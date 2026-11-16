File photo, 2013. Morocco and Angola players contest the ball in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, the venue for the Soweto Derby on 31 October 2026. (Photo: Magharebia, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Data as of Monday, 16 November 2026, after matchday 3 · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) match reports and fixture list · Times are US Eastern time (ET)

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South Africa lead Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers on 7 points after matchday 3, as of Monday 16 November 2026, with Guinea second on 6 points. Kenya, a co-host that stages the finals and so qualifies automatically, are already through, so South Africa and Guinea are racing for the one other place.

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Matchday 4 is on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November, and this page is part of our Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide covering all 12 groups. Our round 3 standings report and the AFCON 2027 qualifiers data room hold the wider picture.

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Key Facts Leaders. South Africa 7 points; Guinea 6, Kenya 2, Eritrea 1 after matchday 3 (16 November).

Next. Eritrea v Guinea, Monday 11:00 a.m. ET; Kenya v South Africa, Tuesday 11:00 a.m. ET.

Qualify. Kenya are through as co-hosts; the highest-placed other team joins them.

Updates. Updated until 18 November, then paused until matchdays 5 and 6 on 22 to 30 March 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market: South Africa about 70% to win Group D (7:42 p.m. ET, 15 November).

South Africa dropped their first points of the campaign in a 2-2 draw with Kenya, and Guinea sit one point behind them.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa’s national-team championship, and a co-host is a country that qualifies automatically because it stages the finals. A matchday is a round in which every team plays once, and goal difference is goals scored minus goals conceded.

Group D Table After Matchday 3

Group D table after matchday 3, as of Monday 16 November 2026. Points match the CAF group reports; the goal columns are our calculation from the results below. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 South Africa 3 2 1 0 9 3 +6 7 2 Guinea 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 3 Kenya 3 0 2 1 3 4 −1 2 4 Eritrea 3 0 1 2 2 8 −6 1

P played, W won, D drawn, L lost, GF goals for, GA goals against, GD goal difference, Pts points.

South Africa, with 7 points and a goal difference of +6, lead Guinea by one point. Kenya have 2 points and Eritrea 1, and Kenya’s place does not depend on the table because they are co-hosts.

Kasarani stadium, the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi. Photo: Endesia94, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Group D Results So Far

Saturday 26 September, matchday 1: Kenya 1, Eritrea 1 in Nairobi; South Africa 2, Guinea 1.

Kenya 1, Eritrea 1 in Nairobi; South Africa 2, Guinea 1. Wednesday 30 September, matchday 2: Eritrea 0, South Africa 5 in Cairo.

Eritrea 0, South Africa 5 in Cairo. Thursday 1 October, matchday 2: Guinea 1, Kenya 0 in Conakry.

Guinea 1, Kenya 0 in Conakry. Thursday 12 November, matchday 3: Guinea 2, Eritrea 1.

Guinea 2, Eritrea 1. Friday 13 November, matchday 3: South Africa 2, Kenya 2 in Soweto, a township of Johannesburg.

CAF reported the Kenya v Eritrea, South Africa v Guinea, Eritrea v South Africa, Guinea v Kenya and South Africa v Kenya games. For Guinea v Eritrea, which CAF had not reported when we checked, the score comes from the Africa Soccer news site.

Where CAF and other reports differ, CAF wins. CAF’s matchday 2 roundup of 2 October prints the Guinea v Kenya line as “0-1”, but its own match report and its points table show Guinea won 1-0, and we use that.

Read our match report: South Africa 2-2 Kenya.

Group D Fixtures and Kick-Off Times

Monday 16 November, matchday 4: Eritrea v Guinea, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 Greenwich Mean Time, GMT).

Eritrea v Guinea, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 Greenwich Mean Time, GMT). Tuesday 17 November, matchday 4: Kenya v South Africa, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT).

Kenya v South Africa, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT). 22 to 30 March 2027, matchdays 5 and 6: Eritrea v Kenya, Guinea v South Africa, South Africa v Eritrea and Kenya v Guinea.

CAF’s fixture list gives times in GMT, which is five hours ahead of US Eastern time now that US clocks have gone back, and it does not name the venues for matchday 4. CAF has set matchdays 5 and 6 for 22 to 30 March 2027 but has not yet published dates, times or venues for individual games, and the pairings above follow from the home-and-away format.

How Qualification Works

CAF, the Confederation of African Football, draws 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and each team plays the other three home and away over six matchdays. The finals are in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from Saturday 19 June to Saturday 17 July 2027.

Group D includes Kenya, a co-host, so Kenya have qualified automatically and only the highest-placed team outside Kenya goes through, CAF says. Uganda and Tanzania, the other two hosts, have the same status in Groups H and L.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket market “AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group D Winner”: South Africa about 70%, Guinea about 29%, Kenya about 3%, Eritrea under 1%, with US$23,482 traded, as of 7:42 p.m. ET on Sunday 15 November 2026 (00:42 UTC on 16 November). Polymarket is a prediction market, a site where people bet real money on outcomes, and its prices are bets, not polls or forecasts.

Thin volume means a few large trades can move a price.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

How to Watch From the US

We found no US broadcaster or streaming service named for the qualifiers, and CAF’s fixture list names none. We will add one here if CAF or a rights holder names it.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the venues for the matchday 4 games or the dates and times of the March fixtures, because CAF has not published them. We also have not confirmed the Guinea v Eritrea score with a second independent report beyond Africa Soccer.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers?

South Africa lead Group D on 7 points after matchday 3, one point ahead of Guinea, as of 16 November 2026. Kenya have 2 points and Eritrea 1.

When is the next Group D match?

Eritrea v Guinea is on Monday 16 November at 11:00 a.m. ET, and Kenya v South Africa is on Tuesday 17 November at 11:00 a.m. ET, according to CAF.

How do teams qualify from Group D?

Kenya have qualified automatically as co-hosts, so only the highest-placed team outside Kenya goes through, CAF says. That is South Africa or Guinea on current form.

Where can I watch Group D in the US?

We found no US broadcaster or stream named for the qualifiers, and CAF’s fixture list names none.

Sources: CAF, matchday 1 roundup, 26 September 2026; CAF, matchday 1 and 2 fixtures and format; CAF, matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, 3 November 2026; CAF, matchday 2 roundup, 2 October 2026; CAF, Guinea v Kenya report, 1 October 2026; CAF, matchday 3 report, 13 November 2026; CAF, matchday 4 fixtures, 15 November 2026; Africa Soccer, Guinea v Eritrea, 13 November 2026; Polymarket, Group D Winner market, 15 November 2026.

Update schedule: we update this page after each matchday until Wednesday 18 November 2026, then once with the final matchday 4 standings and the next dates, then pause it until matchdays 5 and 6, which CAF has set for 22 to 30 March 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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