Badshah Nairobi Show Listed for 11 December 2026

KENYA · MUSIC

Key Facts When Friday, 11 December 2026, 6:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. local time, per the ticket listing.

Where Sarit Centre Expo, Nairobi; the listing gives map coordinates but no street address.

Tickets Ticketsasa, a Kenyan ticket seller, lists the show; the listed host is Ranee Production.

Prices Early Bird Arena/Golden Circle KES 5,000 (about US$38); sale closes Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Not confirmed No artist, venue or organiser announcement found; only the ticket listing carries this show.

A ticket seller lists Badshah, an Indian rapper, at Sarit Centre Expo in Nairobi on Friday, 11 December 2026. The artist has not announced the show, so this guide sets out what is confirmed.

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A Kenyan ticket seller lists Badshah Live in Kenya, One Voice Edition, at Sarit Centre Expo in Nairobi on 11 December 2026. The listing gives a running time of 6:00 in the evening to 11:55 at night.

Tickets are listed on Ticketsasa, a Kenyan ticket seller, and the only listed ticket costs KES 5,000 (about US$38). The artist, the venue and the organiser have not confirmed the show.

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In Plain English

Badshah: an Indian rapper, named as the headline act in the title of the listing.

an Indian rapper, named as the headline act in the title of the listing. Sarit Centre Expo: an exhibition and events hall linked to the Sarit Centre shopping complex in Nairobi.

an exhibition and events hall linked to the Sarit Centre shopping complex in Nairobi. Ticketsasa: a Kenyan online ticket seller that lists this show.

a Kenyan online ticket seller that lists this show. Early bird: a lower price offered until a set closing date.

a lower price offered until a set closing date. ETA: the electronic travel authorisation that visitors to Kenya must obtain online before they fly.

What the Show Is

The show is billed as Badshah Live in Kenya, One Voice Edition. The listing names Ranee Production as the host of the event.

The listing has no description and no list of other performers. It names Badshah only in the title of the show.

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The organiser has published no attendance figure and no cap on tickets. The early bird tier is marked limited on the listing.

The Date, the Time and the Venue

The listing gives Friday, 11 December 2026, with a start at 6:00 in the evening and a finish at 11:55 at night. Kenya time is eight hours ahead of New York in December.

So the event window is 10:00 in the morning to 3:55 in the afternoon in New York. The listing does not say when doors open or when Badshah will be on stage.

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The venue is Sarit Centre Expo in Nairobi, and the listing gives map coordinates rather than a street address. Those coordinates fall in Westlands, a busy commercial and nightlife district of the capital.

The next day, Saturday, 12 December 2026, is Jamhuri Day, a Kenyan public holiday under the Public Holidays Act. Many offices and banks close that day, so plan your trip home around it.

Tickets and Prices

The listing shows one ticket, Early Bird Arena/Golden Circle, at KES 5,000 (about US$38). It is marked limited, and its sale closes at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

The page shows a Book Now button, but it does not say how many early bird tickets remain. It lists no later price tier, so what a ticket costs after 10 November is not confirmed.

Buyers must accept the seller’s privacy policy and terms before booking. The listing shows no refund policy and no age limit, so ask the seller before you pay.

Conversions use the Central Bank of Kenya rate of 4 November 2026, which was KES 129.95 per US$1. Check the live rate before you pay, because card fees and rates change.

Getting to the Show and Around Nairobi

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is the main entry point for overseas visitors to Nairobi. Book your hotel and your ride to the venue in advance, and use a registered ride-hail or hotel car.

The State Department says demonstrations can block key intersections and cause widespread traffic jams. It adds that traffic moves on the left and that night travel between cities should be avoided.

The department also says US government staff may not use matatus, the shared minibuses, or boda bodas, the motorcycle taxis. Visitors should weigh the same risks when they choose how to travel.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The State Department says all visitors need an electronic travel authorisation before they enter Kenya. It also lists a passport with at least two blank pages and six months of validity.

Proof of yellow fever vaccination is required if you arrive from a country where the disease is endemic. The department strongly recommends insurance that covers medical evacuation, because good care is mostly in the big cities.

The department’s advisory for Kenya cites crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping. It names the Nairobi neighbourhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera as areas where it advises Americans to reconsider travel.

The advisory has been revised recently, so read the current level on the department’s Kenya page before you book. The Rio Times guide linked below tracks the changes.

Check the latest Kenyan Ministry of Health and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notices before you travel. The Rio Times health guide is linked below.

The emergency numbers in Kenya are 999, 112 or 911. The US Embassy in Nairobi is on United Nations Avenue in Gigiri, and its main number is +254 20 363 6451.

What It Means for You

If you want to go, treat the show as unconfirmed until the artist or the organiser announces it. Do not book flights or hotels that you cannot cancel.

If you live in Nairobi and want the early bird price of about US$38, buy only through the listed seller. The early bird sale closes on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

If you watch from abroad, no stream or broadcast has been announced for the show. Do not pay anyone who offers a stream, because nothing official has been published.

What Is Not Known

The doors time, the set times, the support acts and any ticket tier after the early bird are not published. The seller’s page also shows no refund policy and no age limit.

The artist’s website and tour listing show no Nairobi date, and the venue’s events page lists no show on 4 November 2026. Wait for an announcement before you pay for flights.

What Comes Next

The early bird closes on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, and the show follows on Friday, 11 December 2026. Jamhuri Day is the next morning, on Saturday, 12 December 2026.

The Rio Times Kenya holidays guide sets out the December closures. Check it before you plan travel around the Jamhuri Day weekend.

Connected Coverage

Start with the Rio Times Kenya news and guides and the Nairobi city guide. Both help you plan the days around the show.

For entry rules, read Kenya Makes US Visitors Buy US$44 Insurance and Kenya Travel Advisory Guide. For the health picture, read Kenya Ebola Quarantine Release Sunday and What Happens Next.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Badshah concert in Nairobi confirmed?

A ticket seller lists it for Friday, 11 December 2026, at Sarit Centre Expo in Nairobi, from 6:00 in the evening. The artist has not announced it, and the listing gives no doors time.

How much are tickets and where do I buy them?

Ticketsasa lists an Early Bird Arena/Golden Circle ticket at KES 5,000 (about US$38), on sale until Tuesday, 10 November 2026. No later price tier is published.

Do US citizens need a visa and is Nairobi safe for the show?

US citizens need a Kenyan electronic travel authorisation before they fly. The State Department cites crime, terrorism, unrest and kidnapping, so read its current Kenya advisory first.

Sources: Ticketsasa, Badshah Live in Kenya, One Voice Edition listing; Ticketsasa, upcoming events; Badshah, official website; US State Department, Kenya travel advisory; US State Department, Kenya country information; Kenya Directorate of Immigration Services, ETA portal; Central Bank of Kenya, exchange rates (all accessed 4 November 2026).