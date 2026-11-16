Group L Table: Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau
Africa · Football
Data as of Matchday 3, last match played Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF)
Guinea-Bissau lead Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 7 points after Matchday 3, which ended on Friday, 13 November 2026. Nigeria are second on 6 points, Madagascar third on 2 and co-host Tanzania last on 1 (CAF).
This page is part of our Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide and the Matchday 3 standings for all 12 groups. Tanzania face Nigeria on Tuesday, 17 November, at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET).
Key Facts
- Leader. Guinea-Bissau, 7 points after three games (goal difference +5), data as of Friday, 13 November 2026.
- Chasing. Nigeria 6 points; Madagascar 2; Tanzania 1. Tanzania are already qualified as co-host.
- Next. Tanzania v Nigeria, Tuesday, 17 November, 8:00 a.m. ET; Guinea-Bissau v Madagascar, 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Qualify. Only one place is open: the highest-placed team that is not a host (CAF).
- Pause. Updated after each matchday until 18 November, then paused until 22–30 March 2027.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market: Nigeria 55.5%, Guinea-Bissau 43.0% to win Group L (US$18,373 traded, 7:35 p.m. ET, Nov. 15).
Because Tanzania are already through as co-host, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar are fighting for one open place.
Group L Table After Matchday 3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Guinea-Bissau
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|7
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|3
|Madagascar
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|−1
|2
|4
|Tanzania (host, qualified)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|−4
|1
Points and results are CAF’s, while the other columns are our own sums of the scores CAF reported. Each team has played three games, and the order follows points, then goal difference.
Group L Results So Far
Matchday 1, Friday, 25 September 2026
- Tanzania 0, Guinea-Bissau 2
- Nigeria 2, Madagascar 1
Matchday 2, Tuesday, 29 September 2026
- Madagascar 1, Tanzania 1
- Guinea-Bissau 3, Nigeria 0
Matchday 3, Thursday, 12 and Friday, 13 November 2026
- Madagascar 1, Guinea-Bissau 1, Thursday, 12 November (Warren Caddy, 59th minute, for Madagascar; Renato Nhaga, 84th minute, for Guinea-Bissau)
- Nigeria 3, Tanzania 1, Friday, 13 November (Alhassan Yusuf and a Tolu Arokodare double for Nigeria, Alphonce Msangsa for Tanzania)
Group L Fixtures Still to Play
Matchday 4 is the return leg of each Matchday 3 pairing. CAF lists the kick-offs in GMT, and we convert them to US Eastern Time (ET), which is five hours behind GMT in November.
- Tanzania v Nigeria, Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET)
- Guinea-Bissau v Madagascar, Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. ET)
CAF’s schedule gives no venues for these two games, so we list none. Matchdays 5 and 6 are set for 22 to 30 March 2027, and CAF has not yet published the individual dates.
How Qualification Works in Group L
Tanzania, with Kenya and Uganda, is a co-host of the 2027 finals and is “automatically qualified” whatever its finishing position, CAF says. In a group with a co-host, “only the highest-placed team excluding the host will qualify” (CAF, 15 November 2026).
In Group L that means one place for the best of Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar, not two. The finals are played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where people trade real money on outcomes, priced Nigeria at 55.5% and Guinea-Bissau at 43.0% to win Group L at 7:35 p.m. ET on 15 November 2026. It gave Madagascar 3.0% and Tanzania 0.7%, on US$18,373 traded.
These prices are bets, not polls, and each team has its own market, so they do not add up to exactly 100%. They show what traders expect, not what will happen.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
How to Watch in the United States
CAF’s broadcast guide of 23 September 2026 lists beIN SPORTS, a pay sports network, among the broadcasters of the qualifiers in the United States. CAF’s schedule for Matchdays 3 and 4 names no broadcaster, so check the beIN SPORTS TV guide in the week of the games.
What Is Not Known
CAF has not published venues for Matchday 4 in Group L, and the exact minutes of some Matchday 3 goals were not stated by CAF. Where CAF and media reports differ on a score or a date, CAF’s figure is the one shown here.
When This Page Is Updated
We update this page after each matchday until 18 November 2026, then once more with the final standings of the autumn window and the next dates. After that it pauses until March 2027, when CAF holds Matchdays 5 and 6 between 22 and 30 March 2027.
Related Match Reports
- Nigeria come back to beat Tanzania 3-1
- Ghana and Nigeria face Africa Cup qualifiers, 12 to 17 November
- Matchday 3 standings across all 12 groups, with the Senegal v Sudan result
- AFCON 2027 qualifiers Matchday 3 and 4 data room
More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
The big picture: Guinea-Bissau explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who leads Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L?
Guinea-Bissau lead Group L with 7 points after Matchday 3, which ended on Friday, 13 November 2026. Nigeria have 6, Madagascar 2 and Tanzania 1.
When is the next Group L match?
Tanzania v Nigeria is on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT). Guinea-Bissau v Madagascar follows at 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT).
How do teams qualify from Group L?
Tanzania is already qualified as co-host, so only the highest-placed team that is not a host goes through. One place is open to Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar.
Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF): Matchday 4 preview, 15 November 2026; Nigeria v Tanzania report, 13 November 2026; Madagascar v Guinea-Bissau report, 12 November 2026; group-by-group review after Matchday 2, 2 October 2026; group-by-group review after Matchday 1, 26 September 2026; Matchdays 3 and 4 fixtures; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group L Winner, 15 November 2026.
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