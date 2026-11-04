Bulls vs Bath Rugby in Pretoria on 9 January 2027

SOUTH AFRICA · SPORT

Key Facts When Saturday, 9 January 2027, 5:15 p.m. local time (10:15 a.m. in New York).

Where Loftus Versfeld stadium, Kirkness Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria; Investec Champions Cup, round 3.

Tickets Ticketpro is the only official seller; buyers must log in first.

Prices From ZAR 50 (about US$3); no category prices published; every person needs a ticket.

Not confirmed The US broadcaster and gate opening times are not published.

The Vodacom Bulls, a Pretoria rugby club, host Bath Rugby of England on Saturday, 9 January 2027. This guide covers tickets, the stadium and what US visitors should check before they go.

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The Vodacom Bulls host Bath Rugby at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, 9 January 2027, in the Investec Champions Cup. Kick-off is 5:15 p.m. local time, which is 10:15 a.m. in New York.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketpro, the official seller, from ZAR 50 (about US$3). Every person needs a ticket, and the stadium bans glass, alcohol and strollers.

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In Plain English

Bulls: the Pretoria rugby club, known as the Vodacom Bulls, which plays at Loftus Versfeld.

the Pretoria rugby club, known as the Vodacom Bulls, which plays at Loftus Versfeld. Bath Rugby: an English club from the city of Bath, one of the visiting teams in the competition.

an English club from the city of Bath, one of the visiting teams in the competition. Investec Champions Cup: the top club rugby competition in Europe, which South African clubs also enter.

the top club rugby competition in Europe, which South African clubs also enter. Loftus Versfeld: the Bulls’ home stadium in the Sunnyside suburb of Pretoria.

the Bulls’ home stadium in the Sunnyside suburb of Pretoria. Ticketpro: a South African ticket seller that the Bulls name as their only official outlet.

What the Match Is

The match is a home fixture for the Bulls in round 3 of the 2026-27 Investec Champions Cup. The club’s fixture page lists it as the third of four Champions Cup matches.

The Bulls opened the campaign at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 17 October 2026, and beat Stade Francais Paris 56-20. They then travel to Montpellier in France on Saturday, 12 December 2026.

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After the Bath game the Bulls go to England to face Northampton Saints on Friday, 15 January 2027. The club’s page lists no other Champions Cup fixtures yet.

Bath Rugby is an English club from the city of Bath, and this is its visit to the Bulls’ home ground. The club’s own page and its ticket seller both list the fixture for that date.

Loftus Versfeld and Match Day

Loftus Versfeld is at Kirkness Street in Sunnyside, a suburb near the centre of Pretoria. The seller says seats are assigned, though the stadium may adjust them.

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The ticket page lists wheelchair seating in Blocks T and U of the North Stand. It says disabled parking is available on request through the club.

The ticket rules ban alcohol, weapons, glass, strollers and cooler boxes at the stadium. Photography, video or audio recording requires permission, and parking is at your own risk.

The seller states that no baby passes or free entry will be allowed for any age. Gate opening times are not listed, so arrive early and check the club’s channels in the days before.

Tickets and Prices

The Bulls say tickets are sold only through Ticketpro, and they warn against unofficial resellers. The ticket page says only logged-in users can buy, so create an account first.

The lowest price shown is ZAR 50 (about US$3). The page gives no category breakdown, so the price of a good seat is not confirmed.

Conversions use the European Central Bank reference rates of 4 November 2026, which put US$1 at about ZAR 16.46. Check the live rate before you pay, because card fees and rates change.

The club names Viagogo and GameDaySeats as unofficial resellers that fans should avoid. Buy only on the club’s own ticket page, so that you do not pay for a fake ticket.

How to Watch From the United States

The match kicks off at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, 9 January 2027, and 7:15 a.m. Pacific time. The competition’s own website is the place to look for broadcast details.

The United States broadcaster for this match is not confirmed here. Check again closer to the date, because rights can change from season to season.

Getting There and Getting Around

Pretoria is about 55 km north of Johannesburg, and visitors usually fly into the main Johannesburg airport. Book a hotel transfer or a registered ride-hail service rather than hailing a car on the street.

The match ends at around dusk, so plan your trip back before you go. The State Department says violent crime is more common in the downtown areas of big cities, especially after dark.

The department advises drivers to keep doors locked and windows closed, and to avoid driving outside cities at night. A valid US driver’s licence is accepted for stays under six months, and traffic keeps to the left.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The State Department says US citizens need no visa for visits of 90 days or less. It also says every arrival needs two consecutive completely blank visa pages in the passport.

Travellers who come from or through a yellow fever country must show a vaccination certificate, given at least 10 days before arrival. Check the department’s country page for the current rule before you book.

The department rates South Africa at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because violent crime is common. It lists robbery, carjacking and mugging, and it warns that kidnappers target foreign travellers.

The department also says demonstrations and strikes happen often and can start suddenly. Avoid crowds and protests, and follow the advice of the stadium stewards on match day.

The emergency number for police and emergency services is 10111. The US Embassy in Pretoria offers no consular services, so call the Johannesburg Consulate General on +27 11 290 3000.

What It Means for You

If you want to go, buy through Ticketpro only and book flights that you can change. Allow for the 7-hour time gap with the US East Coast, and arrive in Pretoria at least a day early.

If you watch from home, plan for a 10:15 a.m. start on the East Coast. Check the competition’s website in early January for the US broadcaster.

January is mid-summer in South Africa, so pack sun protection and a rain jacket. Thunderstorms are common on summer afternoons on the Highveld, the high inland plateau around Pretoria.

What Is Not Known

The United States broadcaster, the gate opening times and the ticket categories are not published. The price of a good seat is not confirmed either, because the seller shows only the lowest price.

The competition lists the kick-off as 15:15 UK time, which matches 5:15 p.m. in Pretoria. Its fixture page does not name a United States broadcaster for the match.

What Comes Next

The Bulls face Montpellier on Saturday, 12 December 2026, and then host Bath on Saturday, 9 January 2027. Their fixture at Northampton Saints follows on Friday, 15 January 2027.

For another South African rugby day out before that, read the Rio Times guide to Lions against Toulouse at Ellis Park. It covers the Johannesburg match on Saturday, 12 December 2026.

Connected Coverage

Start with the Rio Times South Africa news and guides and the Johannesburg city guide. Both help you plan the flight in and the drive north to Pretoria.

For safety advice, read Is South Africa Safe for Expats as Crime Drops. For closures around the holidays, read South Africa Holidays and Closures in December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bulls vs Bath Rugby and where is it played?

It is on Saturday, 9 January 2027, with kick-off at 5:15 p.m. local time. The match is at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

How do I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets are sold only through Ticketpro, the Bulls’ official seller, and buyers must log in first. Prices start at ZAR 50 (about US$3), and no category prices are listed.

Do US citizens need a visa to watch the match?

No, the State Department says US citizens need no visa for visits of 90 days or less. Passports need two consecutive blank visa pages, and the department urges increased caution.

Sources: Vodacom Bulls, official ticket page for Bulls vs Bath Rugby; Ticketpro, South African ticket seller, event listing; Vodacom Bulls, Investec Champions Cup 2026-27 fixtures and results; Vodacom Bulls, club website; European Professional Club Rugby, Investec Champions Cup official site; US State Department, South Africa travel advisory; US State Department, South Africa country information; European Central Bank, foreign exchange reference rates (all accessed 4 November 2026).