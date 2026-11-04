Comoros and Its Neighbours in the Indian Ocean

COMOROS · NEIGHBOURHOOD

Key Facts What is happening Comoros, an island nation of about 883,000 people, sits in the Mozambique Channel, with French-run Mayotte 246 km away, Mozambique’s coast 329 km away and Madagascar’s coast 556 km away.

Why it matters The Comorian constitution names Mayotte as one of its four islands, yet Mayotte is a French department, so migration, visas and sovereignty keep Paris and Moroni in a long dispute.

The numbers As of 2025 Comoros had 882,847 people and a US$1.81 billion economy, while Mayotte counted 323,153 residents on 1 January 2026 and Comoros faces a high risk of debt distress.

Who is who President Azali Assoumani won a third term in January 2024, his party holds a majority in the National Assembly since January 2025, and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa chairs SADC.

What to watch Watch the Indian Ocean Island Games due in Comoros in 2027, any Paris and Moroni deal on Mayotte migration, and how Madagascar’s military-led transition shapes regional diplomacy.

What it means for you The State Department’s Comoros page advises increased caution, and the nearest US embassy, in Madagascar, cannot give emergency consular help in Comoros, so US travellers should plan ahead.

Comoros has few land neighbours and many sea ones. Its closest ties run to Mayotte, Madagascar, Mozambique and Tanzania, and through four regional clubs.

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Comoros neighbours are close by sea: French-run Mayotte lies about 246 km from the capital, Moroni, and Madagascar’s coast about 556 km. The country has no land border, so every neighbour is reached across the Mozambique Channel.

Its closest ties therefore run through migration, money sent home, regional clubs and one disputed island. This guide sets out who sits where and what each tie means in November 2026.

More coverage sits on the Rio Times Comoros page and in the Eastern Africa section. Figures carry their dates, and no local-currency amounts are used.

Comoros Neighbours at a Glance

Distances below are straight-line estimates from Moroni to each place’s main town. Population and economic figures come from the World Bank, the French statistics office and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Moheli (Mwali), Comoros: about 83 km away, between Grande Comore and Anjouan; one of the three islands that Comoros governs.

about 83 km away, between Grande Comore and Anjouan; one of the three islands that Comoros governs. Anjouan (Ndzuwani), Comoros: about 135 km away; its main town and port is Mutsamudu.

about 135 km away; its main town and port is Mutsamudu. Mayotte (Maore), France: about 246 km away; a French department that held 323,153 residents on 1 January 2026.

about 246 km away; a French department that held 323,153 residents on 1 January 2026. Mozambique: about 329 km to the coast at Pemba; like Comoros it is a member of SADC.

about 329 km to the coast at Pemba; like Comoros it is a member of SADC. Madagascar: about 556 km to Mahajanga and 922 km to Antananarivo; it shares SADC, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Indian Ocean Commission with Comoros.

about 556 km to Mahajanga and 922 km to Antananarivo; it shares SADC, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Indian Ocean Commission with Comoros. Tanzania: about 704 km to Dar es Salaam; also a SADC member.

about 704 km to Dar es Salaam; also a SADC member. Seychelles: about 1,555 km away; a member of the Indian Ocean Commission and SADC.

about 1,555 km away; a member of the Indian Ocean Commission and SADC. Reunion (France): about 1,652 km away; a French overseas department that sits in the Indian Ocean Commission through France.

about 1,652 km away; a French overseas department that sits in the Indian Ocean Commission through France. Mauritius: about 1,788 km away; another member of the Indian Ocean Commission and SADC.

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A Small Archipelago in the Mozambique Channel

The Union of the Comoros had 882,847 people in 2025, the World Bank estimates, on islands covering 2,238 square kilometres. It became independent on 6 July 1975, and the SADC profile lists French and Arabic as its official languages.

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The population grew 1.9% in 2025 and 36.9% of people were under 15, World Bank data show. About 34% lived in towns, and life expectancy was 67 years in 2024.

The economy was worth about US$1.81 billion in 2025, or US$2,056 per person, with real growth of 3.8%. For 2026 the World Bank estimates growth of 3.2% and inflation of 6.1%, after higher energy and food import costs.

President Azali Assoumani won a third term in January 2024. His party, the Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros, won an absolute majority in January 2025.

Mayotte, the Neighbour Inside Comorian Law

Mayotte is the fourth island of the archipelago, and the issue that most divides Comoros and its largest outside partner, France. Article 1 of the Comorian constitution lists Maore (Mayotte) beside Mwali, Ndzuwani and Ngazidja as islands of the Union.

In practice France governs Mayotte as a department, and its statistics office, INSEE, counted 323,153 residents on 1 January 2026. That is 26% more than in September 2017, and INSEE says the population has doubled since 2002.

INSEE says the growth since 2017 came entirely from births exceeding deaths, and that arrivals from abroad still outnumber departures. The part of the release read does not state nationalities, so the share who came from Comoros is not confirmed.

A short sea crossing joins Anjouan to a French territory, which is why Mayotte matters to Paris. Every visa and border rule on Mayotte is felt on the Comorian islands.

Madagascar, Mozambique and Tanzania

These three are the neighbours Comoros shares a club with. All are in SADC, whose chair at its summit of 21 October 2026 was South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

Madagascar is also in the Indian Ocean Commission and COMESA with Comoros. The African Union suspended Madagascar in October 2025 after a military takeover, and its current status is unconfirmed.

Mozambique and Tanzania lie across the channel on the African mainland. SADC treats both as full members alongside Comoros, which joined in August 2017 and became a full member in August 2018.

Bilateral trade figures with these three could not be confirmed at a primary source, so none are given here. Total imports rose 26.4% in the first quarter of 2026, the World Bank says, driven by energy and equipment.

Regional Clubs and Where Comoros Fits

The Indian Ocean Commission is an intergovernmental body of five member states, which the commission names on its website. It links Comoros with Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and France, through Reunion.

SADC gives Comoros a seat with the mainland economies of southern Africa, and COMESA lists it among its member states. The constitution’s preamble also commits Comoros to the African Union charter and the Pact of the League of Arab States.

That mix is unusual: an Arab League state, a Franc Zone currency user and a southern African bloc member in one country. It lets Comoros talk to Paris, the Gulf and Pretoria, though it rarely leads any of them.

Money, Trade and Migration

Comoros lives on imports and remittances, the money that migrants send home. The World Bank says remittances grew 13.5% in January to April 2026, and trade taxes make up about 60% of domestic revenue.

Reserves stood at US$395 million, or 9.4 months of imports, in 2026. Public debt was 27.2% of GDP in 2025, but a January 2026 joint IMF and World Bank analysis sees high debt risk.

Money also flows through families split between islands and abroad. The size of the Comorian diaspora and its share of remittances could not be confirmed here.

Growth is expected to recover to 4% in 2027, the World Bank says, helped by tourism from the Indian Ocean Island Games. The Games are the region’s multi-sport festival, and Comoros is due to host in 2027.

Where Comoros Leads and Where It Follows

Comoros leads on one regional stage in 2027, when it is due to host the Island Games. The World Bank notes new hotels and airport and road works in 2026.

It follows in most other places. SADC policy is set by larger members such as South Africa, and fuel and food come from abroad.

Its sharpest voice is on Mayotte, where it says the island belongs to the archipelago. That claim is written into its constitution, yet France continues to run Mayotte, so the dispute is stable but unresolved.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States has no embassy in Moroni. The State Department’s Comoros page says the US embassy in Antananarivo, Madagascar, cannot provide emergency consular services to Americans in Comoros.

The same page advises increased caution because of crime and civil unrest, and notes that protests, mostly in Moroni, have turned violent. Check the current advisory before booking, as its issue date could not be confirmed.

For investors, the market is tiny: a US$1.81 billion economy with a high risk of debt distress. Regional developments, including Mayotte and Madagascar, matter more to Paris than to Washington.

AGOA, the African Growth and Opportunity Act that gives eligible African goods duty-free entry, may affect Comorian exports. Whether Comoros is eligible and whether the programme is in force is unconfirmed.

What Is Not Known

How many Mayotte residents come from Comoros, because INSEE’s first census release does not give nationality.

How many Mayotte residents come from Comoros, because INSEE’s first census release does not give nationality. Whether the African Union’s suspension of Madagascar has been lifted, and what Madagascar’s military-led transition means for the Indian Ocean Commission.

Whether the African Union’s suspension of Madagascar has been lifted, and what Madagascar’s military-led transition means for the Indian Ocean Commission. Comoros’s trade with Madagascar, Mozambique and Tanzania, which could not be confirmed at a primary source.

Comoros’s trade with Madagascar, Mozambique and Tanzania, which could not be confirmed at a primary source. Who currently chairs the Indian Ocean Commission, which its public pages did not state.

Who currently chairs the Indian Ocean Commission, which its public pages did not state. The size of the Comorian diaspora in France and its share of remittances.

The size of the Comorian diaspora in France and its share of remittances. Whether Comoros is AGOA-eligible today and which US tariff rate applies to its goods.

Whether Comoros is AGOA-eligible today and which US tariff rate applies to its goods. The issue date and level of the current State Department advisory, because the official page was only partly readable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are neighbours of Comoros?

Comoros has no land border. The nearest places are French-run Mayotte (about 246 km), Mozambique’s coast (about 329 km) and Madagascar’s coast (about 556 km).

Is Mayotte part of Comoros?

The Comorian constitution lists Mayotte as one of four islands of the Union. France governs it as a department, and INSEE counted 323,153 residents there on 1 January 2026.

Is Comoros part of Africa?

Yes, it is an island nation off Africa’s east coast and belongs to SADC and COMESA. It also sits in the Indian Ocean Commission with Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and France.

How many people live in Comoros?

The World Bank estimates 882,847 people in 2025, growing 1.9% a year. About 34% lived in towns and 36.9% were under 15.

Is it safe for Americans to visit Comoros?

The State Department’s Comoros page advises increased caution because of crime and civil unrest. The US embassy in Madagascar cannot give emergency consular help there, so check the current advisory.

What is the Indian Ocean Commission?

It is an intergovernmental body of five member states that works on sea safety, fisheries, health and the environment. Its members are Comoros, France (Reunion), Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Sources: World Bank, World Development Indicators for Comoros; World Bank, Comoros overview (2026 outlook); INSEE, Mayotte population at 1 January 2026; Constitution of the Union of the Comoros (text); SADC, Comoros member profile; SADC, Extraordinary Summit, 21 October 2026; Indian Ocean Commission; COMESA, member states; US State Department, Comoros; Related reading: Madagascar in the Indian Ocean; Related reading: Comoros solar plants; Related reading: Hoani fuel depot (all accessed 4 November 2026).