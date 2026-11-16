Senegal players line up for the anthem before their World Cup match against France on 16 June 2026 at NY/NJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Bryan Berlin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Africa · Football

Data as of Matchday 3, last match played Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF)

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Senegal lead Group J of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 7 points after Matchday 3, which ended on Friday, 13 November 2026. Mozambique are second on 4 points, one ahead of Ethiopia and Sudan, who both have 3 (CAF).

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This page is part of our Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide and the Matchday 3 standings for all 12 groups. Sudan and Senegal meet again on Monday, 16 November, at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET).

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Key Facts Leader. Senegal, 7 points after three games (goal difference +4), data as of Friday, 13 November 2026.

Chasing. Mozambique 4 points; Ethiopia and Sudan 3 each; Ethiopia ahead on goal difference.

Next. Sudan v Senegal, Monday, 16 November, 8:00 a.m. ET; Ethiopia v Mozambique, Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. ET.

Qualify. The top two reach the 2027 finals; no Group J team is a co-host.

Pause. Updated after each matchday until 18 November, then paused until 22–30 March 2027.

Senegal have won two of three games and are the only unbeaten team in Group J, but a second place is still open to three sides.

Group J Table After Matchday 3

Group J standings after Matchday 3, CAF data as of Friday 13 November 2026 Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Senegal 3 2 1 0 6 2 +4 7 2 Mozambique 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 3 Ethiopia 3 1 0 2 1 2 −1 3 4 Sudan 3 1 0 2 3 8 −5 3

Points and results are CAF’s, while the other columns are our own sums of the scores CAF reported. Each team has played three games, and the order follows points, then goal difference.

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Group J Results So Far

Matchday 1, Friday, 25 September 2026

Sudan 1, Ethiopia 0 (Mohamed Eisa for Sudan, 86th minute)

Mozambique and Senegal drew 1-1 (Nicolas Jackson scored for Senegal, Geny Catamo equalised for Mozambique)

Matchday 2, Tuesday, 29 September 2026

Mozambique 4, Sudan 1 at the Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto

Ethiopia 0, Senegal 1 at Bahir Dar National Stadium

Matchday 3, Thursday, 12 and Friday, 13 November 2026

Senegal 4, Sudan 1 in Dakar, Thursday, 12 November (goals by Jackson, Boulaye Dia, Ibrahim Mbaye and Pathé Mboup for Senegal, Mohamed Abuaagla for Sudan)

Mozambique 0, Ethiopia 1, Friday, 13 November (Canaan Markneh for Ethiopia, 87th minute)

Group J Fixtures Still to Play

Matchday 4 is the return leg of each Matchday 3 pairing. CAF lists the kick-offs in GMT, and we convert them to US Eastern Time (ET), which is five hours behind GMT in November.

Sudan v Senegal, Monday, 16 November 2026, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET)

Ethiopia v Mozambique, Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 13:00 GMT (8:00 a.m. ET)

CAF’s schedule gives no venues for these two games, so we list none. Matchdays 5 and 6 are set for 22 to 30 March 2027, and CAF has not yet published the individual dates.

How Qualification Works in Group J

CAF says the top two teams in each group without a co-host qualify for the finals, which are played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027. Group J has no co-host, so the top two places are open to all four teams (CAF, 15 November 2026).

The three co-hosts, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, are qualified automatically. In a group that holds a co-host, only the highest-placed team that is not a host qualifies.

How to Watch in the United States

CAF’s broadcast guide of 23 September 2026 lists beIN SPORTS, a pay sports network, among the broadcasters of the qualifiers in the United States. CAF’s schedule for Matchdays 3 and 4 names no broadcaster, so check the beIN SPORTS TV guide in the week of the games.

What Is Not Known

CAF has not published venues for Matchday 4 in Group J, and no prediction market for Group J was listed on 15 November. Where CAF and media reports differ on a score or a date, CAF’s figure is the one shown here.

When This Page Is Updated

We update this page after each matchday until 18 November 2026, then once more with the final standings of the autumn window and the next dates. After that it pauses until March 2027, when CAF holds Matchdays 5 and 6 between 22 and 30 March 2027.

Related Match Reports

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group J?

Senegal lead Group J with 7 points after Matchday 3, which ended on Friday, 13 November 2026. Mozambique have 4, and Ethiopia and Sudan have 3 each.

When is the next Group J match?

Sudan v Senegal is on Monday, 16 November 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT). Ethiopia v Mozambique follows on Tuesday, 17 November, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How do teams qualify from Group J?

The top two teams qualify for the 2027 finals, because Group J has no co-host. Matchdays 5 and 6 are on 22 to 30 March 2027.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF): Matchday 4 preview, 15 November 2026; Senegal v Sudan report, 12 November 2026; Mozambique v Ethiopia report, 13 November 2026; group-by-group review after Matchday 2, 2 October 2026; group-by-group review after Matchday 1, 26 September 2026; Matchday 1 and 2 fixtures and venues; Matchdays 3 and 4 fixtures.

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