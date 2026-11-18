Earnings: Argentina

Grupo Supervielle, an Argentine bank with a New York listing, said on Monday, 16 November 2026, that its third-quarter profit fell by half to AR$6.8 billion (about US$4.4 million). The bank made AR$13.6 billion (about US$8.8 million) in the second quarter, but lost AR$67.0 billion (about US$43 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Pesos are converted at about 1,550 per US dollar, the market rate on 16 November, so dollar figures are approximate because the bank restates its accounts for inflation. For US investors, whose shares trade as SUPV on the New York Stock Exchange, the quarter shows a bank that is cutting costs and lending again while the interest it earns shrinks.

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Key Facts Profit. AR$6.8 billion (US$4.4 million), half the second quarter, against a loss a year ago.

Margin. Net interest margin, the bank’s lending spread, fell to 16.0% from 20.3%.

Lending. Net loans grew 1.3% after inflation, and total loans rose 3.7% in September.

Bad loans. Overdue loans eased to 5.4% of the total, 2 points below the banking industry.

Prediction markets. Polymarket traders give 94% to 2026 inflation ending at 30% to 34.9% (as of 3:27 a.m. ET, 18 November).

Supervielle is spending less and lending more, but the interest it earns on each peso lent fell sharply this quarter, and that gap is the main story.

Office towers in Catalinas Norte, a financial district of Buenos Aires. (File photo) photo. Office towers in the Catalinas Norte business district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 2017. Photo: Cesar Pérez, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Profit Fell by Half

The main cause was net financial income, the money a bank earns on loans and securities after paying interest on deposits. It fell 22.4% from the second quarter to AR$241.8 billion (about US$156 million), Supervielle said in its results release.

In the second quarter, market interest rates dropped fast and the bank passed that on to depositors sooner than it cut the rates on its own assets. That temporary gap widened its margin to an unusually high level, and in the third quarter it closed, as management had warned it would.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lower inflation also cut income from loans and bonds whose value rises with prices, known as UVA and CER instruments. Total revenue fell 19.7% from the second quarter as a result.

In plain English Supervielle is a bank group that takes deposits, makes loans and runs an online broker, IOL Inversiones. Argentina’s prices rise so fast that companies must restate their accounts into today’s pesos, which is why peso figures here convert into dollars only roughly.

The Bolsa de Comercio building in central Buenos Aires. (File photo)

Costs Down, Lending Up

Personnel and administrative expenses fell 26.5% from the second quarter to AR$141.5 billion (about US$91 million). Excluding severance pay, the drop was 12.2%, and headcount stood 16% below the end of 2025 after a staff reduction plan and branch closures.

Severance charges shrank to about AR$5.9 billion (about US$3.8 million) from AR$38.1 billion (about US$25 million) in the second quarter. Chairman and chief executive Patricio Supervielle said the transformation is lowering the bank’s cost to serve.

Net loans grew 1.3% after inflation, with commercial loans up 4.2% and retail loans down 5.1%. Dollar loans, mostly to exporters, rose 13.4%, and the chief executive said loans grew 3.7% in September and 2% in October.

Bad Loans Ease, Deposits Shrink

Overdue loans, which the bank reports as its non-performing loan ratio, edged down to 5.4% on 30 September from 5.5% in June. That is about 200 basis points, or 2 percentage points, below the industry average, and provisions for loan losses fell 14.5% to AR$61.5 billion (about US$40 million).

The commercial book moved the other way, with higher delinquency than in the second quarter. Deposits fell 11.6% to AR$5,587.6 billion (about US$3.6 billion) as the bank cut costly institutional peso deposits, while dollar deposits grew 1.5% to US$1.3 billion.

Its core capital ratio, called CET1 and a buffer of the highest-quality capital against losses, was 13.5%, down from 14.2% in June. That is still 30 basis points higher than a year earlier.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the number to watch is return on equity, the profit earned on shareholders’ money: 2.2% in the quarter, or 3.4% excluding severance. Over nine months the bank earned AR$1.1 billion (about US$0.7 million), against a loss of AR$35.9 billion (about US$23 million) a year earlier.

The bank also unveiled a new brand and a revamped banking app on 5 November. Assets under custody at IOL, its broker, rose 20% from the second quarter to US$3.5 billion.

Our

company profile of Grupo Supervielle has the ownership and business background. Our Argentina market report for 16 November covers the trading day, and more is in our Argentina coverage.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a platform where traders stake real money, lists a market on Argentina’s 12-month consumer price inflation to December 2026, to be reported by INDEC, the national statistics office. As of 3:27 a.m. ET on 18 November 2026, it prices 30% to 34.9% at 94.2%, 25% to 29.9% at 2.4%, and 35% to 39.9% at 1.4%; US$101,037 has been traded across all outcomes. These prices are bets, not polls. Supervielle said lower inflation cut its income from inflation-linked loans and securities this quarter. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What We Could Not Confirm

Analyst forecasts for the quarter differ between data providers, so we do not say whether the result beat or missed expectations. The bank plans to present its five-year strategy at its Supervielle Day on 23 November, and the release gives no margin outlook for the fourth quarter.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Grupo Supervielle make in Q3 2026?

Attributable net income was AR$6.8 billion (about US$4.4 million), down from AR$13.6 billion in the second quarter. A year earlier it lost AR$67.0 billion. Return on equity was 2.2%.

Why did Supervielle’s profit fall?

Net financial income dropped 22.4% from the second quarter to AR$241.8 billion as a temporary interest gap closed. Lower inflation also reduced income on inflation-linked loans and bonds.

Is Supervielle lending more?

Yes. Net loans grew 1.3% after inflation in the third quarter, and total loans rose 3.7% in September, according to the bank. Commercial loans rose 4.2%, while retail loans fell 5.1%.

How risky is Supervielle’s loan book?

Overdue loans were 5.4% of the total, about 2 points below the industry. Its core capital ratio, CET1, was 13.5%, though commercial loans showed higher delinquency.