AFRICA · FOOTBALL

Published Wednesday, 18 November 2026 · Source: the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifying results and standings after matchday 4

Nine nations have booked a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest national-team football tournament, after the fourth round of qualifying ended on Tuesday, 17 November. Six earned it on the pitch, and Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania qualified automatically as hosts.

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That leaves 15 of the 24 finals places to be settled when qualifying resumes in the window from 22 to 30 March 2027, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which runs the competition. The finals themselves are in East Africa, from Saturday, 19 June, to Saturday, 17 July 2027.

Key Facts Through Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin and Burkina Faso, plus hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Still open 15 of the 24 finals places will be decided in March 2027.

Out South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, Mauritania, Central African Republic and Madagascar cannot reach a qualifying place.

Next Matchdays 5 and 6 fall in CAF’s window of 22 to 30 March 2027.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Morocco at 43% to win the 2027 finals (18 November, 9:39 a.m. Eastern Time).

Six teams and the three hosts are through, and the rest of Africa has until the end of March to catch up.

How the Qualifying Works

CAF split 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and each team plays six matches, home and away. In most groups the top two reach the finals, but in a group with a host nation only the best team other than the host goes through.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania sit in Groups D, H and L, so each of those groups has just one open place. In Group D that place is a contest between South Africa and Guinea, and in Group H between Libya, Botswana and Tunisia.

File photo: the National Main Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, one of the three host nations. Photo: Mxcarter, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Six Teams That Earned Their Places

Morocco won 1-0 against Niger in Rabat on Tuesday, in a game Niger officially hosted, through a 22nd-minute goal from Morocco’s Abdellah Ouazzane, for a perfect four games and 12 points. Burkina Faso beat Mauritania 3-1 in Nouakchott the same day to reach 10 points, joining Benin, who had reached 10 on Monday, in Group F, one of the nine groups with no host nation.

Mali beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali, with goals from Mali’s Modibo Sagnan (27th minute) and Gaoussou Diarra (88th), to reach 12 points. Cameroon beat Namibia 3-0 in Gaborone and Senegal beat Sudan 4-2 in Juba, both on Monday, 16 November.

Senegal’s place was secure after the win over Sudan on Monday, and Mozambique’s 1-0 win in Ethiopia on Tuesday changed nothing at the top. Only Mozambique, on 7 points, can still overtake Senegal’s 10 in Group J.

Group by Group

Points are shown after four of six matches. Each group name links to its table on our site.

Three Results That Moved the Races

Togo beat Algeria 3-0 in Lomé on Tuesday, with Thibault Klidjé scoring twice, three days after losing 1-0 in Algeria. Algeria still lead Group I on 7 points, but Togo are second on 6 and Zambia are close on 5.

Libya drew 1-1 with Tunisia on Tuesday, four days after winning 2-0 in Sfax, Tunisia, on Friday, 13 November. Libya now lead the race for Group H’s one open place on 5 points, to Botswana’s 4 and Tunisia’s 3.

Egypt beat Malawi 5-0 on 13 November but were held 0-0 in Malawi on Tuesday. They sit second in Group B on 8 points, two behind Angola, whom they meet again in March.

In Group C, Ivory Coast drew 2-2 in Gambia and stay top on 10 points. Gambia are second on 7, with Ghana on 6.

Who Is Already Out

Six teams cannot reach the places that matter: South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, Mauritania, the Central African Republic and Madagascar. Each of them is further behind a qualifying place than the six remaining points can make up.

What It Means for You

For US fans the practical point is time: East Africa is seven hours ahead of US Eastern Daylight Time in June and July. A 6 p.m. kick-off in Nairobi would be 11 a.m. in New York, but CAF has not yet published the finals schedule.

Supporters of Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Mali, Benin and Burkina Faso already know they will be in East Africa in June. Fans of Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria and Ivory Coast face an anxious wait until the March games.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Morocco are priced at 43.0% to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, ahead of Senegal (20.7%) and Ivory Coast (12.4%), as of 9:39 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 18 November. About US$24,400 has been traded on the market, which is small, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

Two dates matter next, both set by CAF. The first is the March window for the last two rounds; the second is the opening match of the finals.

Monday, 22 March to Tuesday, 30 March 2027: matchdays 5 and 6, with exact match dates not confirmed.

Saturday, 19 June 2027: opening match of the finals, which end with the final on Saturday, 17 July.

What Is Not Known

CAF has not published kick-off times or exact dates for matchdays 5 and 6 in the material we reviewed, so we do not give US times for them. The finals schedule and venues are also not yet announced.

We could not confirm scorers for several matchday 4 games, including Ivory Coast v Gambia and Malawi v Egypt. We also left out any group result that we could not match against two independent reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have qualified for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

Nine: Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin and Burkina Faso, plus hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. The other 15 places of 24 are decided in March 2027.

When and where is the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda host it from Saturday, 19 June, to Saturday, 17 July 2027, according to CAF. It is the first edition staged by three countries.

When do the qualifiers resume?

Matchdays 5 and 6 fall in CAF’s window of 22 to 30 March 2027. Exact match dates and kick-off times were not confirmed when we published.

Can a team finish second and still miss the finals?

Yes, in the three groups with a host. There only the best non-host team goes through, so one place is open in Group D, Group H and Group L.

Sources: CAF, matchday 4 report and tournament guide; group tables and match results after matchday 4, read on 18 November 2026. Times in East Africa Time (UTC+3) and US Eastern.

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