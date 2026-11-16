The Stade de l’Amitié in Cotonou, Benin, July 2021. Photo: Prudencio Bohoso, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Data as of Monday, 16 November 2026, after matchday 3 · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) match reports and fixture list · Times are US Eastern time (ET)

Benin and Burkina Faso are level on 7 points at the top of Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers after matchday 3, as of Monday 16 November 2026, with Benin ahead on goal difference, +4 to +2. Mauritania have 3 points and the Central African Republic none.

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Matchday 4 is on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November, and this page is part of our Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide covering all 12 groups. Our round 3 standings report and the AFCON 2027 qualifiers data room hold the wider picture.

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Key Facts Leaders. Benin and Burkina Faso 7 points; Mauritania 3, Central African Republic 0 after matchday 3 (16 November).

Next. Central African Republic v Benin, Monday 11:00 a.m. ET; Mauritania v Burkina Faso, Tuesday 2:00 p.m. ET.

Qualify. No co-host here: the top two teams go through to the finals.

Updates. Updated until 18 November, then paused until matchdays 5 and 6 on 22 to 30 March 2027.

Wins for both leaders on matchday 4 would guarantee their places at the finals, CAF says.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa’s national-team championship, and qualifying decides which of the 48 entrants reach the finals. A matchday is a round in which every team plays once, and goal difference is goals scored minus goals conceded.

Group F Table After Matchday 3

Group F table after matchday 3, as of Monday 16 November 2026. Points match the CAF group reports; the goal columns are our calculation from the results below. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Benin 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7 2 Burkina Faso 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7 3 Mauritania 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3 4 Central African Republic 3 0 0 3 2 8 −6 0

P played, W won, D drawn, L lost, GF goals for, GA goals against, GD goal difference, Pts points.

Benin and Burkina Faso both have 2 wins and a draw. We list Benin first on goal difference (+4 against +2), our ordering, and CAF calls Benin the group leaders in its 13 November report.

The entrance of the Stade de l’Amitié, a stadium in Cotonou, Benin, February 2019. Photo: Adoscam, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Group F Results So Far

Thursday 24 September, matchday 1: Mauritania 3, Central African Republic 1.

Mauritania 3, Central African Republic 1. Friday 25 September, matchday 1: Burkina Faso 1, Benin 1.

Burkina Faso 1, Benin 1. Monday 28 September, matchday 2: Central African Republic 0, Burkina Faso 1.

Central African Republic 0, Burkina Faso 1. Tuesday 29 September, matchday 2: Benin 2, Mauritania 1.

Benin 2, Mauritania 1. Thursday 12 November, matchday 3: Benin 4, Central African Republic 1 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Benin 4, Central African Republic 1 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Friday 13 November, matchday 3: Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0, with the goal coming in stoppage time.

CAF reported all six games, and the points and goals above match its reports.

Group F Fixtures and Kick-Off Times

Monday 16 November, matchday 4: Central African Republic v Benin, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 Greenwich Mean Time, GMT).

Central African Republic v Benin, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 Greenwich Mean Time, GMT). Tuesday 17 November, matchday 4: Mauritania v Burkina Faso, 2:00 p.m. ET (19:00 GMT).

Mauritania v Burkina Faso, 2:00 p.m. ET (19:00 GMT). 22 to 30 March 2027, matchdays 5 and 6: Benin v Burkina Faso, Central African Republic v Mauritania, Mauritania v Benin and Burkina Faso v Central African Republic.

CAF’s fixture list gives times in GMT, which is five hours ahead of US Eastern time now that US clocks have gone back, and it does not name the venues for matchday 4. CAF has set matchdays 5 and 6 for 22 to 30 March 2027 but has not yet published dates, times or venues for individual games, and the pairings above follow from the home-and-away format.

How Qualification Works

CAF, the Confederation of African Football, draws 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and each team plays the other three home and away over six matchdays. The finals are in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from Saturday 19 June to Saturday 17 July 2027.

Group F has no co-host, so the top two teams qualify, CAF says. CAF’s 15 November preview says wins for both Benin and Burkina Faso on matchday 4 would guarantee their places.

How to Watch From the US

We found no US broadcaster or streaming service named for the qualifiers, and CAF’s fixture list names none. We will add one here if CAF or a rights holder names it.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the venues for the matchday 4 games or the dates and times of the March fixtures, because CAF has not published them. CAF’s tie-break order, which would separate Benin and Burkina Faso if they finish level on points, is not stated here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers?

Benin and Burkina Faso lead Group F on 7 points each after matchday 3, as of 16 November 2026, with Benin ahead on goal difference. Mauritania have 3 points.

When is the next Group F match?

Central African Republic v Benin is on Monday 16 November at 11:00 a.m. ET, and Mauritania v Burkina Faso is on Tuesday 17 November at 2:00 p.m. ET, according to CAF.

How do teams qualify from Group F?

The top two teams in Group F qualify for the finals, because the group has no co-host, CAF says. Wins for Benin and Burkina Faso on matchday 4 would guarantee both places.

Where can I watch Group F in the US?

We found no US broadcaster or stream named for the qualifiers, and CAF’s fixture list names none.

Sources: CAF, matchday 1 roundup, 26 September 2026; CAF, matchday 1 and 2 fixtures and format; CAF, matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, 3 November 2026; CAF, matchday 2 roundup, 2 October 2026; CAF, Benin v Central African Republic report, 12 November 2026; CAF, matchday 3 report including Burkina Faso v Mauritania, 13 November 2026; CAF, matchday 4 preview and fixtures, 15 November 2026.

Update schedule: we update this page after each matchday until Wednesday 18 November 2026, then once with the final matchday 4 standings and the next dates, then pause it until matchdays 5 and 6, which CAF has set for 22 to 30 March 2027.

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