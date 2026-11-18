LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Wednesday, November 18, 2026

As of 12:40 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:40 a.m. Brasília, Wednesday 18 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:40 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Brazil’s Senate votes today on a fiscal package that market reports link to the real’s slide, so check the exchange rate before you move money into or out of reais. Chile reports third-quarter growth at 6:30 a.m. ET, after Colombia’s economy grew only 0.5% in the same period. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brazil’s real weakened again on Tuesday. The central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.7851 reais per US$1 from 5.7324, so R$1,000 now buys about US$173. The central bank’s reference rate rose to 5.7851 reais per US$1 from 5.7324, so R$1,000 now buys about US$173. Money Today 02 Brazil’s Senate votes on the fiscal package at 2:00 p.m. ET. The vote on the last changes slipped from Tuesday to 4:00 p.m. Brasília time today. The vote on the last changes slipped from Tuesday to 4:00 p.m. Brasília time today. Today’s Clock 03 Colombia’s economy grew just 0.5% in the third quarter. DANE, the national statistics agency, also reported a 0.8% seasonally adjusted drop from the previous quarter. DANE, the national statistics agency, also reported a 0.8% seasonally adjusted drop from the previous quarter. Status Board What changed since yesterday: Colombia’s growth figure arrived, and the Brazilian Senate vote slipped by a day. The overnight storm outlooks still show no tropical system forming near our countries. Colombia’s growth figure arrived, and the Brazilian Senate vote slipped by a day. The overnight storm outlooks still show no tropical system forming near our countries. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Brazil Today Authorities The Senate votes on the last changes to the fiscal package at 2:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Brasília), which can move the real. Today’s Clock

The Senate votes on the last changes to the fiscal package at 2:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Brasília), which can move the real. Today’s Clock Money The real weakened 0.92% on Tuesday, so R$1,000 now buys about US$173 instead of about US$174. Money Today Chile Today Authorities The central bank publishes third-quarter economic growth at 6:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. Santiago). Today’s Clock Colombia Note Visa The deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa passed on 31 October, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax

The deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa passed on 31 October, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Money Today’s official rate is 3,309.55 pesos per US$1, slightly firmer than the 3,316.70 of the past four days. Money Today Mexico Note Money The peso strengthened 0.54% on Tuesday, so MXN 10,000 buys about US$543. Money Today Argentina Note Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,605 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday, against 1,552 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today

The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,605 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday, against 1,552 at the official wholesale rate. Money Today Authorities Monday 23 November is the Sovereignty Day holiday, marking an 1845 battle, moved from Friday 20. The Calendar Ahead Peru Note Money The sol was 3.4150 per US$1 on Tuesday, slightly weaker than Monday’s 3.4085. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific No formation expected in the eastern and central North Pacific during the next 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific as of 12:30 a.m. ET. Its overnight outlooks expect none to form in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. We did not read a national weather service alert for our countries, so follow your local weather service for warnings. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Wednesday 18 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Chile’s growth figure and Brazil’s Senate vote are the main Latin American events today.

6:30 a.m. ET 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth from the central bank. Source: Rio Times economic calendar, our own calendar of data releases 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 2:00 p.m. ET 4:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Senate vote on the remaining changes to the fiscal package, postponed from Tuesday. Details in Status Board 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch

03 Money Today

These are Tuesday 17 November closes, except Colombia’s official rate, which applies today. Brazil’s real, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s peso weakened, while Mexico’s and Colombia’s pesos strengthened.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.7851 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Tue 17 Nov +0.0527 (+0.92%) vs 5.7324 on Mon 16 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$173 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 18 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.4185 pesos per US$1 Market close, Tue 17 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.0999 (−0.54%) vs 18.5184 on Mon 16 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$543 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 17 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,309.55 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Wed 18 Nov −7.15 (−0.22%) vs 3,316.70 that applied Sat 14 to Tue 17 Nov · peso firmer COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$302 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 18 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4150 soles per US$1 Market close, Tue 17 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0065 (+0.19%) vs 3.4085 on Mon 16 Nov · sol slightly weaker PEN 1,000 ≈ US$293 Market close, 17 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,552.00 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Tue 17 Nov; blue (informal) sell 1,605 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,697.20, both quoted Tue 17 Nov at 3:57 p.m. ET +1.00 (+0.06%) vs 1,551.00 on Mon 16 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$644 at the wholesale rate, US$589 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL; read 18 Nov 2026

Brazilian market reports tied the real’s weakness to doubts about the government’s fiscal package, a set of budget-tightening measures before the Senate, and we did not find an official statement on the move. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 0.31% on Tuesday to 169,817 points after Monday’s 1.83% drop.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar and Stocks Mon 16 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.7324 reais per US$1 and the Ibovespa closed at 169,295Tue 17 Nov: PTAX 5.7851, and the Ibovespa closed at 169,817The real weakened again while stocks edged up Source: see Money Today; Ibovespa from the same market-data feed Brazil Fiscal Package Thu 12 Nov: the Senate approved the main text of Complementary Bill 299/2026, a budget bill, with an estimated impact of up to R$60 billion (about US$10.4 billion) in 2027Tue 17 Nov: the vote on the remaining changes was postponed to Wed 18 Nov at 4:00 p.m. Brasília (2:00 p.m. ET)Delayed by one day; the text still has to go to the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies Source: Senado Federal (Brazil’s upper house), 17 Nov 2026; conversion at the 17 Nov PTAX Colombia Economy Q2 2026: the economy grew 3.5% over a year earlierTue 17 Nov, Q3 2026: growth of 0.5% over a year earlier and a 0.8% seasonally adjusted fall from the previous quarter; 2.1% for January to SeptemberGrowth slowed sharply; figures are preliminary Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 17 Nov 2026 Argentina Informal Dollars Mon 16 Nov: the blue rate sold at 1,600 pesos per US$1 and the CCL at 1,682.90Tue 17 Nov: blue 1,605 and CCL 1,697.20, both at 3:57 p.m. ETBoth informal rates rose, while the wholesale rate was almost flat Source: see Money Today Mexico Shopping Festival Fri 13 Nov: the 16th Buen Fin, Mexico’s annual discount-shopping festival, beganIt ran five days through Tue 17 Nov and has now endedShops return to normal prices; check return terms on festival purchases Source: Buen Fin 2026 dates as published for the festival, Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: a bus passes government buildings at La Alpujarra in Medellín, Colombia.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:40 a.m. ET (2:40 a.m. Brasília), 18 November 2026 Brazil Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change about 82.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.8%. US$110,979 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 93.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.5%. US$31,601 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 59.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 31.1%. US$42,800 traded in total. Chile Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 61.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 37.0%. US$27,602 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 94.2%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.4%. US$101,037 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 18 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Wed 18 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth from the central bank

Wed 18 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Senate vote on the remaining changes to the fiscal package

Thu 19 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: October trade balance from INDEC, the statistics institute; previous reading US$2.98 billion

Fri 20 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: September retail sales from INEGI, the national statistics institute

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado (moved from Friday 20)

Mon 23 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: third-quarter economic growth from INEGI

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index; previous reading 0.32% for the month

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 18 Nov 2026; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Brazil’s Real Weaken Again on Tuesday? The central bank’s PTAX reference rate rose to 5.7851 reais per US$1 from 5.7324 on Monday, a 0.92% weaker real. Brazilian market reports tied it to doubts about the government’s fiscal package, and we found no official statement. How Fast Did Colombia’s Economy Grow in the Third Quarter? DANE, the national statistics agency, reported growth of 0.5% over a year earlier for July to September 2026. That is a 0.8% seasonally adjusted fall from the previous quarter, and the figures are preliminary. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,309.55 pesos per US$1 for Wednesday 18 November 2026. That is 7.15 pesos firmer than the 3,316.70 that applied from Saturday 14 to Tuesday 17 November.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Senado Federal; DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.