USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Photo: David Daniel Turner, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Washington — Democratic wave · veto defiance Texas — safe seats · lost ground Iran — war blamed · vote read Ottawa — wary hope · tariff realism

The temper of the United States on Wednesday is that of an electorate that has just said no, with CBS News reporting on 4 November that roughly three-quarters of exit-poll voters were dissatisfied with the country’s direction and that economic concerns and tariffs drove the Democratic vote. Canada watches with a wary hope that expects little, because The Logic reported on 29 October that 44% of Canadians thought a Democratic Congress would improve relations while 34% expected no change.

The register is courteous on the surface and combative beneath it, since CBS News said on 4 November that Trump congratulated the Democrats and said he looked forward to working with them, and that Schumer promised “Relief is on the way”. Each side is speaking to its own base first, and the language of mandate and obstruction is already being prepared.

The through-line is that a public angry about prices and war has handed Democrats leverage, yet the president still holds the instruments that matter most for trade. MS NOW noted on 4 November that Democrats gain subpoena power and spending leverage but remain bound by the 60-vote filibuster, and Global News said on 4 November that Trump keeps his executive tariff authority.

Key Facts —Senate. Democrats reached the 51 seats needed for control, from a 53–47 Republican start. —House. Democrats secured at least 250 seats; 218 are needed for a majority. —Approval. Trump’s approval stood at 38% in exit polls on 3 November. —Texas. James Talarico’s Senate win is the first Democratic Senate win in Texas since 1988. —Rates. The Federal Reserve held its target range at 3.75% to 4.00% on 28 October, by 10 votes to 2.

Washington: A Rebuke Delivered Over Prices And War

CBS News reported on 4 November that Republican operatives called the night “biblically bad”, which shows how far the party’s own professionals felt the ground move beneath them. The day itself carried strains, since the same outlet said some North Carolina precincts extended voting hours after Election Day interruptions, and Pope Leo had already become the first pope to vote in a US election, by mail ballot reported on 30 October.

Voters punished the governing party for living costs and a foreign war at once, and Schumer and Jeffries, who CBS News said is positioned to become Speaker, now own the expectation of relief. For a US reader, the question is whether a party that campaigned on prices can turn subpoena power into lower costs, because impatience is the mood that just reshaped the Senate map.

Kansas And Beyond: Safe Seats Stop Feeling Safe

CBS News said on 4 November that Adam Hamilton’s win over Roger Marshall makes him the first Democratic senator from Kansas since 1932, while Sherrod Brown beat Jon Husted in Ohio and Roy Cooper beat Michael Whatley in North Carolina. Maine and Michigan also moved, with Troy Jackson defeating Susan Collins and Abdul El-Sayed defeating Mike Rogers, according to the same report.

CBS News also reported that Democrats took governorships in Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa, including Gina Hinojosa over Greg Abbott and Amy Acton over Vivek Ramaswamy, while Byron Donalds held Florida for Republicans. The pattern reads as a wave with a few dry spots, and for a US reader it suggests the mood of rejection is national, with Florida the clearest exception.

The White House: Defiance With A Handshake

Trump told CBS News on 4 November that he holds the ultimate power of the veto, a reminder that he sees himself as the check on the new Congress even as he congratulated its leaders. White House officials chose the word “defiant” for their mood and said he “was not on the ballot”, which signals a presidency preparing to fight on trade and war rather than recalibrate.

CBS News reported that Thune said Senate Republicans will not “stand idly by”, so the party’s leaders are already drawing lines. Elon Musk, who spent hundreds of millions backing Republicans, posted that “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now”, and a US reader may take the joke as a sign that the donors behind the coalition are less certain than its leaders sound.

Tehran: An American Vote Read As A Verdict On The War

CBS News reported on 4 November that Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, linked the American result to anti-war sentiment. A US ballot is therefore being read in Tehran as a referendum on the conflict, and leaders on both sides have a motive to claim it as proof.

Trump’s own admission to CBS News that the war’s economic effects hurt Republicans lends that reading some support at home as well as abroad. For a US reader, the risk is that each government now interprets the result to suit itself, and that rhetoric hardens before anyone has said what comes next.

Ottawa: Hope Without Illusions About Tariffs

The Logic reported on 29 October that former US ambassador David Cohen said Canadians are “fooling themselves” if they expect a dramatic shift, while Doug Ford said the relationship “has changed permanently”. Global News added on 4 November that a Democratic sweep would likely bring little tariff relief, which explains why Canadian hope arrives already lowered.

Carney’s line has been restraint before the vote, with CTV reporting on 29 September that he had no plans to add trade pressure before the midterms and the Boston Globe reporting on 23 October that he dismissed US accusations of Canadian election interference. A New Jersey food importer has sued over the 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, WCAX reported on 21 October, so for a US reader the pressure on those tariffs may come from courts and importers as much as from Ottawa.

What This Means From Latin America

Global News said on 4 November that Trump keeps his executive tariff authority, and Mexican exporters operating under CUSMA should read that as a sign that tariff relief depends on the White House more than on Congress. Whatever Ottawa settles, if anything, is likely to be studied in Mexico City as a template, since Canada faces the 50% tariffs that WCAX described on 21 October.

CBS News reported on 4 November that Trump acknowledged the economic cost of the Iran war to Republicans, a point Latin American oil producers will follow closely. A House with new oversight powers may also turn to migration and tariff measures, and governments across the region will be watching for that shift.

What We Are Watching

Wednesday 4 November, 8:15 a.m. ET: US ADP Employment Change — forecast 69,000 against 90,000 prior; it is an early read on private hiring as the new political order forms.

— forecast 69,000 against 90,000 prior; it is an early read on private hiring as the new political order forms. Wednesday 4 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: US ISM Services PMI — forecast 54.8 against 54.9 prior; it shows whether the services economy holds under the price pressure voters just protested.

— forecast 54.8 against 54.9 prior; it shows whether the services economy holds under the price pressure voters just protested. Friday 6 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US Non Farm Payrolls — forecast 65,000 against 29,000 prior; it is the first jobs read after the vote.

— forecast 65,000 against 29,000 prior; it is the first jobs read after the vote. Friday 6 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada Unemployment Rate — forecast 6.5% against 6.5% prior; it tests whether the Canadian labour market is absorbing tariff pressure.

— forecast 6.5% against 6.5% prior; it tests whether the Canadian labour market is absorbing tariff pressure. Tuesday 10 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US Inflation Rate — forecast 3.7% against 3.7% prior; prices are what voters said drove their ballot.

— forecast 3.7% against 3.7% prior; prices are what voters said drove their ballot. Wednesday 18 November, 2:00 p.m. ET: FOMC minutes — the Fed publishes the record of its 27 and 28 October meeting, which will show how deep the split behind the 10 to 2 vote ran.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Background: Who Runs Brazil’s Economy in 2026? Key Players.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the US midterms on 3 November?

MS NOW reported on 4 November that Democrats reached the 51 Senate seats needed for control and secured at least 250 House seats. CBS News said about 75 House races were still undecided early on 4 November, with Alaska and Mississippi Senate races open.

What does the result mean for Canada-US trade?

Global News said on 4 November that a Democratic sweep would likely bring little tariff relief because Trump keeps his executive tariff authority. The Logic reported on 29 October that 44% of Canadians expected better relations under a Democratic Congress and 34% expected no change.

How did Trump respond to the result?

CBS News reported on 4 November that Trump congratulated the Democrats, said he looked forward to working with them and noted that he holds the veto. White House officials described their mood as “defiant” and said he “was not on the ballot”.

How did Iran react to the American vote?

CBS News reported on 4 November that Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, linked the election result to anti-war sentiment. Trump also acknowledged to CBS News that the war’s economic effects hurt Republicans.