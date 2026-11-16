The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat during a Morocco international (Photo: Reda benkhadra, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Morocco lead Group A of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 9 points from three wins after matchday 3, as of Saturday 14 November 2026. Gabon are second on 6 points, three behind, after beating Lesotho 2-0 on Friday 13 November.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Leader. Morocco, 9 points from 3 games, three ahead of Gabon (6) after matchday 3.

Data. Results from CAF, Confederation of African Football, to Saturday 14 November 2026. Group A finished matchday 3 on Friday 13 November.

Next. Tuesday 17 November, US Eastern time (ET): Lesotho v Gabon 8:00 a.m., Niger v Morocco 3:00 p.m.

Qualifying. The top two of four teams reach the finals. Group A has no host team.

All groups. Read the Read the full Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide for the other 11 groups.

Morocco have won all three of their games, and Gabon are three points back with Niger and Lesotho behind them.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa’s national-team championship, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In Group A, Morocco, Gabon, Niger and Lesotho play each other home and away over six matchdays, and the top two go to the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Group A Standings After Matchday 3

Morocco top the group with 9 points and a goal difference of plus 8, which is goals scored minus goals conceded. Gabon have 6 points, Niger 3 and Lesotho none, and every team has played three of its six games.

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Group A table after matchday 3, as of Saturday 14 November 2026. P is played, GF and GA are goals for and against, GD is goal difference. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Morocco 3 3 0 0 9 1 +8 9 2 Gabon 3 2 0 1 4 2 +2 6 3 Niger 3 1 0 2 3 8 −5 3 4 Lesotho 3 0 0 3 1 6 −5 0

The table is our own sum of the six results below, which all come from CAF reports. CAF’s reports of 13 and 15 November confirm Morocco’s three wins and Gabon’s 2-0 win that took them level with Morocco on points before Morocco played Niger.

Morocco players celebrate a goal in a friendly against Norway on 7 June 2026. Photo: Bryan Berlin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Group A Results So Far

All six Group A games played so far are listed here with their dates. Scorers appear only where CAF names them.

Friday 25 September 2026: Niger 2, Lesotho 1 (matchday 1)

Niger 2, Lesotho 1 (matchday 1) Friday 25 September 2026: Morocco 2, Gabon 0 (matchday 1, Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat)

Morocco 2, Gabon 0 (matchday 1, Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat) Tuesday 29 September 2026: Lesotho 0, Morocco 2 (matchday 2)

Lesotho 0, Morocco 2 (matchday 2) Tuesday 29 September 2026: Gabon 2, Niger 0 (matchday 2)

Gabon 2, Niger 0 (matchday 2) Friday 13 November 2026: Gabon 2, Lesotho 0 (matchday 3)

Gabon 2, Lesotho 0 (matchday 3) Friday 13 November 2026: Morocco 5, Niger 1 (matchday 3)

Morocco beat Gabon 2-0 on matchday 1, with goals from Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui in the 36th minute and Soufiane Rahimi six minutes from time, CAF reported on 26 September. Niger beat Lesotho 2-1 the same day, with Niger’s Daniel Sosah and Oumar Sako scoring before Lesotho’s Sera Motebang converted a penalty in the 85th minute.

On matchday 2, Morocco won 2-0 away to Lesotho through Brahim Díaz on the stroke of half-time and Azzedine Ounahi in the 82nd minute, CAF said on 29 September. Gabon beat Niger 2-0 the same day to move into second place.

On matchday 3, Morocco beat Niger 5-1, and CAF’s 15 November report credits Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi with two of the goals. Gabon beat Lesotho 2-0, with Gabon’s Denis Bouanga scoring both goals, CAF said on 13 November.

Remaining Fixtures and Kick-Off Times in US Eastern

Matchday 4 brings the return legs of the two matchday 3 games, and both are on Tuesday 17 November 2026. CAF lists kick-off in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is five hours ahead of US Eastern time now that clocks have gone back.

Tuesday 17 November 2026: Lesotho v Gabon, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT)

Lesotho v Gabon, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT) Tuesday 17 November 2026: Niger v Morocco, 3:00 p.m. ET (20:00 GMT)

CAF’s matchday 4 list gives the dates and GMT kick-off times but no venues, so we name none. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the 22 to 30 March 2027 window, and CAF has not yet published the individual match dates.

How Qualification Works

CAF drew 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and every team plays the other three home and away. In groups without a host, the top two teams qualify for the finals, which run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualified automatically as hosts, and in their groups (D, L and H) only the best-placed team outside the host qualifies, CAF says. Group A has no host, so both of its top two places are open.

Why Matchday 4 Matters in Group A

Morocco’s 9 points put them three clear of Gabon with three games left each, using CAF results to 14 November 2026. CAF said on 15 November that a fourth win, in the return game with Niger on Tuesday 17 November, would confirm Morocco’s place.

The arithmetic supports that: if Morocco reach 12 points, Niger and Lesotho can reach 9 at most, so only Gabon, who could still get to 15, could finish above them. For Gabon, the return game with Lesotho is the chance to keep the gap at three points.

What We Do Not Know

CAF has not published venues for matchday 4 or dates for matchdays 5 and 6. We also have no CAF confirmation of a US broadcaster for these games.

How to Watch From the United States

CAF’s fixture lists name no US broadcaster or streaming service, so we cannot confirm where US viewers can watch these games. Check CAF’s official channels and your local listings before kick-off.

Next Update and Pause

We update this page after each matchday until 18 November 2026, when we publish the matchday 4 standings and the next dates once. After that the page pauses until the March 2027 window, which CAF has set for 22 to 30 March 2027 (matchdays 5 and 6).

Related Coverage

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Primary: Confederation of African Football (CAF) reports, 4 September 2026, 26 September, 29 September, 2 October, 3 November, 13 November, 15 November and 15 November (matchday 4 preview).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group A of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers?

Morocco lead with 9 points from three wins after matchday 3, as of Saturday 14 November 2026. Gabon are second on 6 points, Niger third on 3 and Lesotho have none.

When is the next Group A match?

Lesotho v Gabon is on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT), and Niger v Morocco follows at 3:00 p.m. ET (20:00 GMT), CAF says.

How do teams qualify from Group A?

The top two of the four teams qualify for the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027. Group A has no host team, so no place is reserved.

Can Morocco qualify on 17 November?

CAF said on 15 November that a win over Niger would confirm Morocco’s place at the finals. That would take them to 12 points with two games left.