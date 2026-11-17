São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Tuesday 17 November 2026, has one event we could confirm on a ticket page: stand-up comedian Matheus Ceará at My F Comedy Club on Alameda Santos. Doors open at 8 p.m., the show starts at 9 p.m., and a ticket costs R$80 (about US$14) plus a R$12 (about US$2) fee.

The US singer Mariah Carey is also due in the city tonight on her Christmas tour, but we could not read the sales page, so we cannot confirm her show time or prices. Open-Meteo, a free weather service, shows a dry, cool evening at about 20°C.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Tonight at a Glance — Date Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather Rain chance 0 to 1 per cent from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; about 20°C at 8 p.m.

— Top pick Matheus Ceará, stand-up show, My F Comedy Club, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Cerqueira César, the São Paulo district where the club sits.

— Entry prices R$80 (about US$14) plus R$12 (about US$2) fee; ages 18 and over.

One event is confirmed tonight: a stand-up show at My F Comedy Club, 9 p.m., R$80 plus fee. Mariah Carey’s concert is listed below as unconfirmed.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Pick

Matheus Ceará, My F Comedy Club Matheus Ceará performs a solo stand-up show, listed on Clube do Ingresso, a São Paulo ticket seller, as “Show Solo”. The page does not state the language of the show. When Tuesday 17 November 2026. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Address My F Comedy Club, Alameda Santos 1518, Cerqueira César.

Entry R$80 (about US$14) plus a R$12 (about US$2) fee, so R$92 (about US$16) in total, per Clube do Ingresso. A VIP table for two at R$180 (about US$31) plus R$27 (about US$5) fee is listed as sold out.

For foreigners The page sets the age at 18 and over and says no one enters after the show starts. At the VIP table, food and drink are charged separately.

File photo: Avenida Paulista at night, São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 17, 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in São Paulo › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The Night in Context

Tonight’s list has one entry. We print an event only when its start time and its price are both on the ticket seller’s or organiser’s own page, and the Clube do Ingresso page carries both.

The ticket page gives the club’s address as Alameda Santos 1518 in Cerqueira César and sets entry at 18 and over. Open-Meteo shows a dry evening, with 0 to 1 per cent rain chance from 8 p.m.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. The club is at Alameda Santos 1518 in Cerqueira César.

— Tickets Buy through Clube do Ingresso’s page for the show, which adds the R$12 fee. The page says the door closes once the show starts, so arrive by 9 p.m.

— Weather Open-Meteo forecasts 22.0°C (72°F) at 6 p.m., 20.1°C (68°F) at 8 p.m. and 19.4°C (67°F) at 10 p.m., with rain chances of 4 per cent or less.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.7324, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate, of 16 November; the 17 November rate was not yet published.

What We Could Not Confirm

Concert listings published on 12 November said Mariah Carey plays the Nubank Parque, a São Paulo football stadium, tonight, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and tickets sold through Eventim, a ticket seller. The Eventim page did not load for us, so we have no confirmed show time or ticket price from the seller, and we do not list the concert as a pick.

We could not read the agendas of Blue Note São Paulo, Bar Templo and Cine Joia, three live-music venues, so none of them is listed.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Tuesday 17 November 2026?

Stand-up comedian Matheus Ceará performs at My F Comedy Club on Alameda Santos, with doors at 8 p.m. and the show at 9 p.m. It is the one event we confirmed on a ticket page today.

How much is entry at My F Comedy Club tonight?

A single ticket costs R$80 (about US$14) plus a R$12 (about US$2) fee, per Clube do Ingresso. The VIP table for two is listed as sold out.

Can I enter My F Comedy Club after the show starts?

No. The ticket page says no one is admitted after the show starts at 9 p.m., and the show is for ages 18 and over.

Sources: Clube do Ingresso (event page for Matheus Ceará, read 17 November 2026), Concert listings (12 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 17 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.7324, 16 November 2026).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error