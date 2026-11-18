Guinea-Bissau beat Madagascar 2-0 in Bissau on Tuesday 17 November 2026, while Nigeria was held to a goalless draw in Tanzania. The two results leave Guinea-Bissau three points clear at the top of Group L in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the continent’s national-team championship run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Nigeria, on seven points to Guinea-Bissau’s ten, has two games left. CAF has set the last two matchdays for 22 to 30 March 2027.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Results. Guinea-Bissau 2, Madagascar 0 in Bissau; Tanzania 0, Nigeria 0 in Zanzibar. Both on 17 November 2026.

Table. Group L after four games each: Guinea-Bissau 10 points, Nigeria 7, Madagascar 2, Tanzania 2.

Next. Two games each between 22 and 30 March 2027; the finals open on 19 June 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Guinea-Bissau at 58.2% and Nigeria at 34% to win Group L.

As of. 18 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

Guinea-Bissau’s win in Bissau and Nigeria’s draw in Zanzibar leave the Group L leaders three points ahead with two games to play.

Guinea-Bissau 2-0 Madagascar

Mama Baldé scored in the 32nd minute at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, the national stadium in Bissau, and Mauro Rodrigues added a second in the 70th. The match was played on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

It followed a 1-1 draw between the same teams on 12 November, in which Madagascar’s Warren Caddy scored in the 59th minute and Guinea-Bissau’s Renato Nhaga equalised in the 84th. Guinea-Bissau have now taken four points from their two games against Madagascar.

The port of Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. File photo; not from the match. Photo: Joehawkins, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Tanzania 0-0 Nigeria

Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo, a city in southern Nigeria, on 13 November, with forward Tolu Arokodare scoring twice, but could not score in the return match at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous Tanzanian island region, on Tuesday. Both sides hit the post or crossbar in the first half, and neither found a goal.

Nigeria have taken four points from their two games against Tanzania, the same number Guinea-Bissau took from their two against Madagascar. The difference in the table comes from the earlier games.

Where Group L Stands

Guinea-Bissau lead with 10 points from four games, ahead of Nigeria with seven, while Madagascar and Tanzania have two each. Calculated from the match scores, Guinea-Bissau’s goal difference is +7, Nigeria’s 0, Madagascar’s −3 and Tanzania’s −4.

Tanzania qualified automatically as a co-host of the finals with Kenya and Uganda, so Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar are competing for the group’s remaining place. Guinea-Bissau have not yet secured it: Nigeria can still reach 13 points, three more than Guinea-Bissau’s current total.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction-market platform, traders priced Guinea-Bissau at 58.2% and Nigeria at 34% in the market “AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group L Winner” when the prices were read on 18 November 2026 (the page was last updated on 17 November at 4:01 p.m. ET). The market had US$19,923 in total trading volume, which is thin, and a price of this kind cannot tell us how the last two matches will play out.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Big Picture: How Group L Turned

Guinea-Bissau opened the campaign with a 2-0 win over Tanzania, while Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo. In late September 2026 Guinea-Bissau won 3-0 against Nigeria in Bissau, which gave them the lead they still hold.

The lead is three points, as it was at the end of September; it fell to one after the games of 12 and 13 November and was restored this week. Two games remain for each side.

What It Means for You

With two games left, a three-point gap equals one win, so the group can still change hands in March. This is a regional football story with no direct US market angle; US readers who follow the tournament will see the finals open on 19 June 2027.

What to Watch Next

CAF has set the last two qualifying matchdays for 22 to 30 March 2027, and the finals for 19 June to 17 July 2027. Exact dates and pairings of the remaining Group L games are not confirmed in CAF material seen.

What Is Not Known

The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the remaining Group L games have not been confirmed. In groups with a co-host, only the highest-placed team outside the host qualifies, and Tanzania already has its place.

Group L: the four-team qualifying group of Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Madagascar and Tanzania. Co-host: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda stage the 2027 finals together, so Tanzania qualified without winning its group. Goal difference: goals scored minus goals conceded, used to rank teams level on points.

Connected Coverage

Guinea-Bissau news and analysis

Group L Table: Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria Come Back to Beat Tanzania 3-1Guinea-Bissau and Its Neighbours in West Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Guinea-Bissau qualified for AFCON 2027?

Not yet. Guinea-Bissau lead Group L with 10 points, but Nigeria can still reach 13 with two games left.

What was the score between Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar?

Guinea-Bissau won 2-0 in Bissau on 17 November 2026, with goals from Mama Baldé in the 32nd minute and Mauro Rodrigues in the 70th. The teams had drawn 1-1 on 12 November.

Did Nigeria lose to Tanzania?

No, the match in Zanzibar on 17 November 2026 ended 0-0. Nigeria had won the first game 3-1 in Uyo on 13 November.

When does AFCON 2027 start?

The Confederation of African Football has set the opening match for 19 June 2027. The final is on 17 July 2027, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as hosts.

Sources Confederation of African Football (CAF), qualifying results and the announcement of finals dates for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (cafonline.com); match results of 17 November 2026 in Bissau and Zanzibar; Group L fixtures and tables as published on 18 November 2026.

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