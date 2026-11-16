Cairo International Stadium before the CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Sundowns on 29 February 2020. (Photo: Crosskimo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Egypt lead Group B of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 7 points after matchday 3, as of Saturday 14 November 2026, level with Angola but ahead on goal difference. Angola beat South Sudan 2-0 that day with two goals in stoppage time, and Malawi are third on 3 points.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Leader. Egypt, 7 points and goal difference plus 10, level with Angola (7, plus 4) after matchday 3.

Data. Results from CAF, the Confederation of African Football, to Saturday 14 November 2026. Group B finished matchday 3 that day.

Next. Malawi v Egypt and South Sudan v Angola, both Tuesday 17 November at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern time (ET).

Qualifying. The top two of four teams reach the finals. Group B has no host team.

All groups. Read the Read the full Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide for the other 11 groups.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, at 7:46 p.m. ET on 15 November: Egypt 79.0%, Angola 17.0% to win Group B.

Egypt and Angola are unbeaten and both need a win on Tuesday to take a big step to the finals.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa’s national-team championship, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In Group B, Egypt, Angola, Malawi and South Sudan play each other home and away over six matchdays, and the top two go to the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Group B Standings After Matchday 3

Egypt and Angola both have 7 points from three unbeaten games, and Egypt are first because their goal difference is plus 10 against Angola’s plus 4. Malawi have 3 points and South Sudan have none.

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Group B table after matchday 3, as of Saturday 14 November 2026. P is played, GF and GA are goals for and against, GD is goal difference. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Egypt 3 2 1 0 10 0 +10 7 2 Angola 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7 3 Malawi 3 1 0 2 3 9 −6 3 4 South Sudan 3 0 0 3 1 9 −8 0

The table is our own sum of the six results below, which all come from CAF reports. CAF’s report of 14 November gives the same points for all four teams, and the same goal difference for Egypt and Angola.

The entrance to the Cairo International Stadium, where Egypt and Angola drew 0-0 on 25 September 2026. Photo: Faris knight, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons (undated).

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Group B Results So Far

All six Group B games played so far are listed here with their dates. Scorers appear only where CAF names them.

Friday 25 September 2026: Egypt 0, Angola 0 (matchday 1, Cairo International Stadium)

Egypt 0, Angola 0 (matchday 1, Cairo International Stadium) Friday 25 September 2026: Malawi 2, South Sudan 1 (matchday 1)

Malawi 2, South Sudan 1 (matchday 1) Tuesday 29 September 2026: South Sudan 0, Egypt 5 (matchday 2, Juba)

South Sudan 0, Egypt 5 (matchday 2, Juba) Tuesday 6 October 2026: Angola 3, Malawi 1 (matchday 2, Luanda)

Angola 3, Malawi 1 (matchday 2, Luanda) Friday 13 November 2026: Egypt 5, Malawi 0 (matchday 3)

Egypt 5, Malawi 0 (matchday 3) Saturday 14 November 2026: Angola 2, South Sudan 0 (matchday 3)

Malawi beat South Sudan 2-1 on matchday 1, and Egypt were held 0-0 at home by Angola after a goal by Egypt’s Mostafa Zico was ruled out for offside, CAF reported on 26 September. On 29 September Egypt won 5-0 in Juba, with Egypt’s Omar Marmoush scoring twice and Zico, Ibrahim Adel and Hamza Abdelkarim also on target.

Angola beat Malawi 3-1 in Luanda on Tuesday 6 October, CAF said, with Angola’s Milson scoring inside three minutes, Mabululu before half-time and Miro 20 minutes from time. Malawi’s goal was an own goal by Angola’s Kialonda Gaspar.

On matchday 3, Egypt beat Malawi 5-0, and CAF’s 15 November report names Marmoush as a scorer and says Egypt’s Mohamed Salah struck twice. Angola then beat South Sudan 2-0 on Saturday 14 November, with Chico Banza scoring in the second minute of stoppage time and Miro in the eighth, after South Sudan defender Angelo Geriga was sent off in the 48th minute.

Remaining Fixtures and Kick-Off Times in US Eastern

Matchday 4 brings the return legs of the two matchday 3 games, and both are on Tuesday 17 November 2026. CAF lists kick-off in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is five hours ahead of US Eastern time now that clocks have gone back.

Tuesday 17 November 2026: Malawi v Egypt, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT)

Malawi v Egypt, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT) Tuesday 17 November 2026: South Sudan v Angola, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT)

CAF’s matchday 4 list gives the dates and GMT kick-off times but no venues, so we name none. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the 22 to 30 March 2027 window, and CAF has not yet published the individual match dates.

How Qualification Works

CAF drew 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and every team plays the other three home and away. In groups without a host, the top two teams qualify for the finals, which run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualified automatically as hosts, and in their groups (D, L and H) only the best-placed team outside the host qualifies, CAF says. Group B has no host, so both of its top two places are open.

Why Matchday 4 Matters in Group B

Egypt and Angola share 7 points, with Malawi on 3 and South Sudan on 0, using CAF results to 14 November 2026. CAF said on 15 November that victories for both on Tuesday 17 November would be enough to secure qualification with two matches left.

The arithmetic fits: with 10 points each, Malawi and South Sudan could not reach them. If either favourite drops points, the race stays open until the March 2027 window, and goal difference could decide first place.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, priced Egypt at 79.0% and Angola at 17.0% to win Group B, with Malawi and South Sudan at 0.1% each, as of 7:46 p.m. ET on 15 November 2026 (00:46 UTC on 16 November). About US$26,955 had traded on that market in total; these are bets, not polls, and a price is not a forecast.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What We Do Not Know

CAF has not published venues for matchday 4 or dates for matchdays 5 and 6. We also have no CAF confirmation of a US broadcaster for these games.

How to Watch From the United States

CAF’s fixture lists name no US broadcaster or streaming service, so we cannot confirm where US viewers can watch these games. Check CAF’s official channels and your local listings before kick-off.

Next Update and Pause

We update this page after each matchday until 18 November 2026, when we publish the matchday 4 standings and the next dates once. After that the page pauses until the March 2027 window, which CAF has set for 22 to 30 March 2027 (matchdays 5 and 6).

Related Coverage

More: Angola news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources

Primary: Confederation of African Football (CAF) reports, 4 September 2026, 26 September, 29 September, 6 October, 3 November, 14 November, 15 November and 15 November (matchday 4 preview). Market data: Polymarket, Group B winner, read 15 November 2026, 7:46 p.m. ET.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group B of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers?

Egypt lead on 7 points and a goal difference of plus 10, level on points with Angola (plus 4), as of Saturday 14 November 2026. Malawi have 3 points and South Sudan have none.

When is the next Group B match?

Malawi v Egypt and South Sudan v Angola are both on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT), according to CAF’s fixture list.

How do teams qualify from Group B?

The top two of the four teams qualify for the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027. Group B has no host team, so no place is reserved.

Can Egypt and Angola qualify on 17 November?

CAF said on 15 November that wins for both would be enough to secure qualification with two matches remaining. Both are unbeaten on 7 points.