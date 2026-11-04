Kyalami 24 Hour Race 2027 Guide

SOUTH AFRICA · SPORTS GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Michelin 24H Kyalami, Friday, 8 January 2027, to Sunday, 10 January 2027, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Midrand, near Johannesburg.

Why it matters The first 24H Series race in Africa, moved from Dubai because of Middle East uncertainty.

The numbers Race start 13:00 local on Saturday, 9 January 2027 (6 a.m. Eastern); Fan Village from ZAR 250 (about US$15).

What to watch A series page shows 12:00, the seller shows 13:00; no US broadcaster is confirmed.

What it means for you US fans can follow overnight; South Africa is Level 2, so avoid night driving.

Africa’s first 24H Series endurance race fills a January weekend at Kyalami, near Johannesburg. Tickets are on sale, but the start time and the US viewing plan are not fully confirmed.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guides story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Why the Kyalami 24 Hour Race Matters

The Kyalami 24 Hour Race, officially the Michelin 24H Kyalami, runs from Friday, 8 January 2027, to Sunday, 10 January 2027. The main race starts on Saturday, 9 January 2027, and runs through the night.

It is the opening round of the Michelin 24H Series, run by the Dutch organiser Creventic. It is the first time the series races in Africa.

The round was meant for Dubai and moved to South Africa because of uncertainty in the Middle East. Organisers cited the effect of Gulf instability on logistics, transport and operating costs.

Kyalami is a famous circuit that once hosted the South African Formula 1 Grand Prix. Its last premium international endurance race was the Kyalami 9 Hour in 2023.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Who Races

Cars from several classes race on the track at the same time, and each class has its own winner. The best-known classes are GT3 supercars and one-make cars such as the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992).

The GT3 field includes cars from Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Professional drivers share cars with FIA-licensed amateurs known as gentleman drivers.

The series website posted an early entry of 37 cars on 2 November 2026. A full entry list had not been published when this guide was written.

The first teams confirmed include Into Africa Racing from South Africa, ARC Bratislava and Continental Racing by Simpson Motorsport. More are expected to be named before the race.

Schedule and Start Time

South Africa is 7 hours ahead of New York in January. All times below are the ticket seller’s local times, followed by Eastern time.

On Friday, 8 January 2027, free practice runs from 10:30 to 12:30, or 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Eastern. Qualifying follows from 14:00 to 16:30, which is 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The pit walk is from 17:15 to 18:00, or 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Night practice runs from 19:30 to 21:00, which is 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday, 9 January 2027, the driver parade is from 10:45 to 11:30 and the grid walk is at 12:00. The race starts at 13:00 local time, which is 6:00 a.m. Eastern.

The chequered flag falls 24 hours later, at 13:00 on Sunday, 10 January 2027, or 6:00 a.m. Eastern. The podium ceremony in the Fan Village is from 13:00 to 14:00 local time.

The ticket seller lists the race start as 13:00 and the grid walk at 12:00. The series homepage shows 12:00 without saying whether that is the grid or the start, so check the final timetable.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets are sold by the booking platform Howler on its official event page, 24hkyalami.howler.co.za. The page lists village access, grandstand, hospitality, camping and add-on options.

Fan Village entry costs ZAR 250 (about US$15) for Friday and ZAR 480 (about US$29) for Saturday and Sunday. A full weekend is ZAR 630 (about US$38), and Sunday alone is ZAR 400 (about US$24).

Grandstand costs ZAR 375 (about US$23) for Friday and ZAR 750 (about US$46) for Saturday and Sunday. The weekend is ZAR 1,000 (about US$61), includes Fan Village access, and seats are limited.

Children under 12 enter the Fan Village free with a Saturday and Sunday ticket, when accompanied by an adult. Grandstand, hospitality and add-on tickets are excluded and must be bought at full price.

The pit walk, the driver autograph session and the grid walk are separate add-ons, subject to availability. Saturday and Sunday ticket holders may also stay overnight at the circuit.

Kyalami Camp, the Kyalami Club or Grid Club weekend package and the Sunset Deck went on sale on 16 October 2026. Their prices were not visible in the sources checked.

Campers may bring gazebos, cooler boxes, food and drinks into the camping area, but not into the Fan Village. Check the Howler page for the full camping rules.

Buy only on the Howler page or through channels the organiser names. Fake tickets circulate for big events, so avoid strangers selling passes.

The prices above match two independent published ticket lists, but the Howler page showed no amounts when read. Rates used: European Central Bank reference rates of 4 November 2026 (ZAR 16.46 per US$1).

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

How to Watch in the US

No US broadcaster for the Kyalami race had been confirmed in the sources checked on 4 November 2026. The 24H Series website links to a YouTube live stream and a live timing page.

Its Where to Watch page did not say which broadcasts cover Kyalami. Earlier races in the series, such as the Dubai round in January 2025, were streamed on YouTube.

For Americans, the race runs from 6 a.m. Eastern on Saturday to 6 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, if the 13:00 start holds. The night laps fall in the US afternoon and evening.

Getting to Kyalami

The circuit is at the corner of the R55 and Allandale Road in Kyalami, Midrand, between Johannesburg and Pretoria. OR Tambo International Airport is the main international gateway for the region.

No shuttle or park-and-ride service had been published for the event. Ask the organiser or the Howler page about parking and gate times before race day.

Book a ride in advance and agree a pick-up point, because late-night demand after the race may be high. If you rent a car, plan your arrival and departure for daylight.

The State Department tells travellers to avoid driving outside metropolitan areas at night, citing animals, broken-down vehicles and crime. It also warns of smash-and-grab attacks on vehicles in big-city areas, especially after dark.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department rates South Africa Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, in an advisory issued on 27 May 2025. It warns of robbery, carjacking, mugging and kidnapping of foreigners, and of sudden protests that disrupt transport.

The US Consulate General in Johannesburg is at 1 Sandton Drive in Sandton, with a main line of +27 11 290 3000. The police and general emergency number in South Africa is 10111.

US citizens need no visa for stays of up to 90 days, but the passport needs two consecutive blank visa pages. Check the Department of Home Affairs for current passport rules before you fly.

Keep phones and cameras out of sight on the road and in car parks. Do not leave bags visible in a parked car, and use hotel or app-booked transport at night.

Beyond the ticket prices, no cost for flights, hotels, camping or hospitality had been confirmed for this guide. Budget after the seller and the circuit publish their final prices and fees.

What It Means for You

For a US motorsport fan, the Kyalami 24 Hour Race is a rare African endurance round at a low ticket price. A weekend Fan Village pass costs about US$38 at the published price.

Check the Howler page and the series website for the final timetable before you book flights. Do not rely on one start time until the organiser confirms it.

If you cannot travel, plan to follow the race on the series stream during the US evening and overnight. Read the State Department advisory again shortly before you fly, because levels can change.

What Is Not Known

The seller and a local listing give a 13:00 start, while the series homepage shows 12:00 without a label. No US broadcaster or official stream plan for Kyalami had been named.

Prices for hospitality, camping and add-ons were not visible, and live ticket availability was not checked. The full entry list and the final class split are also unpublished.

Transport, parking and shuttle plans have not been published. The State Department advisory dates from May 2025, so check it for newer advice.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Kyalami 24 Hour Race?

It runs from Friday, 8 January 2027, to Sunday, 10 January 2027. The ticket seller lists the race start as 13:00 local time on Saturday, 9 January 2027, which is 6 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I buy Kyalami 24 Hour Race tickets?

Tickets are sold on the official Howler event page. Fan Village entry starts at ZAR 250 (about US$15) for Friday.

How can I watch the Kyalami 24 Hour Race in the US?

No US broadcaster has been confirmed. The series website links to a YouTube live stream and a live timing page.

Is Kyalami safe for US visitors?

The State Department rates South Africa Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution. Avoid night driving outside cities and use pre-booked rides after the race.

Sources: Howler, official ticket page and timetable for the Michelin 24H Kyalami; 24H Series and Creventic, official series website; US State Department, South Africa travel advisory; US State Department, South Africa country information; European Central Bank, reference exchange rates, 4 November 2026.