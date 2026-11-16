Group G Table: Cameroon, Comoros, Namibia
Table as of Friday, November 13, 2026, after matchday 3 of 6 (a matchday is one round of games for every team) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) fixtures and results; kick-off times in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
Cameroon lead Group G of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON, Africa’s national-team football championship) 2027 qualifiers on 7 points after matchday 3, with the table last changed on Friday, November 13, 2026. Comoros are second on 4 points, Namibia third on 3 and Congo (the Republic of the Congo) fourth on 2, according to the results listed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s football governing body.
Matchday 4 starts on Monday, November 16, when Namibia host Cameroon at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET); this page sits under our main guide to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.
Key Facts
- Leader. Cameroon, 7 points from 3 games, after matchday 3 on Friday, November 13, 2026.
- Next. Namibia v Cameroon, Monday, November 16, 8:00 a.m. ET; Congo v Comoros, Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Qualify. Top two of the four teams reach the finals; no co-host is in Group G.
- Pause. After matchday 4 the groups rest until the March 2027 window.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Cameroon at 86.5% to win Group G (US$11,817 traded), as of 7:50 p.m. ET, Nov 15.
Cameroon are three points clear, and Comoros and Namibia are chasing the second finals place.
Cover photo: Stade Omnisports Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon, (photo: Harouna674, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons). It is a library photo, not a picture of a Group G match.
Group G Table After Matchday 3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|7
|2
|Comoros
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|3
|Namibia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|4
|Congo
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
Cameroon are three points clear of Comoros and four clear of Namibia with three games left. With no co-host in the group, the top two teams of the four go through.
Group G Results So Far
- Thursday, September 24 (matchday 1): Cameroon 3-1 Comoros; Namibia 1-0 Congo.
- Tuesday, September 29 (matchday 2): Congo 1-1 Cameroon; Comoros 1-0 Namibia.
- Thursday, November 12 (matchday 3): Cameroon 2-0 Namibia.
- Friday, November 13 (matchday 3): Comoros 0-0 Congo.
Dates are the kick-off dates on CAF’s fixture list; kick-offs ran from 11:00 to 19:00 GMT, and some media list Comoros v Congo on Thursday, November 12, while CAF has Friday, November 13. Cameroon have not lost, while Namibia have lost their last two games.
Group G Fixtures in US Eastern Time
Matchday 4 is the return leg of each pairing; CAF lists kick-off times in GMT, which we convert to US Eastern Time.
- Monday, November 16: Namibia v Cameroon, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT).
- Tuesday, November 17: Congo v Comoros, 2:00 p.m. ET (19:00 GMT).
CAF’s list does not confirm venues for these two matches. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the March 2027 window, and we have no confirmed dates or times for them yet.
How Qualification Works
Only Groups D, H and L include a co-host (Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the hosts of the finals), CAF says. This group has none, so the top two of its four teams qualify; the three hosts qualify automatically.
The finals take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from Saturday, June 19 to Saturday, July 17, 2027, according to CAF.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Cameroon are priced at 86.5% to win Group G, ahead of Comoros (7.9%), Namibia (3.0%) and Congo (2.9%), as of 7:50 p.m. ET (00:50 UTC) on November 15. The market has traded about US$11,817 in total; these prices are bets, not polls, and a single price cannot show how likely a draw or an upset is in any one game.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
We have not confirmed CAF’s own published table, so the played, won, drawn and lost columns are built from CAF’s match results; one media table shows different points for Comoros and Congo that its own results do not support, so we follow CAF’s results. Venues for matchday 4 and the exact dates and kick-off times for March 2027 are not confirmed.
How to Watch From the US
We could not confirm a US broadcaster or stream for the Group G matches, so check CAF’s fixture list and the CAF channels before kick-off. All times above are converted from the GMT times on CAF’s list; US Eastern Time is five hours behind GMT.
Next Update and Pause
This page is updated after each matchday until Wednesday, November 18, 2026, then once more with the final standings and the next dates. It then pauses until matchdays 5 and 6 in the March 2027 window.
More on the Group G race:
- Cameroon beat Namibia 2-0 in a Cup Qualifier
- Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria Play Africa Cup Qualifiers (week preview)
- Round 3 standings for all 12 groups
- AFCON 2027 qualifiers data room
- Cameroon news in English
Frequently Asked Questions
Who leads Group G in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers?
Cameroon lead on 7 points from three games, ahead of Comoros on 4, Namibia on 3 and Congo on 2, after matchday 3 on November 12 and 13, 2026.
When is the next Group G match?
Namibia v Cameroon is on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT). Congo v Comoros follows on Tuesday, November 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
How do teams qualify from Group G?
The top two of the four teams qualify for the 2027 finals. Group G has no co-host, according to CAF.
When does Group G resume after matchday 4?
Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the March 2027 window, CAF says; exact dates are not confirmed.
Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF), AFCON 2027 qualifiers fixtures, kick-off times and results, read November 15 and 16, 2026; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group G Winner, read 7:50 p.m. ET, November 15.
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