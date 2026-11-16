The Stade de la Paix in Bouaké hosts the Group C opener (Photo: Marc2taki, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) lead Group C of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 9 points from three wins after matchday 3, which finished on Thursday 12 November 2026. The Gambia are second on 6 points, three behind, after losing 2-1 in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Leader. Côte d’Ivoire, 9 points from 3 games, three ahead of Gambia (6) after matchday 3.

Data. Results from CAF, the Confederation of African Football, to Thursday 12 November 2026. Group C finished matchday 3 that day.

Next. US Eastern time (ET): Somalia v Ghana, Monday 16 November, 10:00 a.m.; Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire, Tuesday 17 November, 11:00 a.m.

Qualifying. The top two of four teams reach the finals. Group C has no host team.

All groups. Read the Read the full Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide for the other 11 groups.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, at 7:46 p.m. ET on 15 November: Côte d’Ivoire 85.5% to win Group C.

Côte d’Ivoire are the only perfect team in the group, Ghana have their first win and Somalia are still without a point.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa’s national-team championship, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In Group C, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana and Somalia play each other home and away over six matchdays, and the top two go to the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Group C Standings After Matchday 3

Côte d’Ivoire have 9 points and a goal difference of plus 5, which is goals scored minus goals conceded. Gambia have 6 points, Ghana 3 and Somalia none, and every team has played three of its six games.

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Group C table after matchday 3, as of Thursday 12 November 2026. P is played, GF and GA are goals for and against, GD is goal difference. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Côte d’Ivoire 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9 2 Gambia 3 2 0 1 7 5 +2 6 3 Ghana 3 1 0 2 4 6 −2 3 4 Somalia 3 0 0 3 1 6 −5 0

The table is our own sum of the six results below, which all come from CAF reports. CAF’s report of 12 November confirms Côte d’Ivoire on 9 points, Gambia three behind and Ghana on 3.

Supporters in the stands of the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana. Photo: Fanti Salms, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons (undated).

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Group C Results So Far

All six Group C games played so far are listed here with their dates. Scorers appear only where CAF names them.

Thursday 24 September 2026: Côte d’Ivoire 2, Ghana 0 (matchday 1, Bouaké)

Côte d’Ivoire 2, Ghana 0 (matchday 1, Bouaké) Friday 25 September 2026: Gambia 2, Somalia 1 (matchday 1)

Gambia 2, Somalia 1 (matchday 1) Tuesday 29 September 2026: Ghana 2, Gambia 4 (matchday 2)

Ghana 2, Gambia 4 (matchday 2) Tuesday 29 September 2026: Somalia 0, Côte d’Ivoire 2 (matchday 2)

Somalia 0, Côte d’Ivoire 2 (matchday 2) Thursday 12 November 2026: Ghana 2, Somalia 0 (matchday 3, Sekondi Sports Stadium)

Ghana 2, Somalia 0 (matchday 3, Sekondi Sports Stadium) Thursday 12 November 2026: Côte d’Ivoire 2, Gambia 1 (matchday 3, Bouaké)

Côte d’Ivoire beat Ghana 2-0 in Bouaké on matchday 1, with Côte d’Ivoire’s Kessié scoring a penalty in the 58th minute, CAF reported on 26 September. Gambia beat Somalia 2-1 the next day, with Gambia’s Ebrima Colley scoring a penalty in the 18th minute and his team-mate Muhammed Badamosi the winner in the 83rd.

On matchday 2, Gambia came back from 2-0 down to beat Ghana 4-2, with Ebrima Colley scoring twice, CAF said on 2 October. Côte d’Ivoire beat Somalia 2-0 the same day, with Côte d’Ivoire’s Yann Gboho scoring in the 89th minute and Bazoumana Touré in stoppage time.

On matchday 3, Côte d’Ivoire beat Gambia 2-1 in Bouaké, with Côte d’Ivoire’s Malick Yalcouyé and Elye Wahi scoring before Gambia’s Musa Barrow pulled one back before half-time, CAF said on 12 November. Ghana beat Somalia 2-0 at the Sekondi Sports Stadium in Ghana for their first points of the campaign, and CAF’s 15 November report credits Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan with a goal.

Remaining Fixtures and Kick-Off Times in US Eastern

Matchday 4 brings the return legs of the two matchday 3 games, with Ghana’s game on Monday 16 November 2026 and the top-of-the-table meeting on Tuesday 17 November. CAF lists kick-off in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is five hours ahead of US Eastern time now that clocks have gone back.

Monday 16 November 2026: Somalia v Ghana, 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT)

Somalia v Ghana, 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT) Tuesday 17 November 2026: Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT)

CAF’s 3 November report says the Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire return is in Bakau, Gambia, and its matchday 4 list names no other Group C venue. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the 22 to 30 March 2027 window, and CAF has not yet published the individual match dates.

How Qualification Works

CAF drew 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and every team plays the other three home and away. In groups without a host, the top two teams qualify for the finals, which run from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualified automatically as hosts, and in their groups (D, L and H) only the best-placed team outside the host qualifies, CAF says. Group C has no host, so both of its top two places are open.

Why Matchday 4 Matters in Group C

Côte d’Ivoire’s 9 points are three clear of Gambia with three games left each, using CAF results to 12 November 2026. CAF said on 15 November that a win in Gambia on Tuesday 17 November would guarantee Côte d’Ivoire’s place at the finals.

A win would take them to 12 points with two games left. Ghana have 3 points from one win and two defeats, and their two games with Somalia are their way back into the race.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, priced Côte d’Ivoire (listed as Ivory Coast) at 85.5% to win Group C, Gambia at 4.1%, Ghana at 1.8% and Somalia at 0.4%, as of 7:46 p.m. ET on 15 November 2026 (00:46 UTC on 16 November). About US$14,639 had traded on that market in total; these are bets, not polls, and the market covers winning the group, not just qualifying.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What We Do Not Know

CAF’s own reports differ on the Ghana v Somalia score on 12 November. Its match-night report said Ghana won 1-0, while its 15 November scoring-leaders report and the Ghana Football Association’s match report both say 2-0; we use 2-0 and will correct the table if CAF changes its standings.

CAF has not published venues for matchday 4 except Bakau, or dates for matchdays 5 and 6. We also have no CAF confirmation of a US broadcaster for these games.

How to Watch From the United States

CAF’s fixture lists name no US broadcaster or streaming service, so we cannot confirm where US viewers can watch these games. Check CAF’s official channels and your local listings before kick-off.

Next Update and Pause

We update this page after each matchday until 18 November 2026, when we publish the matchday 4 standings and the next dates once. After that the page pauses until the March 2027 window, which CAF has set for 22 to 30 March 2027 (matchdays 5 and 6).

Related Coverage

Context: our ghana religion explained guide.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

The big picture: Ivory Coast explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Sources

Primary: Confederation of African Football (CAF) reports, 4 September 2026, 26 September, 29 September, 2 October, 3 November, 9 November, 12 November, 15 November and 15 November (matchday 4 preview); Ghana Football Association match report. Market data: Polymarket, Group C winner, read 15 November 2026, 7:46 p.m. ET.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group C of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers?

Côte d’Ivoire lead with 9 points from three wins after matchday 3, as of Thursday 12 November 2026. Gambia are second on 6 points, Ghana third on 3 and Somalia have none.

When is the next Group C match?

Somalia v Ghana is on Monday 16 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), and Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire is on Tuesday 17 November at 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT), CAF says.

How do teams qualify from Group C?

The top two of the four teams qualify for the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027. Group C has no host team, so no place is reserved.

Can Côte d’Ivoire qualify on 17 November?

CAF said on 15 November that a win in Gambia would guarantee Côte d’Ivoire’s place at the finals. That would take them to 12 points with two games left.