and the interior ministry, with Deputy Secretary César Yáñez and Tonatiuh Ramírez, head of an Interior Ministry unit, according to Grupo Animal on 17 November. She added that unresolved cases will be reviewed and that some demands fall to state governments.

What to Watch

No new meeting date has been published in the sources reviewed. Travellers can check the US Embassy’s alert page and local road reports before driving in Jalisco.

What Is Not Known

No source reviewed says how long the blockades will last. Pérez Cabrera said no agreement had been reached to suspend them, according to Grupo Animal on 17 November.

The sources do not report any effect on Guadalajara airport or on flights. They also do not say whether the 6,000-peso offer was accepted.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Guadalajara airport affected?

None of the reports reviewed mention airport disruption. The blockades are on highways outside the city, according to El Financiero on 17 November.

What did the US Embassy advise?

It said the protests can be unpredictable and urged citizens to avoid the areas, according to El Financiero on 17 November.

What price do farmers want?

Guanajuato growers want at least 6,500 pesos (about US$353) per tonne, according to Expansión on 17 November.

What does the government say?

The interior ministry says dialogue is open and support goes directly to producers, according to Expansión on 17 November.

Sources: El Financiero, 17 November 2026 · Expansión, 17 November 2026 · Grupo Animal, 17 November 2026