São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Monday 16 November 2026, is two samba nights. Segunda Batefundiana, a Monday samba series in the north of the city, opens its doors at 6 p.m. with tickets from R$20 (about US$3.50), and Art Popular plays samba and pagode, a party-style form of samba, at Bar Templo in Mooca from 8 p.m. Open-Meteo, a free weather service, shows rain easing by about 8 p.m.

Tonight at a Glance Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. — Date Monday, 16 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather Rain chance 96 per cent at 6 p.m., 28 per cent at 8 p.m. and 0 per cent at 9 p.m.; about 19°C (Open-Meteo, 16 November).

— Top pick Segunda Batefundiana with Pagode da 27 at Bate Fundo: a samba roda, all ages, doors at 6 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Vila Emir, in the north of São Paulo, and Mooca, in the east.

— Entry prices R$20 (about US$3.50) at Bate Fundo and R$30 (about US$5) at Bar Templo, each plus a R$4.50 service fee. Rate: US$1 = R$5.65 (PTAX, the central bank’s official dollar rate, 13 November).

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Two Picks

1. Segunda Batefundiana with Pagode da 27, Bate Fundo The ticket page says the Segunda Batefundiana series welcomes the group Pagode da 27 for a samba roda, an informal circle of musicians, to start the week with “roots samba”. Clube do Ingresso, a Brazilian ticket platform, sells the tickets. When Monday 16 November 2026, doors at 6 p.m. The page gives no separate start time for the music.

Address Rua Igará-Paraná 37-A, Vila Emir.

Entry General-floor ticket R$20 (about US$3.50) plus a R$4.50 (about US$0.80) fee. Two tickets cost R$30 (about US$5) and three cost R$50 (about US$9), plus R$4.50 and R$7.50 fees.

For foreigners The page lists the event as open to all ages and sells tickets online only; it states no door price.

2. Art Popular, Bar Templo Bar Templo’s ticket page describes “a special night of samba and pagode” with Art Popular, with hits, nostalgia and singalong energy from start to finish. Pagode is a relaxed, party-style form of samba. When Monday 16 November 2026, doors at 8 p.m. The page gives no separate start time for the music.

Address Rua Guaimbé 322, Mooca.

Entry General ticket R$30 (about US$5) plus a R$4.50 (about US$0.80) fee. A single wristband in the Oxum area costs R$100 (about US$18) plus R$15; a table for four costs R$260 (about US$46) plus R$39; a standing premium bistro space for four costs R$400 (about US$71) plus R$60. The page marks a table for two and the Iemanjá wristband as sold out.

For foreigners The page sets an age limit of 18 and sells tickets online through Clube do Ingresso.

File photo: Avenida Paulista at night, São Paulo. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 16, 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in São Paulo › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The Night in Context

Tonight’s list is short, and both events are samba. Blue Note São Paulo, a jazz club, has no show on its list tonight; its next listed shows are on Tuesday 17 November, at 8 p.m. (a tribute to Miles Davis) and 10:30 p.m.

The chance of rain falls from 96 per cent at 6 p.m. to 28 per cent at 8 p.m. and 0 per cent from 9 p.m. That makes the 8 p.m. doors at Bar Templo the drier of the two starts.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, São Paulo’s underground. Vila Emir and Mooca are in different parts of the city, so pick one venue.

— Tickets Buy only through Clube do Ingresso, the seller named on both event pages. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Open-Meteo forecasts 20.3°C (69°F) at 6 p.m., 19.3°C (67°F) at 8 p.m. and 18.9°C (66°F) at 10 p.m. Bring an umbrella for an early arrival.

What We Could Not Confirm

Other Monday parties listed on aggregator sites did not show both a start time and a price on the organiser’s or ticket seller’s own page, so they are left out. Neither ticket page states when the music starts after the doors open.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in São Paulo tonight, Monday 16 November 2026?

Segunda Batefundiana with Pagode da 27 opens its doors at 6 p.m. at Bate Fundo in Vila Emir, and Art Popular opens at 8 p.m. at Bar Templo in Mooca, for ages 18 and over. Blue Note São Paulo has no show tonight.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

How much is entry at Bar Templo tonight?

Clube do Ingresso lists a general ticket at R$30 (about US$5) plus a R$4.50 service fee. A table for four costs R$260 (about US$46) plus R$39, and a table for two is sold out.

How much is entry at Segunda Batefundiana?

Clube do Ingresso lists R$20 (about US$3.50) plus a R$4.50 fee for the general floor. Two tickets cost R$30 (about US$5) and three cost R$50 (about US$9), plus fees.

Will it rain in São Paulo tonight?

Open-Meteo forecasts a 96 per cent chance of rain at 6 p.m., 28 per cent at 8 p.m. and 0 per cent from 9 p.m. Temperatures fall from 20.3°C (69°F) at 6 p.m. to 18.9°C (66°F) at 10 p.m.

Sources: Clube do Ingresso (ticket pages for Segunda Batefundiana convida Pagode da 27 and Art Popular no Bar Templo, read 16 November 2026), Blue Note São Paulo (show list, read 16 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 16 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.6518, 13 November 2026).







This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error