Sao Tome and Principe and Its Neighbours in Central Africa

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE · NEIGHBOURHOOD

Key Facts What is happening This two-island nation of about 210,000 people fixed its sea borders by treaties in 1999 and 2001.

Why it matters It founded the Central African bloc ECCAS yet keeps a euro-pegged currency and Portuguese-language ties.

The numbers Growth was 1% in 2025, public debt about 54% of output, and US$1 bought about 22 dobras.

Who is who Carlos Vila Nova won a second term in July 2026; provisional results show no parliamentary majority.

What to watch The new government after the September vote, the IMF third review and fuel cargoes.

What it means for you US travel advice is Level 1, and islanders face no US entry limit, unlike four neighbours.

A two-island country shares sea borders, a regional club and a debt list with its neighbours. This guide shows how, as of November 2026.

Sao Tome and Principe neighbours are few and mostly across water: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Cameroon and Angola. The country is a two-island state, so its borders are lines at sea.

This guide explains those sea borders, the regional clubs and the money and fuel that tie the islands to their neighbours. Every figure carries its date, and US$ comes first.

For the country itself, read the Rio Times guide to Sao Tome and Principe. The wider region is on the Central Africa page.

Sao Tome and Principe Neighbours on the Map

The country is an archipelago in the Gulf of Guinea with a land area of 1,001 square kilometres, its statistics institute says. The two main islands are São Tomé and Príncipe, and the equator crosses the islet of Ilhéu das Rolas.

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The nearest mainland coast is Gabon’s, and the islands of Equatorial Guinea lie in the same part of the gulf. Nigeria and Cameroon sit to the north and Angola further south.

The national statistics institute (INE) counted 209,607 people in the provisional results of the 2024 census, 99,820 men and 109,787 women. The IMF country page lists 0.245 million people, so the two figures differ.

One US dollar bought about 22 dobras at the central bank on 4 November 2026 (buying 21.92, selling 22.24). The euro stood at 24.5 dobras that day, or about US$1.11.

Sea Borders and Shared Oil

A law of 23 March 1998 set the territorial sea and exclusive economic zone, where a state controls fishing and energy. The law was deposited with the United Nations on 7 May 1998.

Three treaties then fixed the lines with neighbours, the United Nations ocean law division lists. The treaty on the maritime boundary with Equatorial Guinea was signed on 26 June 1999.

A treaty with Nigeria on joint development of petroleum and other resources in shared areas followed on 21 February 2001. Joint development means two states manage and share an area instead of drawing a line.

The agreement on the maritime border with Gabon was signed on 26 April 2001. All three deals were therefore signed within about two years.

Oil income is still small. The IMF puts the National Oil Account, a savings pot, at US$19.6 million in 2024 and US$21.0 million in 2025.

The IMF projects US$22.8 million in the account in 2026. Licence terms and revenue shares in the Nigerian zone were not confirmed at a primary source for this guide.

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ECCAS, the Central African Club

ECCAS, the Economic Community of Central African States, was founded by a treaty signed in Libreville, Gabon, on Tuesday, 18 October 1983. The African Union lists Sao Tome and Principe as a founder.

Angola was an observer until 1999 and then became a full member, the African Union says. ECCAS lists 11 members, among them Gabon, Cameroon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and Rwanda.

A revised treaty was adopted on 18 December 2019 and took effect on 28 August 2020. ECCAS marked its 43rd anniversary in Libreville on Monday, 19 October 2026.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of Equatorial Guinea, is acting chair of the heads of state. Ezéchiel Nibigira is president of the Commission, the bloc’s secretariat.

Nibigira named low trade between members, weak infrastructure and barriers to free movement as obstacles. He also cited insecurity and financing, and the Commission is drafting a vision to 2050.

CEMAC, the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa, is a smaller club of six states, seated in Bangui. They are Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Central African Republic and Chad, and not Sao Tome and Principe.

A Euro Peg and a Portuguese Link

The country keeps its own currency, the dobra, tied to the euro at 24.5 per euro (about US$1.11), the central bank shows. The IMF says the peg continues to serve the country well in anchoring monetary policy.

The CPLP, the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, has nine member states, including Angola, Brazil, Portugal and Sao Tome and Principe. Angola is therefore both an ECCAS and a CPLP partner of the islands.

Portugal is the main European link. The IMF lists a Portuguese budget support loan of US$14.7 million in 2025 and notes more young people emigrating to Portugal.

About 6% of the population emigrated between 2019 and 2024, according to the IMF. It expects emigration to raise remittances over time.

Neighbours as Creditors and Donors

Three neighbours and partners are owed money. Official external arrears total US$10.8 million, or 1.3% of output, owed to Angola, Brazil and Equatorial Guinea, the IMF reports.

The IMF also names a debt of the state fuel importer ENCO to Sonangol, the Angolan state oil company. Those creditors consented to IMF financing for the country.

The IMF counts about US$15.6 million of grants in 2025 from the Nigeria Trust Fund, which sits inside the African Development Bank. China gives US$4.0 million a year in grants.

The IMF’s table also shows 2025 payments of US$40.3 million from the World Bank and US$18.3 million from the African Development Bank. The European Union paid US$4.1 million, and total disbursements were US$102.6 million.

The IMF approved a lending programme, an Extended Credit Facility, on 19 December 2024. On Friday, 19 December 2025 its Board completed the second review, added 12 months and raised access to 155% of quota.

About US$13.7 million had been paid out by then. An IMF mission held talks from 26 March to 8 April 2026 for the third review and said most targets were met.

Fuel, Power and the Shipping Lifeline

The IMF says the country receives only eight fuel shipments a year. Credit from commercial banks for fuel imports to ENCO is guaranteed and serviced by the government.

A key supplier stopped providing fuel on credit in early 2023, the IMF says. The government now finances about two thirds of fuel imports.

In April 2026 the IMF described a protracted energy crisis, with electricity shortages that persist. It urged faster energy reforms, including restructuring of the public utility.

Higher world oil prices and the war in the Middle East are expected to hurt growth and inflation, the IMF says. Growth was 1% in 2025, and the IMF country page projects 3.4% for 2026.

Public debt was an estimated 54.0% of output in 2025, and the IMF projects 47.7% in 2026. Gross reserves were an estimated US$60.0 million in 2025.

For the human side of the fuel gap, see the report on fuel returning after 15 days. The Equatorial Guinea neighbours guide covers the nearest oil neighbour.

Where Sao Tome and Principe Leads and Follows

The country moved early on borders. It signed all three sea boundary or joint development treaties within 1999 and 2001, according to the United Nations files.

It also sits among the founders of ECCAS, 16 years before Angola became a full member. Its small size, at 1,001 square kilometres, gives it a vote but little weight.

It follows its neighbours on money and energy. It anchors its currency to the euro, relies on a few fuel cargoes and borrows from a handful of lenders.

Larger neighbours shape the gulf, as the Gabon neighbourhood guide shows. Its own border treaty with Gabon dates from 26 April 2001.

What It Means for US Readers

The US State Department rates travel at Level 1, exercise normal precautions, in an advisory reissued on 25 September 2024. US citizens are directed to the US Embassy in Luanda, Angola.

A US proclamation of 16 December 2025 limits entry from listed countries from 1 January 2026, but not Sao Tome and Principe. Equatorial Guinea faces a full suspension that continues from earlier proclamations.

Angola, Gabon and Nigeria face partial limits on immigrant and several visitor visas. Islanders therefore face fewer US entry limits than Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Gabon and Nigeria.

The IMF says the country exports very little to the United States. US investors have little direct exposure, but US-linked lenders and the IMF shape its budget.

What Is Not Known

Voters re-elected President Carlos Vila Nova on 19 July 2026, and the Constitutional Court confirmed his win with 55.88% on 28 July. In the 27 September parliamentary vote, provisional results gave the opposition Liberation Movement 24 of 55 seats, short of a majority.

The prime minister and cabinet after those elections were not confirmed at a primary source as of 4 November 2026. The IMF met Prime Minister Américo d’Oliveira dos Ramos and President Vila Nova in April 2026, before the vote.

The final census count is not published, so population figures are provisional. Distances between the islands and neighbouring coasts were not checked.

A 2020 plan for a joint exploration zone with Equatorial Guinea was not confirmed at a primary source. Revenue shares and current licences in the Nigerian zone were not found either.

The IMF Board decision on the third review was not found as of 4 November 2026. US tariff rates and trade preferences for the country were not checked.

The IMF reports checked do not name the countries that supply the fuel. No prediction market is shown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the neighbours of Sao Tome and Principe?

Its nearest neighbours are Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, with Nigeria, Cameroon and Angola in the wider region. Borders with Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria were set at sea by treaties of 1999 and 2001.

Is Sao Tome and Principe part of ECCAS?

Yes, it is a founding member of the Economic Community of Central African States, which was created on 18 October 1983. ECCAS now has 11 members.

Does Sao Tome and Principe share its neighbours’ currency?

No, it uses its own currency, the dobra, tied to the euro (about US$1.11). About 22 dobras bought US$1 on 4 November 2026.

Which language club does Sao Tome and Principe belong to?

It belongs to the CPLP, the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries. The CPLP has nine member states, including Angola, Brazil and Portugal.

Can Americans travel to Sao Tome and Principe?

The State Department lists Level 1, exercise normal precautions, in an advisory reissued on 25 September 2024. The country is not named in the US entry proclamation of 16 December 2025.

Who lends money to Sao Tome and Principe?

The IMF, the World Bank and the African Development Bank are the main lenders, and Portugal provided a budget loan in 2025. Angola, Brazil and Equatorial Guinea are owed official arrears of US$10.8 million.

Sources: United Nations, Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, state file for Sao Tome and Principe; ECCAS, 43rd anniversary (19 October 2026); African Union, ECCAS profile; CEMAC, about; CPLP; IMF, Country Report 25/347, second review (December 2025); IMF, Country Report 25/228, Article IV and first review (August 2025); IMF, press release 25/438 (19 December 2025); IMF, press release 26/109 (9 April 2026); IMF, country page; National Statistics Institute (INE); Central Bank of Sao Tome and Principe; US State Department, travel advisory; White House, proclamation of 16 December 2025 ; Constitutional Court and national electoral commission announcements (July and September 2026) (all accessed 4 November 2026).