Table as of Saturday, November 14, 2026, after matchday 3 of 6 (a matchday is one round of games for every team) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) fixtures and results; kick-off times in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

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Uganda lead Group H of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON, Africa’s national-team football championship) 2027 qualifiers on 5 points after matchday 3, with the table last changed on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Libya are second on 4 points, Botswana third on 3 and Tunisia fourth on 2, according to the results listed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s football governing body.

Uganda are co-hosts and already in the finals, so matchday 4 on Tuesday, November 17 decides who takes the one other place; it begins with Libya v Tunisia at 11:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET), and this page sits under our main guide to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Key Facts Leader. Uganda, 5 points from 3 games, after matchday 3 on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Next. Libya v Tunisia, Tuesday, November 17, 11:00 a.m. ET; Botswana v Uganda (return leg), 2:00 p.m. ET.

Qualify. Co-host Uganda are in; the best-placed other team also goes through.

Pause. After matchday 4 the groups rest until the March 2027 window.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Uganda at 49.9% to win Group H (US$28,911 traded), as of 7:50 p.m. ET, Nov 15.

Uganda have their ticket as co-hosts, so Libya, Botswana and Tunisia are racing for the one other place.

Cover photo: Mandela National Stadium at Namboole, near Kampala, Uganda’s national stadium, with a monument in front (photo: Ssemmanda will, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons). Uganda’s matchday 3 game was played at Hoima City Stadium.

Group H Table After Matchday 3

Group H standings after matchday 3, with results to Saturday, November 14. P = played, W = won, D = drawn, L = lost, GF/GA = goals for/against, GD = goal difference, Pts = points. Built from CAF results; where a media table differs, CAF wins. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Uganda (qualified as co-host) 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 2 Libya 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 3 Botswana 3 0 3 0 5 5 0 3 4 Tunisia 3 0 2 1 3 5 -2 2

Uganda’s place in the finals does not depend on the table, so the real race is for the highest-placed other team. Libya hold that spot on 4 points, one ahead of Botswana and two ahead of Tunisia.

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Group H Results So Far

Thursday, September 24 (matchday 1): Libya 2-2 Botswana; Tunisia 1-1 Uganda.

Monday, September 28 (matchday 2): Tunisia 2-2 Botswana, in Radès, Tunisia.

Tuesday, September 29 (matchday 2): Uganda 1-0 Libya.

Friday, November 13 (matchday 3): Tunisia 0-2 Libya, in Sfax, Tunisia.

Saturday, November 14 (matchday 3): Uganda 1-1 Botswana, at Hoima City Stadium, Uganda.

Dates are the kick-off dates on CAF’s fixture list. Botswana have drawn all three games, and Uganda are unbeaten and played their two home games, against Libya and Botswana, at Hoima City Stadium in Uganda.

Group H Fixtures in US Eastern Time

Matchday 4 is the return leg of each pairing; CAF lists kick-off times in GMT, which we convert to US Eastern Time.

Tuesday, November 17: Libya v Tunisia, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT).

Tuesday, November 17: Botswana v Uganda, 2:00 p.m. ET (19:00 GMT).

CAF’s list does not name venues for these two matches. Daily News Egypt, a Cairo-based news site, reports that Libya v Tunisia is set for Tripoli, Libya, at 17:00 local time, which would be 15:00 GMT; where CAF and media differ we follow CAF’s 16:00 GMT, and the kick-off should be checked before the match.

Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the March 2027 window (media give 22 to 30 March); dates and times are not yet confirmed.

How Qualification Works

Group H includes co-host Uganda, which qualifies automatically. CAF says: “In groups featuring a host nation, only the highest-placed team excluding the host will qualify from the group.”

That means only one of Libya, Botswana and Tunisia goes through. The finals take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from Saturday, June 19 to Saturday, July 17, 2027, according to CAF.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Uganda have a headline price of 49.9% to win Group H, ahead of Tunisia (22.0%), Botswana (13.1%) and Libya (12.0%), as of 7:50 p.m. ET (00:50 UTC) on November 15. The market has traded about US$28,911 in total; these prices are bets, not polls, and they do not tell us how the market treats Uganda’s guaranteed place as host.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed CAF’s own published table, so the played, won, drawn and lost columns are built from CAF’s match results; points match the reports we checked. Venues for matchday 4 and the exact dates and kick-off times for March 2027 are not confirmed.

How to Watch From the US

We could not confirm a US broadcaster or stream for the Group H matches, so check CAF’s fixture list and the CAF channels before kick-off. All times above are converted from the GMT times on CAF’s list; US Eastern Time is five hours behind GMT.

Next Update and Pause

This page is updated after each matchday until Wednesday, November 18, 2026, then once more with the final standings and the next dates. It then pauses until matchdays 5 and 6 in the March 2027 window.

More on the Group H race:

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group H in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers?

Uganda lead on 5 points from three games, ahead of Libya on 4, Botswana on 3 and Tunisia on 2, after matchday 3 on November 13 and 14, 2026.

When is the next Group H match?

Libya v Tunisia is on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT). Botswana v Uganda follows the same day at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How do teams qualify from Group H?

Uganda qualify automatically as co-hosts. CAF says the highest-placed other team in Group H also goes through.

When does Group H resume after matchday 4?

Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the March 2027 window, CAF says; exact dates are not confirmed.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF), AFCON 2027 qualifiers fixtures, kick-off times and results, read November 15 and 16, 2026; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group H Winner, read 7:50 p.m. ET, November 15.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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